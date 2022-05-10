Aprilia All Stars 2022

Misano attracted over 10,000 Aprilia enthusiasts for the Aprilia All Stars event, with Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Lorenzo Savadori joining legends like Max Biaggi, Roberto Locatelli, Loris Capirossi, Alex Gramigni, as well as Mattia Pasini and Andrea Iannone.

Together they put on a show, riding the unforgettable 250 2-stroke Grand Prix bikes or RSV4s, while Alex Gramigni celebrated 30 years of his 125 World Championship title, Aprilia’s first in Grand Prix motorcycle racing, taking his legendary 1992 RS 125 onto the track.

The highlight for MotoGP fans was of course the track parade of the RS-GP 2022, Aprilia’s MotoGP revelation of this first phase of the season. Aleix Espargaró, with a win and two other podiums, is one of the leading riders in the world championship, while Maverick Viñales continues to gain more and more confidence with the new bike.

For everyone, motorbike enthusiasts, groups of friends and even the many families who came along, it was a day of celebration and entertainment, ranging from the testing of the 2022 Aprilia bikes (RS 660, Tuono 660, Tuareg 660 and the 125 range) to the fantastic entertainment provided by the stars of Radio Deejay and M2O on the big stage throughout the day.

There was also a live performance by Dj Albertino, who got the whole paddock dancing, and a prize draw for the lucky winner of a brand new Aprilia Tuono 660.

The great and spectacular parade of Aprilia motorbikes, brought onto the track by the motorcyclists who flocked to Misano, and led by Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales riding RSV4s, closed the 2022 edition of Aprilia All Stars.