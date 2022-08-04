Andrea Dovizioso to retire

Andrea Dovizioso has decided to retire from MotoGP after the upcoming Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

Dovizioso and Yamaha have maintained a warm relationship since he completed a successful season with the Tech3 Yamaha satellite team in 2012, resulting in six third places and fourth place in the final standings. He rejoined Yamaha‘s satellite rider line-up at the 2021 San Marino GP when Franco Morbidelli moved up to the Factory Team.

Dovizioso was originally planning to stay with the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Racing Team for the entire 2022 MotoGP season, riding a factory-spec YZR-M1 and receiving full support from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., but recently decided to end his career at his Misano home race.

Andrea Dovizioso

“I thank Lin for his words, I totally agree with them. In 2012, the experience with the Iwata manufacturer in MotoGP had been very positive for me and since then I have always thought that, sooner or later, I would have liked to have an official contract with Yamaha. This possibility presented itself, actually in a somewhat daring way, during 2021. I decided to give it a try because I strongly believed in this project and in the possibility of doing well.

“Unfortunately, in recent years MotoGP has changed profoundly. The situation is very different since then: I have never felt comfortable with the bike, and I have not been able to make the most of its potential despite the precious and continuous help from the team and the whole of Yamaha.

“The results were negative, but beyond that, I still consider it a very important life experience. When there are so many difficulties, you need to have the ability to manage the situation and your emotions well. We did not reach the desired objectives, but the consultations with the Yamaha technicians and with those of my team have always been positive and constructive, both for them and for me. The relationship remained loyal and professionally interesting even in the most critical moments: it was not so obvious that that would happen.

“For all this and for their support, I thank Yamaha, the RNF Racing Team, WithU, and the other sponsors involved in the project. It didn’t go as we hoped, but it was right to try. My adventure will end in Misano, but the relationship with all the people involved in this challenge will remain intact forever. Thank you all.”

Yamaha‘s official test rider Cal Crutchlow will be the substitute rider for the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team for the remaining six races of the 2022 season.

Lin Jarvis – Yamaha Motor Racing Lin Jarvis

“I want to start by saying that, of course, we are all sad that Andrea will be leaving the sport earlier than expected. He is a big name in MotoGP, and he will be missed in the paddock.

“We considered ourselves very lucky last year that he was available and willing to join our MotoGP programme when Franky switched to the Yamaha Factory Team thus creating the need for a replacement rider for the remainder of the 2021 season. Andrea‘s great expertise, experience, and methodical nature were of great interest to Yamaha and the RNF team and the project was fixed to include the full 2022 season.

“Unfortunately, Andrea has struggled to extract the maximum potential out of the M1 and thus the results have not been forthcoming, which has created understandable frustration for Andrea. Finally during the summer break, he confirmed to us his desire to retire before the end of the season.

“After mutual discussions it was deemed appropriate for Andrea to ride his final race in Misano at his home GP. Naturally, Yamaha will continue to give ’Dovi‘ their full support over the next three races. In the meantime, let‘s enjoy his last three GPs and celebrate in Misano the end of a spectacular career.”

Andrea Dovizioso – Personal Profile

Date of birth: 23 March 1986

Place of birth: Forlimpopoli, Italy

Nationality: Italian

Height: 165cm

Weight: 68Kg

First Grand Prix Win: 2004 South Africa GP (125cc)

Grand Prix Wins: 24 (15 MotoGP, 4 250cc, 5 125cc)

Podiums: 103 (62 MotoGP, 26 250cc, 15 125cc)

Pole Positions: 20 (7 MotoGP, 4 250cc, 9 125cc)

Fastest Laps: 22 (11 MotoGP, 8 250cc, 3 125cc)

Andrea Dovizioso Racing Career

2022 MotoGP World Championship (22nd – 10 points) [11 GPs into the season]

2021 MotoGP World Championship (24th – 12 points) [only took part in 5 GPs]

2020 MotoGP World Championship (4th – 135 points)

2019 MotoGP World Championship (2nd – 269 points) [Vice Champion]

2018 MotoGP World Championship (2nd– 245 points) [Vice Champion]

2017 MotoGP World Championship (2nd – 261 points) [Vice Champion]

2016 MotoGP World Championship (5th – 171 points)

2015 MotoGP World Championship (7th – 162 points)

2014 MotoGP World Championship (5th – 187 points)

2013 MotoGP World Championship (8th – 140 points)

2012 MotoGP World Championship (4th – 218 points)

2011 MotoGP World Championship (3rd – 228 points)

2010 MotoGP World Championship (5th – 206 points)

2009 MotoGP World Championship (6th – 160 points)

2008 MotoGP World Championship (5th – 174 points) [Rookie of the Year, Top Independent Rider]

2007 250cc World Championship (2nd – 260 points) [Vice Champion]

2006 250cc World Championship (2nd – 272 points) [Vice Champion]

2005 250cc World Championship (3rd – 189 points)

2004 125cc World Championship (1st – 293 points) [World Champion]

2003 125cc World Championship (5th – 157 points)

2002 125cc World Championship (16th – 42 points)