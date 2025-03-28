Anthony West Signs with Kabuto Helmets for 2025 Season

Veteran motorcycle racer Anthony West has officially signed a partnership with Kabuto Helmets for the 2025 racing season. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as West aligns with the renowned Japanese helmet manufacturer, known for its commitment to safety, aerodynamics, and high-performance gear.

West, a seasoned competitor with an extensive career in MotoGP, World Supersport, and various international racing championships, brings decades of experience to the partnership. His aggressive yet calculated racing style demands top-tier protection, making Kabuto Helmets the perfect fit for his 2025 campaign.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Kabuto Helmets,” said West. “Their helmets offer incredible aerodynamics, lightweight design, and uncompromising safety—everything a rider needs to stay protected at the highest levels of competition. I’m excited to put their gear to the test on the track this season.”

Kabuto Helmets, a brand with a strong reputation for innovation and cutting-edge helmet technology, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming West to their roster of elite riders.

“We are proud to have Anthony West represent Kabuto Helmets in 2025,” said Chris Lynis Kabuto Helmets Australian brand manager. “His experience and passion for racing align perfectly with our brand values. We look forward to supporting him throughout the season.”

As West embarks on his 2025 racing journey, fans can expect to see him sporting the Kabuto brand, engineered for superior performance and safety. His collaboration with the brand further solidifies Kabuto’s presence in the world of professional motorcycle racing.

