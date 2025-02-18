WorldSSP 2025
Phillip Island Test
Harrison Voight threw a leg over the D34G Ducati left vacant by the injured Glenn Van Straalen this afternoon at Phillip Island. The 18-year-old completed 35 laps in the two-hour session with a best of 1m33.514. That placed him 17th for the session and 20th on the combined time-sheets.
It is not completely clear as yet as to whether Voight will race WorldSSP this weekend instead of racing ASBK on the McMartin Ducati V4 R as originally planned.
Oli Bayliss shrugged off a big high-side at Southern Loop this morning to make some significant steps forward in the final session. The 21-year-old lopped almost a full-second from his previous best on the PTR Triumph to finish the test seventh on combined times with a 1m32.557.
Countryman Luke Power also made progress on the MotoZoo MV Agusta F3 800 RR with a best of 1m33.362 placing him 18th on the combined time-sheets.
Leading the day this afternoon, as he has done across every session this week, was Bo Bendsneyder on the MV Agusta Reparto Corse entry. The Dutchman more than half-a-second clear of the rest of the field.
Jaume Masia was second quickest ahead of fellow Ducati rider Valentin Debise.
Can Oncu was the strongest of the new Yamaha YZF-R9 entries in an encouraging fourth place ahead of Marcel Schroetter (Ducati), and Filippo Farioli (MV).
Philipp Öttl went down at Siberia 20 minutes into the morning session and was taken to the medical centre. The German will be reviewed on Thursday to decide whether he will take part in the season opener.
Supersport Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time (FP)
|Gap
|1
|BENDSNEYDER B
|MV
|1m31.595 (4)
|–
|2
|MASIA J
|DUC
|1m32.129 (4)
|+0.534
|3
|DEBISE V
|DUC
|1m32.332 (4)
|+0.737
|4
|ONCU C
|YAM
|1m32.387 (4)
|+0.792
|5
|SCHROETTER M
|DUC
|1m32.433 (4)
|+0.838
|6
|FARIOLI F
|MV
|1m32.544 (4)
|+0.949
|7
|BAYLISS O
|TRI
|1m32.557 (4)
|+0.962
|8
|MANZI S
|YAM
|1m32.602 (4)
|+1.007
|9
|MAHIAS L
|YAM
|1m32.687 (4)
|+1.092
|10
|CARDELUS X
|DUC
|1m32.730 (4)
|+1.135
|11
|OETTL P
|DUC
|1m32.827 (1)
|+1.232
|12
|TACCINI L
|DUC
|1m32.892 (4)
|+1.297
|13
|TOBA K
|HON
|1m32.971 (4)
|+1.376
|14
|RINALDI M
|YAM
|1m32.973 (4)
|+1.378
|15
|BOOTH-AMOS T
|TRI
|1m33.057 (3)
|+1.462
|16
|ANTONELLI N
|YAM
|1m33.230 (4)
|+1.635
|17
|ALCOBA J
|KAW
|1m33.256 (3)
|+1.661
|18
|POWER L
|MV
|1m33.362 (4)
|+1.767
|19
|CARICASULO F
|MV
|1m33.476 (2)
|+1.881
|20
|VOIGHT H
|DUC
|1m33.514 (4)
|+1.919
|21
|JESPERSEN S
|DUC
|1m33.616 (4)
|+2.021
|22
|MAHENDRA A
|YAM
|1m33.694 (4)
|+2.099
|23
|VOSTATEK O
|DUC
|1m33.697 (4)
|+2.102
|24
|VAN STRAALEN G
|DUC
|1m34.106 (1)
|+2.511
|25
|VENEMAN LDUC
|DUC
|1m35.050 (3)
|+3.455
|26
|OKAMOTO Y
|YAM
|1m35.534 (2)
|+3.939
|27
|AZMAN S
|HON
|1m35.777 (3)
|+4.182
|28
|ARBEL L
|MV
|1m36.297 (4)
|+4.702
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|21-23 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|28-30 Mar
|Portimao
|X
|X
|X
|11-12 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 May
|Cremona
|X
|X
|X
|16-18 May
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|11-13 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|X
|25-27 Jul
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|X
|5-7 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|X
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X