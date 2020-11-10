Overnight Andrea Dovizioso officially announced his plans for 2021, and at the moment at least, those plans entail no MotoGP for the 34-year-old.

Andrea Dovizioso

“Over the last few months, I have received several offers to work as a test rider in developing MotoGP projects and I am grateful for the consideration received by the manufacturers. However, I have decided not to make any commitments and to remain free from formal agreements for now.

“I have an immense passion for racing. I still have the ambition to compete and fight to win. I will return to MotoGP as soon as I find a project driven by the same passion and ambition that I have and within an organisation that shares my same objectives, values ​​and working methods.

“Now I am focused on finishing the World Championship in the best possible way, and I have already started developing some projects with my partners.”

Dovizioso on Instagram