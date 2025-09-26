Argon Forge 2 Leather Jacket

Armed with heritage styling and CE Level AA certification, the Argon Forge 2 is a modern interpretation of the essence of motorcycling from yesteryear. Offering a premium fit, soft leather and legacy styling, the Forge 2 is an instant classic for the modern age, available from just $429.95 RRP.

The buffalo hide may feel soft, but is actually highly abrasion resistant, protecting everything but your ego in the event of an emergency. The inside of the jacket is lined with a removable 75g dotted quilted vest, providing the torso with warmth on those cooler days and comfort in summer when removed.

The jacket uses quality YKK zippers in the front and wrist to ensure a secure closure, with metal snaps on the collar fastening it in place. A neoprene neckroll has been added to the collar for extra comfort and to prevent rubbing when performing a shoulder check.

Despite its heritage styling, the Forge 2 is CE Certified to Level AA, ensuring outstanding abrasion resistance and protection. Within the jacket is X-Halo CE Level 2 elbow and shoulder armour as well as an HDF back protector for high performance impact protection.

Argon Forge 2 Leather Jacket features

CE EN 17092-3:2020 Class AA

100% Full grain buffalo leather

X-Halo CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow protection

Removable 75g quilted dotted vest liner

Neoprene neck roll

YKK zippers

Metal snaps

Waist adjustment

Internal and external pockets

Sizes – 46-64

Price – $429.95 RRP

Check out the full Argon range at https://www.argonmoto.com

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).