WorldSSP 2025

Phillip Island Test

Harrison Voight threw a leg over the D34G Ducati left vacant by the injured Glenn Van Straalen this afternoon at Phillip Island. The 18-year-old completed 35 laps in the two-hour session with a best of 1m33.514. That placed him 17th for the session and 20th on the combined time-sheets.

It is not completely clear as yet as to whether Voight will race WorldSSP this weekend instead of racing ASBK on the McMartin Ducati V4 R as originally planned.

Oli Bayliss shrugged off a big high-side at Southern Loop this morning to make some significant steps forward in the final session. The 21-year-old lopped almost a full-second from his previous best on the PTR Triumph to finish the test seventh on combined times with a 1m32.557.

Countryman Luke Power also made progress on the MotoZoo MV Agusta F3 800 RR with a best of 1m33.362 placing him 18th on the combined time-sheets.

Leading the day this afternoon, as he has done across every session this week, was Bo Bendsneyder on the MV Agusta Reparto Corse entry. The Dutchman more than half-a-second clear of the rest of the field.

Jaume Masia was second quickest ahead of fellow Ducati rider Valentin Debise.

Can Oncu was the strongest of the new Yamaha YZF-R9 entries in an encouraging fourth place ahead of Marcel Schroetter (Ducati), and Filippo Farioli (MV).

Philipp Öttl went down at Siberia 20 minutes into the morning session and was taken to the medical centre. The German will be reviewed on Thursday to decide whether he will take part in the season opener.

Supersport Times

Pos Rider Bike Time (FP) Gap 1 BENDSNEYDER B MV 1m31.595 (4) – 2 MASIA J DUC 1m32.129 (4) +0.534 3 DEBISE V DUC 1m32.332 (4) +0.737 4 ONCU C YAM 1m32.387 (4) +0.792 5 SCHROETTER M DUC 1m32.433 (4) +0.838 6 FARIOLI F MV 1m32.544 (4) +0.949 7 BAYLISS O TRI 1m32.557 (4) +0.962 8 MANZI S YAM 1m32.602 (4) +1.007 9 MAHIAS L YAM 1m32.687 (4) +1.092 10 CARDELUS X DUC 1m32.730 (4) +1.135 11 OETTL P DUC 1m32.827 (1) +1.232 12 TACCINI L DUC 1m32.892 (4) +1.297 13 TOBA K HON 1m32.971 (4) +1.376 14 RINALDI M YAM 1m32.973 (4) +1.378 15 BOOTH-AMOS T TRI 1m33.057 (3) +1.462 16 ANTONELLI N YAM 1m33.230 (4) +1.635 17 ALCOBA J KAW 1m33.256 (3) +1.661 18 POWER L MV 1m33.362 (4) +1.767 19 CARICASULO F MV 1m33.476 (2) +1.881 20 VOIGHT H DUC 1m33.514 (4) +1.919 21 JESPERSEN S DUC 1m33.616 (4) +2.021 22 MAHENDRA A YAM 1m33.694 (4) +2.099 23 VOSTATEK O DUC 1m33.697 (4) +2.102 24 VAN STRAALEN G DUC 1m34.106 (1) +2.511 25 VENEMAN LDUC DUC 1m35.050 (3) +3.455 26 OKAMOTO Y YAM 1m35.534 (2) +3.939 27 AZMAN S HON 1m35.777 (3) +4.182 28 ARBEL L MV 1m36.297 (4) +4.702

