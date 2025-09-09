Aprilia Race Out Sale

Aprilia Australia has launched its latest retail promotion – the Aprilia Race Out Sale – running now through to November 30, 2025, with major savings available across a range of run-out models.

Timed to celebrate Aprilia’s recent racing success and the upcoming 2025 Australian MotoGP, this promotion delivers exclusive benefits and exceptional value on Aprilia’s acclaimed motorcycle range while providing additional incentives for customers to secure remaining MY23 and MY24 stock.

Race Out Sale Highlights

Savings of up to $2700 across all MY23 and MY24 Aprilia models

Applicable models listed at aprilia-promotions.com.au

Every purchase of an eligible MY23 or MY24 model grants automatic entry into the Aprilia Race Out Prize Draw, featuring: 1 of 3 Aprilia Cashback bonuses valued at $1500 each 1 of 5 Aprilia Store Vouchers valued at $500 each 1 of 10 Ixon Apparel Packs valued at $300 each



Promotion Details

Effective immediately until November 30, 2025

Excludes all MY25 stock and RS 457 models

One prize per winner. Total prize pool: $10,000

Full Terms & Conditions apply at aprilia-promotions.com.au

For full details, eligible models and savings, visit aprilia-promotions.com.au and register your interest to secure your Aprilia today.

Opportunities like this don’t come often. This is your chance to own Aprilia performance with exclusive benefits and exceptional value.