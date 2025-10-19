Aprilia’s tricentennial GP victory

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix will forever hold a special place in Aprilia’s history, with Raúl Fernández’s victory on the Aprilia RS-GP25 marking a remarkable milestone, the Noale factory’s 300th win in the FIM Grand Prix World Championship.

It’s a number that cements Aprilia’s status as the most successful European manufacturer in Grand Prix racing history, and a brand whose blend of passion, performance, and persistence continues to define its legacy.

From Reggiani to Fernández – a story spanning eras

Aprilia’s winning journey began in 1987, when Loris Reggiani claimed the marque’s first Grand Prix victory in the 250cc class. Twelve years later, the company celebrated its 100th triumph courtesy of Valentino Rossi at Welkom in 1999, again in the intermediate category. The double-century came in 2006, when Mattia Pasini took victory number 200 at the Sachsenring aboard a 125cc machine.

Now, almost two decades later, Fernández’s win at Phillip Island has delivered milestone number 300, underscoring Aprilia’s longevity and evolution from two-stroke dominance in the lightweight classes to full-factory competitiveness in MotoGP.

Riders who defined the Noale legend

Some of motorcycle racing’s biggest names have helped shape Aprilia’s success story.

Valentino Rossi remains the marque’s most decorated rider with 26 victories (12 in 125cc, 14 in 250cc), followed by Max Biaggi with 23 wins in the 250cc class, and Jorge Lorenzo with 17.

Together, these riders, and many more, have contributed to a tally that reflects the technical excellence and racing spirit that defines Aprilia Racing and its parent company, the Piaggio Group.

Rivola: “A reward for everyone who built this legacy”

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola hailed the achievement as both a celebration of history and a marker for the brand’s continuing growth in MotoGP.

“Three hundred victories are a reward for the most successful European manufacturer of all time. But they are also a recognition of a unique brand and of all the people in Noale who have built our history and our present, even in the most demanding category, MotoGP. Since becoming a full factory team in 2022, Aprilia Racing has grown steadily, achieving numerous podiums and victories in the premier category. This season is a testament to that progress, with the outstanding development of Marco Bezzecchi, and with Raúl Fernández’s win giving Aprilia Racing its 300th Grand Prix triumph. The spirit of this brand makes us look to the future with great confidence and even more ambitious goals.”

Three hundred victories, from Reggiani’s 250cc breakthrough to Fernández’s Phillip Island masterclass, it tells a distinctly Italian story of talent, passion, and innovation. For Aprilia Racing, the road to 400 has already begun.