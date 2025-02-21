ASBK 2025

Round One – Phillip Island

Friday PM – Superbike Practice

If you are at all interested in following ASBK in 2025, I thoroughly recommend digesting this piece I wrote earlier today, which is essentially a pre-season form guide and preview rolled in with the free practice results from this morning.

Anthony West started this afternoon the way he had left off in morning practice. The Veteran was on top early on with a 1m32.141, but that time was more than half a second slower than he had managed on Friday morning. He improved to 1m31.888 to take the top spot from Josh Waters once again on his eighth lap of the session.

At 35-degrees, the track temperature this afternoon was around 15 degrees warmer than it had been in FP1, which was largely the reason for so few improvements amongst the fancied runners. However, there are no sheep stations on the line today as this is only free practice.

Superbike competitors take to the track again on Saturday morning at the very early hour of 0805 for their single qualifying session. There was a heavy dew on the track this morning, but a warmer night is forecast for tonight, fingers crossed. The track will be cold no matter what, and fortune may favour the brave… With three points-scoring races ahead of them, though, the risk versus reward ratio will be front of mind for some at that early hour of the morning.

The first 11-lap Superbike race of the weekend will commence at midday on Saturday before a forecast top in the mid-high 30s here tomorrow.

Their second bout is slated for 0945 on Sunday morning, while the third and final contest to decide the round winner will take place at 1340 on Sunday afternoon.

Superbike Friday Combined FP1/FP2 Times

Anthony West 1m31.404 Josh Waters 1m31.451 Mike Jones 1m32.634 Glenn Allerton 1m33.006 (FP2) Cam Dunker 1m33.015 (FP2) Jonathan Nahlous 1m33.312 (FP2) Max Stauffer 1m33.532 (FP2) Tom Edwards 1m33.635 Broc Pearson 1m33.663 (FP2) John Lytras 1m33.789 Jack Favelle 1m34.185 (FP2) Cru Halliday 1m34.482 (FP2) Matt Walters 1m34.688 Arthur Sissis 1m34.737 Ryan Yanko 1m35.170 (FP2) Tom Toparis 1m35.500 (FP2) Josh Soderland 1m36.305 (FP2) Noel Mahon 1m36.756 (FP2) Charles Holding 1m36.841 (FP2) Mohamad Aizuddin 1m37.022 Adam Senior 1m37.155 Kota Higuchi 1m37.634 (FP2) Paul Linkenbagh 1m38.321 Michael Kemp 1m40.000 Mitchell Carr 1m44.750 (FP2)

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar