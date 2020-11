The FIM has taken due note of the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision to impose a four-year period of ineligibility on 31-year-old Andrea Iannone.

The period of ineligibility begins on the 17th of December 2019.

This effectively puts an end to his career as a professional motorcycle rider.

Could we see Jorge Lorenzo take up a seat with Aprilia in 2021..?

Please find attached the CAS Media Release below detailing the decision concerning Iannone

CAS_Media_Release_6978_decision_Andrea_Ianonne