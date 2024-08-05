2024 Australian Hard Enduro – Round Four – HillStorm Challenge

Images by OK Photo

Anthony Solar of the Motul Sherco Hard Enduro Team wrapped up the season at the HillStorm Challenge – Round Four of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship – over the weekend, with a second-place finish enough to claim the title for the second time.

The ‘HillStorm Challenge,’ held in Hillston, NSW saw Solar enter the round with a 90-point lead over series rival Ruben Chadwick, with a field of 235 riders competing in total in a single Saturday point-to-point race, with riders starting in championship standing order.

Solar set off from the front and immediately set a blistering pace through the early checkpoints. Chadwick, close behind, pushed hard, with regular front-runner Wade Ibrahim not far off the pace.

Mid-race, Chadwick managed to pass Solar for the lead, and would retain that position to take the Round Four win.

Knowing the championship was at stake, Solar strategically decided to ride smart and secure the overall victory. He brought his Sherco 300 SE Factory home in second place in just over three hours, clinching his second premier class title.

Anthony Solar

“What a season! It’s been incredibly close all year between Ruben and me. I feel that we stepped up the level between us two and Wade, which is great for hard enduro racing in Australia as the discipline grows from strength to strength. While it has been one of the most intense seasons on and off the racetrack, I can honestly say it has also been one of the most enjoyable with some of the battles Ruben and I have had. I started racing for fun and am fortunate to still enjoy it as much today as when I started. The Motul Sherco team and I have put a crazy amount of work into this, and to come away with the ultimate reward for our efforts is very gratifying. After falling short last year, I said I’d back myself to get the title back in the blue camp. They (Sherco) believed in me, and we got it done. I’m stoked for all the great people in my corner who have helped make this possible.”

Rounding out the podium was Wade Ibrahim who also claimed third overall in the championship, while Chris Perry also put on a solid charge, finishing fourth in the race and fourth in the championship standings.

Chris Perry

“It’s a real credit to Anthony, Ruben, and Wade for how much they have stepped up this year. The level these guys are riding on now is really impressive, and it shows on the world stage, where these blokes have achieved some of the best-ever results for Australian riders. I’m stoked for Anthony and the Sherco team to get the championship back off Beta. Our bike is amazing, and I’ve loved every second of racing my Sherco this year. I look forward to finishing the year on a high at Wildwood in a few months.”

With the Australian Hard Enduro Championship concluded for 2024, the nation’s best riders will next converge on Victoria for the prestigious Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro on November 10th.

2024 AHEC – Rd 4 ‘Hillstorm Challenge’ Top 5 – Gold Class

Ruben Chadwick Anthony Solar Wade Ibrahim Chris Perry Kogan Lock

2024 AHEC – Gold Class Championship – Top 5