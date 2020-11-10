Overnight Andrea Dovizioso officially announced his plans for 2021, and at the moment at least, those plans entail no MotoGP for the 34-year-old.
Andrea Dovizioso
“Over the last few months, I have received several offers to work as a test rider in developing MotoGP projects and I am grateful for the consideration received by the manufacturers. However, I have decided not to make any commitments and to remain free from formal agreements for now.
“I have an immense passion for racing. I still have the ambition to compete and fight to win. I will return to MotoGP as soon as I find a project driven by the same passion and ambition that I have and within an organisation that shares my same objectives, values and working methods.
“Now I am focused on finishing the World Championship in the best possible way, and I have already started developing some projects with my partners.”
Dovizioso on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇧 THIS IS WHAT I’M GOING TO DO IN 2021 Over the last few months, I have received several offers to work as a test rider in developing MotoGP projects and I am grateful for the consideration received by the manufacturers. However, I have decided not to make any commitments and to remain free from formal agreements for now. I have an immense passion for racing. I still have the ambition to compete and fight to win. I will return to MotoGP as soon as I find a project driven by the same passion and ambition that I have and within an organization that shares my same objectives, values and working methods. Now I am focused on finishing the World Championship in the best possible way, and I have already started developing some projects with my partners. 🇮🇹 ECCO COSA FARÓ NEL 2021 Nel corso degli ultimi mesi ho ricevuto le proposte di alcune Case per partecipare nel 2021 come test rider al lavoro di sviluppo dei loro progetti in MotoGP. La cosa mi ha fatto molto piacere e sono grato per la considerazione ricevuta. Nonostante queste opportunità ho deciso di non prendere nessun impegno e di rimanere libero per ora da accordi formali. Ho un’immensa passione per le gare e ho ancora l’ambizione di voler correre e lottare per la vittoria. Tornerò quindi in MotoGP se e quando troverò un progetto guidato da altrettanta passione e ambizione e all’interno di un’organizzazione che condivida obiettivi, valori e metodo di lavoro. Ora sono focalizzato nel terminare il mondiale nel miglior modo possibile e ho gia’ iniziato a sviluppare alcuni progetti con i miei partners per il futuro. #Dovi04 #AD04 #undaunted #ForzaDucati #MotoGP #Alpinestars #SuomyHelmets #RedBull #Biotekna #Mondottica #DucatiEyewear #lentidavistaGalileo #MucOff 📷 @calloalbanese