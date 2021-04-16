ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park
Superbike FP1 Report
After a very chilly morning the sun had come out to warm the track and riders up ahead of the opening practice session getting underway at 1100 this morning at Wakefield Park. The ambient temperature might have only just been passing 15-degrees but in the sun it felt much warmer, and the track was already approaching 30-degrees. Come race day on Sunday we are expecting a top of around 20-degrees which means the track temperature will likely be somewhere in the mid 30s, or might touch 40, depending on the wind.
Many riders and teams were using the FP1 session to shake down a myriad of changes and new settings as they prepare for Sunday’s pair of 20 lap races.
BC Performance Kawasaki have some new electronic set-ups to test as they get to grips with the latest ZX-10RR. Some help in regards to settings had come from Japan since the Winton round but there is so little experience worldwide with the new model as yet which has the team really starting from square one. They were a second off the pace this morning.
NextGen BMW also have a new electronic set-up from Germany that they are familiarising themselves with this morning. New brake rotors were also being tested and the team continue to work on the swingarm angle of the M model S 1000 RR. Allerton was fourth quickest this morning with a 57.716, only a whisker behind Herfoss and Jones.
Troy Herfoss and the Penrite Honda squad were using FP1 to get more track time on the softer option Michelin front and for Troy to get a better feel for that tyre. The Michelin soft could be a real option for race day thus the need to get really acquainted with it before that judgement call is made on Sunday. Herfoss was third quickest this morning, 57.643.
Mike Jones spent the first half of the session getting back into the groove on the V4 R before the team then put in some different suspension settings that they had been prepared to test in the latter half of the session. His best of 57.636 came on his 21st of 24 laps that he completed during the session.
Wayne Maxwell was straight down to business and under the race lap record with a 57.198 by lap seven. Quicker than he managed here last year during qualifying and putting in plenty of 57s. Late in the session he put in a 57.215, followed by a 57.388 to underline his consistent pace.
Herfoss took pole here last year with a 57.331 but the qualifying lap record here was set back in 2019 by Cru Halliday at 57.138.
Last season too Halliday showed some great speed, especially at the Phillip Island season opener where he was the only rider to challenge Maxwell for race wins. YRT have this season switched back to Dunlop rubber. They really struggled for grip at Winton and will be hoping for a change of fortunes here this weekend, we know Halliday is up to the job if the race package is fit enough for him to run up front. Early indications are that YRT should be more competitive this weekend with Halliday putting in a number of 57.8s in FP1.
Oli Bayliss continues to gain experience and was only a few tenths slower than DesmoSport Ducati team-mate Jones and continues to impress with his approach and speed.
Of course a lot of eyes are focused on the performance of Anthony West. We know Westy is fast and he proved it again here a few years ago when he was a last-minute replacement for Jamie Stauffer at Team Honda and immediately put the bike on the podium. While that bike had race winning pedigree and was a proven tool for the job, it is unclear how competitive the MotoGo Yamaha he is on this weekend will prove. Early signs are that their could be some problems as Westy only put in a couple of laps and was well down the charts after a rear brake locking issue saw him effectively lose the entire FP1 session.
A support class preview can be found further down the page along with their results from this morning. A full weekend schedule is also included at the bottom of the page for your convenience. The entry list can also be found on this page.
Wakefield Park Superbike FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|57.198
|2
|Mike JONES
|Ducati V4R
|57.636
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|57.643
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|57.716
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|57.863
|6
|Oli BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|58.093
|7
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|58.325
|8
|Josh WATERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|58.517
|9
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|58.546
|10
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.867
|11
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|59.289
|12
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|59.619
|13
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|59.712
|14
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|59.958
|15
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXR
|1:00.510
|16
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1:00.756
|17
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|1:01.049
|18
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1:01.568
|19
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|1:02.517
|20
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1:02.957
|21
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|1:03.600
|22
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1:03.856
|23
|Sash SAVIN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1:04.132
Support Categories
Fans are in for a real treat this weekend, with the Wakefield Park ASBK round heating up with a full schedule of support classes, as the championship runs its second outing of the year.
The opening round of the MotorsportsTV Supersport Championship produced an epic dice between Tom Edwards and Broc Pearson, the two riders breaking the Winton lap record on multiple occasions as they duelled for the lead in the two races. Each of them notched up a victory, with Edwards’ single point advantage in the championship coming courtesy of his pole position effort in qualifying.
Max Stauffer was among the leading riders all weekend, while Scott Nicholson showed impressive pace in race one on his way to a top-three finish.
Of the rookie riders, John Lytras made a solid debut with eighth and sixth in the two races, and the Supersport 300 and R3 Cup graduate will only become faster and more confident as he gains experience.
At Winton, it was Carter Thompson who clean-swept the Dunlop Supersport 300 races to open up a sizeable championship lead. Thompson subsequently headed to Qatar where he competed in the opening round of the Asia Talent Cup and unfortunately, the border restrictions have prevented him and Tom Drane (third overall at Winton) from being able to attend Wakefield Park.
That means Ben Baker, second at Winton, will head to Wakefield Park in a strong championship position – his closest opposition looks likely to come from Reece Oughtred, Caleb Gilmore and Zack Johnson.
Returning from injury will be the very talented Angus Grenfell and Archie McDonald, both who will be desperate to claw back Championship points after they missed the Winton round.
Baker and Gilmore are also well-placed (second and third in the points behind Thompson) in the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup, while Cameron Dunker made a commendable progression from the Oceania Junior Cup to finish third in the final race at Winton and fourth overall for the round.
The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup continues to provide an ideal learning environment for riders as young as 11 to experience road racing and at Winton, it was Cameron Swain who chalked up a trio of victories to head to Wakefield Park with a 21-point lead over Nate O’Neill, with Harrison Watts a further three points adrift.
The final category on the program at Wakefield Park will be the Horsell Australian Sidecars, featuring the F1 (1,000cc) and F2 (600cc) classes.
Brothers Corey and Danyon Turner were victorious in the F1 Class at Winton, smashing a 10-year lap record, while the F2 Class produced three different race winners; Bruce Collins/Peter De Angelis won the first race, before Darryl Rayner and Kathryn Warne prevailed in a wet race two. Patrick Clancy and Stephen Bonney notched up a DNF in the first race, but recovered to win the third race; the overall round was taken out by Rayner/Warne thanks to their consistency.
A bumper crowd is expected this weekend, so fans need to be quick to purchase their tickets online at www.asbk.com.au
Australian Supersport 600 FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.682
|2
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.301
|3
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.555
|4
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.734
|5
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.057
|6
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.104
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki GSXR
|+1.136
|8
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+1.346
|9
|Joel TAYLOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.750
|10
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.967
|11
|Timothy LARGE
|Suzuki GSXR
|+2.193
|12
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.332
|13
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.530
|14
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.218
|15
|Noel MAHON
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+3.458
|16
|Ryan SELLEN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.148
|17
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6.754
Australian Supersport 300 FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.775
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.064
|3
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+0.176
|4
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.750
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.819
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.836
|7
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.046
|8
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.224
|9
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.245
|10
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.264
|11
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.366
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.442
|13
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.783
|14
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.821
|15
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.835
|16
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.893
|17
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.909
|18
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.978
|19
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.359
|20
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.383
|21
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.487
|22
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.561
|23
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.145
|24
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.922
|25
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.954
|26
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.388
|27
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+4.718
|28
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.802
|29
|Ryan MOSCARDINI
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.863
|30
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5.217
|31
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.533
|32
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+8.793
Yamaha R3 Cup FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.191
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.665
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.762
|4
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.885
|5
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.226
|6
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.397
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.439
|8
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.546
|9
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.883
|10
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.906
|11
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.250
|12
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.970
|13
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.447
|14
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.774
|15
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.050
|16
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.347
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.606
|18
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.911
|19
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.376
|20
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.456
|21
|Ryan MOSCARDINI
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.527
|22
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.652
|23
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.753
|24
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.944
|25
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+8.637
|26
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+21.422
Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.403
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.035
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.301
|4
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.499
|5
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.975
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.979
|7
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.305
|8
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.663
|9
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.173
|10
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.340
|11
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.531
|12
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.623
|13
|Tate McCLURE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.391
|14
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.471
|15
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.662
|16
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.744
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.257
|18
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+7.245
|19
|Oliver SKINNER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+7.288
Australian Sidecar FP1
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|Sidecar
|Time/Gap
|1
|Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER
|F1
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|1m07.951
|2
|Phillip UNDERWOOD / Stephen FORD
|F1
|LCR F1 1000
|+0.983
|3
|Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES
|F1
|Suzuki RHR 1000
|+2.721
|4
|Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY
|F2
|Suzuki LCR 600
|+3.221
|5
|Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE
|F2
|Suzuki MRE 600
|+3.672
|6
|Bruce COLLINS / Peter DE ANGELIS
|F2
|Honda LCR 600
|+4.360
|7
|Jeff BROWN / Chrissie CLANCY
|F1
|Suzuki JBR 998
|+7.893
|8
|Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER
|F2
|Suzuki Random 600
|+7.932
|9
|Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE
|F2
|Honda Shelb. 600
|+7.998
|10
|Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO
|F2
|Honda CES 600
|+8.147
2021 Wakefield Park ASBK Entries
|#
|Rider
|State
|Machine
|1
|Wayne Maxwell
|VIC
|Ducati V4-R
|2
|Markus Chiodo
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|3
|Jed Metcher
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|11
|Phil Czaj
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|12
|Matt Walters
|NSW
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|13
|Anthony West
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|NSW
|BMW S1000RR
|16
|Luke Jhonston
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|QLD
|Honda CBR1000SP
|21
|Josh Waters
|VIC
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|28
|Aiden Wagner
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|32
|Oli Bayliss
|QLD
|Ducati V4-R
|33
|Hamish McMurray
|NSW
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|37
|Michael Edwards
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|46
|Mike Jones
|QLD
|Ducati V4-R
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|SA
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|62
|Brendan McIntyre
|NSW
|Suzuki GSXR1000R
|64
|Aaron Morris
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|65
|Cru Halliday
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|67
|Bryan Staring
|WA
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|78
|Nathan Spiteri
|VIC
|Suzuki GSXR1000R
|83
|Lachlan Epis
|NSW
|BMW S1000RR
|85
|Aleksandar Savin
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|333
|Yanni Shaw
|NSW
|Suzuki GSXR1000R
|#
|Rider
|State
|Machine
|10
|Noel Mahon
|VIC
|Kawasaki ZX 6R
|12
|Joel Taylor
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|17
|Broc Pearson
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|21
|Tarbon Walker
|NZ
|Kawasaki ZX 6R
|23
|Ryan Sellen
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|26
|Tom Edwards
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|42
|Jack Passfield
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|44
|Tom Bramich
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|46
|Aidan Hayes
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|58
|Mitch Kuhne
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|61
|Rhys Belling
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|68
|Luke Power
|VIC
|Kawasaki YZF-R6
|74
|Timothy Large
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|SA
|Suzuki GSXR600
|96
|Luke Mitchell
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|127
|Max Stauffer
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|308
|John Lytras
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|#
|Rider
|State
|Machine
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7
|Zane Kinna
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|12
|Henry Snell
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|16
|James Jacobs
|NSW
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|NSW
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|22
|Zack Johnson
|VIC
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|32
|Jai Russo
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|34
|Ben Angelidis
|ACT
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|35
|Varis Fleming
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|36
|Angus Grenfell
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|39
|Glenn Nelson
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|45
|Jamie Port
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|47
|Zylas Bunting
|NSW
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|NSW
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|SA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|56
|Jesse Woods
|TAS
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|58
|Lucas Quinn
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|63
|Clay Clegg
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|69
|Archie McDonald
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|72
|Ben Baker
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|78
|Caleb Gilmore
|NZ
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|88
|Joseph Mariniello
|VIC
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|91
|Taiyo Aksu
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|97
|Peter Nerlich
|VIC
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|99
|Jacob Hatch
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|110
|Zakary Pettendy
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|181
|Liam Waters
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|355
|Laura Brown
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|444
|Ryan Moscardini
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|#
|Rider
|State
|Machine
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7
|Zane Kinna
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|12
|Henry Snell
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|32
|Jai Russo
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|34
|Ben Angelidis
|ACT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|35
|Varis Fleming
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|36
|Angus Grenfell
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|39
|Glenn Nelson
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|45
|Jamie Port
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|58
|Lucas Quinn
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|63
|Clay Clegg
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|69
|Archie McDonald
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|72
|Ben Baker
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|78
|Caleb Gilmore
|NZ
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|91
|Taiyo Aksu
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|99
|Jacob Hatch
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|110
|Zakary Pettendy
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|181
|Liam Waters
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|355
|Laura Brown
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|444
|Ryan Moscardini
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|#
|Rider
|State
|Machine
|12
|Nikolas Lakusic
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|14
|Harrison Watts
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|26
|Cameron Swain
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|27
|Toby James
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|29
|Hayden Nelson
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|33
|Jack Favelle
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|35
|Varis Fleming
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|40
|Oliver Skinner
|TAS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|41
|Hudson Thompson
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|42
|Riley Nauta
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|46
|William Hunt
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|48
|Valentino Knezovic
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|65
|Nate O’Neill
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|66
|Lachlan Moody
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|72
|Levi Russo
|NSW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|74
|Bodie Paige
|QLD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|93
|Tate McClure
|VIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|#
|Riders
|State
|Machine
|1
|Corey Turner/Danyon Turner
|QLD
|LCR 1000
|4
|Bruce Collins/Peter DeAngelis
|VIC
|Honda 600
|14
|Declan Beare/Noel Beare
|VIC
|Suzuki 1000
|15
|Jeff Brown/Christie Clancy
|NSW
|JBR 1000
|16
|Darryl Rayner/Kathryn Warne
|NSW
|Honda 600
|17
|Phillip Underwood/Stephen Ford
|QLD
|LCR 1000
|18
|Simon Reynolds/Shannon Browne
|NSW
|MRE 600
|26
|Patrick Clancy/Stephen Bonney
|VIC
|LCR 600
|27
|Howard Ford/Lee Menzies
|QLE
|LCR 1000
|44
|Jackson Collins/Daniel Dinuzzo
|VIC
|CES Honda 600
|80
|Damien Edis/Melanie Schluter
|VIC
|Suzuki 600
|105
|Stuart Gorrie/Bradley Gorrie
|VIC
|Shelbourne 600
2021 Wakefield Park ASBK Schedule
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Briefing 1
|15 mins
|7.55
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|Briefing 2
|15 mins
|9.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 1
|20 mins
|9.25
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|9.45
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 1
|25 mins
|10.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 1
|20 mins
|10.40
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 1
|30 mins
|11.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|11.35
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|11.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|12.15
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|20 mins
|12.35
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 2
|25 mins
|13.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|13.30
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 2
|30 mins
|14.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|14.25
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|14.50
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 3
|25 mins
|15.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 3
|30 mins
|16.20
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|16.40
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|9.00
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9.25
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|9.50
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|10.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Timed Practice
|35 mins
|11.25
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|11.45
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|12.10
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|12.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|13.15
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|13.40
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|14.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|14.25
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|14.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Race 1
|10 Laps
|15.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|15.20
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|16.05
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|16.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|9.00
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.30
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|9.45
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.55
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|10.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|10.30
|Motorsports TV Supersport ^
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|11.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|10 Laps
|11.30
|Alpinestars Superbike * (Replayed at 1300hrs)
|Race 1
|20 Laps
|12.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|12.35
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|60 mins
|13.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|14.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|14.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|10 Laps
|15.10
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|Race 2
|20 Laps
|16.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|16.20
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|* ASBK Live TV coverage
|^ ASBKTV Live Stream
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|45
|2
|Michael JONES
|38
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|36
|4
|Arthur SISSIS
|32
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|32
|6
|Oli BAYLISS
|31
|7
|Cru HALLIDAY
|31
|8
|Jed METCHER
|27
|9
|Bryan STARING
|24
|10
|Josh WATERS
|19
|11
|Matthew WALTERS
|19
|12
|Aiden WAGNER
|15
|13
|Aaron MORRIS
|14
|14
|Nathan SPITERI
|12
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|11
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|10
|17
|Mark CHIODO
|9
|18
|Yannis SHAW
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Tom EDWARDS
|46
|2
|Broc PEARSON
|45
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|35
|4
|Luke POWER
|32
|5
|Scott NICHOLSON
|32
|6
|Dallas SKEER
|31
|7
|John LYTRAS
|28
|8
|Jack PASSFIELD
|24
|9
|Jack HYDE
|23
|10
|Aidan HAYES
|21
|11
|Rhys BELLING
|20
|12
|Joel TAYLOR
|17
|13
|Tom BRAMICH
|15
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|14
|15
|Mitchell KUHNE
|12
|16
|Noel MAHON
|10
|17
|Matthew LONG
|8
|18
|Timothy LARGE
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|76
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|60
|3
|Tom DRANE
|54
|4
|Reece OUGHTRED
|50
|5
|Caleb GILMORE
|41
|6
|Zackary JOHNSON
|41
|7
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|40
|8
|Cameron DUNKER
|37
|9
|Brandon DEMMERY
|33
|10
|James JACOBS
|28
|11
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|26
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|24
|14
|Clay CLEGG
|20
|15
|Zakary PETTENDY
|17
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|16
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|15
|18
|Zylas BUNTING
|11
|19
|Glenn NELSON
|10
|20
|Zane KINNA
|7
|21
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|5
|22
|Laura BROWN
|4
|23
|Brodie GAWITH
|3
|24
|Taiyo AKSU
|2
|25
|Henry SNELL
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|70
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|56
|3
|Caleb GILMORE
|46
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|45
|5
|Reece OUGHTRED
|43
|6
|Tom DRANE
|35
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|33
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|30
|9
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|10
|Jacob HATCH
|27
|11
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|26
|12
|Lucas QUINN
|24
|13
|Laura BROWN
|24
|14
|Zakary PETTENDY
|22
|15
|Glenn NELSON
|22
|16
|Henry SNELL
|22
|17
|Clay CLEGG
|21
|18
|Varis FLEMING
|16
|19
|Zane KINNA
|16
|20
|Taiyo AKSU
|13
|21
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|12
|22
|Liam WATERS
|6
|23
|Sam DAVIS
|6
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|75
|2
|Nate O’NEILL
|54
|3
|Harrison WATTS
|51
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|48
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON
|47
|6
|Levi RUSSO
|45
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|44
|8
|Toby JAMES
|41
|9
|Varis FLEMING
|32
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|32
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|28
|12
|Lachlan MOODY
|27
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|26
|14
|Tate McCLURE
|24
|15
|William HUNT
|19
|16
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|19
|17
|Oliver SKINNER
|14
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|10
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R3
|Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Goulburn, NSW
|Apr 16-18, 2021
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021