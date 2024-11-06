Aprilia Tuareg Rally

Aprilia unveiled a new headline act to their Tuareg show, the Tuareg Rally in Milan overnight.

Engine changes are limited to a more responsive throttle map matched to a dedicated SC Project exhaust system, complete with a fully titanium silencer.

Tuareg Rally features a higher front mud-guard, a sturdier skid-plate and hand-guards, new chain guide and a 20 mm higher seat height along with taller bars.

The Kayaba suspension, with its impressive 240 mm of travel, remains largely unchanged from the standard model but now includes standard-rate springs instead of progressive springs. Although this slightly compromises comfort, Aprilia claims it significantly improves off-road riding feel and gives the rider greater control over rough terrain.

The stiffer initial part of the stroke also reduces static sag, making the Tuareg Rally slightly taller while marginally increasing suspension travel.

The side-stand now sports a bigger foot for better purchase when parking on soft surfaces.

The Aprilia Tuareg Rally features heavy-duty spoked wheels with narrow Ergal rims and tubed tyres. Together with the revised exhaust system, this wheel assembly helps reduce the bike’s overall weight from 204 kg to 199 kg in running order.

The updates to the Aprilia Tuareg extend beyond the new Rally version; all models now feature refreshed styling and technical upgrades aligned with Euro 5+ compliance. The 660 twin-cylinder engine has been upgraded with larger 52 mm throttle bodies, replacing the previous 48 mm, and a new rare-earth generator reduces inertia, resulting in improved acceleration performance.

While retaining its distinctive look—including the iconic horizontally arranged triple headlamp—the Tuareg’s design has been refined, especially around the headlamp cluster. The new sleeker superstructure eliminates the previous lower lip which makes for a more streamlined look.

The Aprilia Tuareg is also available in two new liveries, both featuring a red-painted frame. Tornado Green and Hailstorm White.

The extensive range of original accessories for the Aprilia Tuareg has been further augmented. Tuareg Rally-specific items, such as heavy-duty spoked wheels, a reinforced skid plate, and a chain guide, are now available as accessories for the standard Tuareg.

The extensive catalogue also features a TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) sensor. The comfort seat, available in three height options (standard, raised by 2 cm, and lowered by 2 cm), now includes heating elements for added comfort. It can be easily controlled via the handlebar once the Aprilia MIA multimedia platform accessory is installed.

The updated Aprilia Tuareg range is expected to be available in Australia from July, 2025.

Aprilia Tuareg Rally Images