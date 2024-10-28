Iannone to race VR46 Ducati at Sepang

Andrea Iannone will replace Fabio Di Giannantonio at Malaysian GP this weekend at the Sepang International Circuit on the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team.

A choice dictated by the positive first season in WorldSBK and Andrea excellent relationship with Valentino Rossi, the entire Tavullia Team and the Borgo Panigale factory.

Andrea Iannone

“Riding the world champion bike is exciting. MotoGP is the most technological and high-performance bike, I’m honored that they thought of me and I felt like I had to say yes to this opportunity immediately as soon as it was offered to me. The challenge is certainly crazy, complex and demanding, as I haven’t ridden a bike in this category for years and without having done tests or similar. I’m excited to be able to work with Ducati and the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, both for the very high level and for the friendship since years. I thank Valentino Rossi, Alessio Salucci, Pablo Nieto, Gigi Dall’Igna, Claudio Domenicali and Mauro Grassilli“.

A victory in MotoGP in 2016 with Ducati and 11 podiums in the Top class for the rider number 29 who closed the 2024 WorldSBK season with 231 points, eighth overall and a victory (Aragon Round).

Alessio Salucci – Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Director

“I am very happy to confirm that Andrea will race with our colors on the Ducati Desmosedici GP. First of all, Andrea has shown to be in great shape, he closed the WorldSBK season on a high and has always remained close to Ducati. He is a great friend of the VR46 family, both mine and Vale’s. We are very happy to welcome him to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and to see him back on a MotoGP bike. It’s a really great story! At the same time, we all wish Fabio the best of luck as he will undergo shoulder surgery this week and we can’t wait to see him back on track in 2025”.

As announced, Fabio Di Giannantonio is returning home to Rome, where Professor Alessandro Castagna will perform surgery on his left shoulder this week in preparation for the start of the next season.