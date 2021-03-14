ASBK 2021 Winton Sunday Part Two

Superbike Race Two

Wayne Maxwell had taken first blood this morning while Troy Herfoss made a mistake that left him in the gravel at the final turn. Mike Jones was not quite strong enough to match that pair in the opening race but the DesmoSport Ducati Team had done a little fettling of the V4 R between races and were confident that their man would make it a three-way fight in this one.

The warmer track temperatures this afternoon could also bring Dunlop runners such as Cru Halliday a little further towards the front.

Troy Herfoss scored the holeshot from Wayne Maxwell ahead of Lachlan Epis, Mike Jones and Oli Bayliss.

Aiden Wagner made a big mistake on the change of direction out of the sweeper and went down, his day done.

The red flag then came out due to Yannis Shaw going into the air-fence which always leads to delays as officials put the air-fence back together.

Riders came back around to the grid, but no team members were allowed on to the grid so they were sat on the grid with those tyres cooling… This could be crucial. One of the Pirelli options in particular will not cope with a second heat cycle. After a few minutes delay team personnel were allowed onto the grid to fit tyre warmers which would have been a huge relief to all concerned. The scheduled race distance was reduced from 16 to 14 laps to help cater for the available live broadcast window.

After a delay and another warm-up lap the lights went out again and this time Herfoss again got the holeshot from Maxwell, Jones, Epis and Halliday.

Herfoss had his ears pinned back right from the off with a 1m24.062 from a standing start as he set the pace for others to follow. His lead at the stripe half-a-second and he then stretched that to eight-tenths on the next lap after recording a 19.578 to Maxwell’s 19.978.

Mike Jones though had dropped out of that picture due to some sort of mistake, he had been only a few tenths behind Maxwell but lost two-seconds on the following lap, and then lost another two-seconds on the next lap and was starting to come under attack from Epis. That pair were lapping in the 21s.

The leading duo continued to crank out 19s and were running their own race out front.

Cru Halliday ran off the circuit and dropped back to 12th place to further add to the misfortune for YRT this weekend.

This time around Herfoss managed to break Maxwell. The defending champion seemingly backing off a little in the knowledge that he had a safe second place, the round win, and the championship lead in the bag if he took no risks and just brought that second place home.

Herfoss though continued to run 19s, a 19.6 on lap five, a 19.9 on lap six. The Michelins obviously have no trouble with heat cycling it would seem. By half-race distance Herf’s lead was more than three-seconds.

Lachlan Epis has been trying to maintain his challenge for third place but then went down at turn nine. That promoted Arthur Sissis up into fourth place ahead of Glenn Allerton and Oli Bayliss.

Despite amassing an almost five-second lead Herfoss continued cranking out 19 after 19. It wasn’t until lap ten before he eased back to a 1m20.191s and then had his flow disturbed as he negotiated lapped traffic.

With three laps to go Mike Jones was a huge 15-seconds behind the race leader, and ten-seconds behind Maxwell. Arthur Sissis was three-seconds behind Jones in fourth place while Oli Bayliss had squeezed his way past Glenn Allerton to promote himself to fifth, little separated that trio in a battle that would go all the way to flag.

Herfoss cruised the final lap home, slowing by more than three-seconds, but still took victory over Maxwell by two-seconds.

Mike Jones only just managed to hold out his young team-mate Oli Bayliss who put in his fastest lap of the race on the final lap to close within a few tenths of Jones.

Privateer Arthur Sissis the first Yamaha home in fifth place ahead of BMW’s Glenn Allerton and Jed Metcher in seventh.

Cru Halliday recovered from that early mistake to secure good points in eighth ahead of Kawasaki trio Bryan Staring, Josh Waters and Matt Walters.

ASBK reconvenes on the weekend of April 18 at Wakefield Park. We will be there as normal to bring you all the action as it unfolds here on MCNews.com.au.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Rider Gsp 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR-RR / 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1.981 3 Michael JONES Ducati V4R 15.675 4 Oli BAYLISS Ducati V4R / 5 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 16.536 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 17.162 7 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 / 8 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 30.483 9 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 31.091 10 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX10R / 11 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R / 12 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 47.340 13 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1:03.738 14 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR 1 Lap 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 / 16 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R1 1 Lap 17 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10R 1:03.659 18 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR StopT10 19 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 CrashT8

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 25 20 45 2 Michael JONES 20 18 38 3 Troy HERFOSS 1 10 25 36 4 Arthur SISSIS 16 16 32 5 Glenn ALLERTON 17 15 32 6 Oli BAYLISS 14 17 31 7 Cru HALLIDAY 18 13 31 8 Jed METCHER 13 14 27 9 Bryan STARING 12 12 24 10 Josh WATERS 8 11 19 11 Matthew WALTERS 9 10 19 12 Aiden WAGNER 15 15 13 Aaron MORRIS 6 8 14 14 Nathan SPITERI 5 7 12 15 Lachlan EPIS 11 11 16 Michael EDWARDS 4 6 10 17 Mark CHIODO 9 9 18 Yannis SHAW 7 7

Supersport Race Two

The track temperature was around ten-degrees warmer than it had been for the first Supersport race when riders formed up on the grid for the second and final 14-lap bout of the weekend at 1320 on Sunday afternoon. Tom Edwards had got the better of Broc Pearson in the opening encounter and the Queenslander was determined to not let that happen again.

They all got away cleanly and this time around Pearson had left himself much less work to do as he was right on the pipe of Edwards from the start. Max Stauffer was in third.

Pearson then got Edwards around the outside for the lead at turn one on lap two and went on to set a 1m22.964 on that first flying lap to stretch away a little from Edwards.

Tom Bramich had been running strongly around fifth but then pulled into the pits with a surging problem.

Edwards responded to the challenge of Pearson with a 1m22.336 and three-tenths separated that pair. Max Stauffer was running in third place two-seconds behind that leading duo and was starting to be reeled in by an improving Dallas Skeer. John Lytras was running strongly in fifth place ahead of Luke Power and Scott Nicholson.

Broc Pearson then lowered the lap record to 1m22.268 to stretch his lead out to half-a-second, then backed it up with a 22.249. Edwards was not giving up the chase though and responded with a 22.301. Max Stauffer also dropped in a 1m22.621 on that sixth lap to pull away from Skeer.

Tom Edwards then lowered the lap record again! A 1m22.095 to pull a couple of tenths back on Pearson only for him to respond with a 22.041 on the next lap to lower the benchmark once again!

Pearson though was beginning to look over his shoulder to gauge the gap to Edwards and taking his eye off the ball. Lapped traffic was also starting to become an issue for the leaders.

Just when it looked as though Pearson might be safe Edwards set a 1m21.872 on the penultimate lap to again set a new lap record and close back within striking distance of Pearson. Down to the final set of turns Edwards had a go on entry but Pearson was strong enough under brakes to take the victory in what was a hard-fought affair.

Max Stauffer scores third place 10-seconds behind that duo while Dallas Skeer took fourth place on the only GSX-R600 in the field ahead of Luke Power and John Lytras.

Tom Edwards the round winner thank to that extra point for pole position.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 19m17.602 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.267 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +10.063 4 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +12.540 5 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +13.353 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.743 7 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +20.457 8 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +20.685 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +27.717 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +34.980 11 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +39.655 12 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +39.742 13 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 +54.195 14 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m06.162 15 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +1m:06.342 16 Matthew LONG Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap DNF Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps DNF Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +12 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Tom EDWARDS 1 25 20 46 2 Broc PEARSON 20 25 45 3 Max STAUFFER 17 18 35 4 Luke POWER 16 16 32 5 Scott NICHOLSON 18 14 32 6 Dallas SKEER 14 17 31 7 John LYTRAS 13 15 28 8 Jack PASSFIELD 12 12 24 9 Jack HYDE 10 13 23 10 Aidan HAYES 11 10 21 11 Rhys BELLING 9 11 20 12 Joel TAYLOR 8 9 17 13 Tom BRAMICH 15 15 14 Luke MITCHELL 6 8 14 15 Mitchell KUHNE 5 7 12 16 Noel MAHON 4 6 10 17 Matthew LONG 3 5 8 18 Timothy LARGE 7 7

Supersport 300 Race Three

Carter Thompson led the field through turn one ahead of Ben Baker, Reece Oughtred and Tom Drane.

Thompson was straight down to business and by lap four had two-seconds on the field.

Jacob Hatch crashed out of third place five laps into the race which promoted Oughtred up to a fourth ahead of Brandon Demmery, Cam Dunker and Caleb Gilmore at bay.

Thompson then started to threaten his own 30.673 lap record from this morning after putting in a 30.677 on lap five. He lowered that benchmark on the following lap with a 30.604 and went on to another clear and decisive victory.

Ben Baker was under relentless attack from Tom Drane as the race entered its second half. That battle was being fought out 3.5-seconds behind race leader Thompson and continued right down to the final turn where Drane dived under Baker to take the lead but Baker got better drive onto the main straight to clinch that second place by a nose.

Brandon Demmery got the better of Reece Oughtred for fourth. A further ten-seconds back Caleb Gilmore came out on top a five-rider battle for sixth place ahead of Cam Dunker and Zack Johnson.

Tom Drane and Carter Thompson both fly out tomorrow to contest the opening round of the Asia Talent Cup.

Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 13m42.829 2 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.378 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 4.396 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.900 5 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.974 6 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.994 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.083 8 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +21.327 9 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +21.469 10 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +22.037 11 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.503 12 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja +30.523 13 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +30.810 14 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.903 15 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.592 16 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +36.574 17 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 ++36.641 18 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +36.677 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +37.585 20 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +37.634 21 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +43.154 22 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +44.290 23 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki Ninja +1m01.782 24 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m08.122 25 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m08.178 26 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja +1m09.039 27 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja +1 Lap 28 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1 Lap DNF Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2 Laps

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Carter THOMPSON 1 25 25 25 76 2 Benjamin BAKER 20 20 20 60 3 Tom DRANE 18 18 18 54 4 Reece OUGHTRED 17 17 16 50 5 Caleb GILMORE 14 12 15 41 6 Zackary JOHNSON 12 16 13 41 7 Joseph MARINIELLO 13 15 12 40 8 Cameron DUNKER 9 14 14 37 9 Brandon DEMMERY 16 17 33 10 James JACOBS 10 10 8 28 11 Matthew RINDEL 8 13 7 28 12 Peter NERLICH 4 11 11 26 13 Jacob HATCH 15 9 24 14 Clay CLEGG 6 8 6 20 15 Zakary PETTENDY 5 7 5 17 16 Jake FARNSWORTH 7 9 16 17 Lucas QUINN 5 10 15 18 Zylas BUNTING 11 11 19 Glenn NELSON 6 4 10 20 Zane KINNA 3 4 7 21 Jonathan NAHLOUS 2 3 5 22 Laura BROWN 2 2 4 23 Brodie GAWITH 3 3 24 Taiyo AKSU 1 1 2 25 Henry SNELL 1 1

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar