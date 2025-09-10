Argon Brazen 2 Leather Jacket

Channel your inner Brando with a classically styled leather jacket, but with modern abrasion and impact protection, from $429.95 RRP with both men’s and women’s sizes available.

Constructed from 100% cowhide leather, the styling of the Brazen 2 is true to that of the 1970’s, with brass features including YKK zippers, button snaps and waist adjustment buckle.

The large open collar is secured with snaps, while the main opening is a heavy duty zipper. The jacket has been designed to allow it to be fully zipped up for more chest coverage and wind protection.

Despite its classic look, there’s nothing 1970’s about the safety features, with the cowhide offering CE Level A abrasion protection and the X-Halo armour is CE Level 2 certified for impact protection.

The rear of the jacket has an integrated classic stretch panel, giving more freedom of movement without impacting the overall style. Zippered vents in the rear expose perforated leather ventilation for comfort. Inside is a fixed 75g thermal liner and two pockets, including a dry pouch.

Side adjusters help tailor the fit and wrist zippers provide a strong closure.

Argon Brazen 2 Leather Jacket features

CE EN 17092-4:2020 Class A

100% Full grain cowhide

X-Halo CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow protection

75g Quilted dotted liner

Brass YKK zippers

Brass snaps

Side ventilation

Waist adjustment

Action shoulder

Internal and external pockets

Sizes – 46-68 (Mens); 6-18 (Ladies)

Price – $429.95 RRP

Check out the full Argon range at https://www.argonmoto.com

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).