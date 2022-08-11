ASBK 2022 – Round Five
Morgan Park – bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
Another huge weekend for the riders in Australia’s road racing development series as the mi-bike Motorcycling Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) made its way to Warwick to compete at Morgan Park Raceway. Here’s what happened…
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
Not something fans of any racing like to see- especially when it comes to junior racing.
But the reality is when one rider jumps, others tend to go with them and for the OJC, it’s a learning process and even when their coach Gary McCoy has drummed it into them, there’s no teacher quite like experience.
Three jumped starts aside, the riders settled into a race rhythm that saw six riders slowly work their way up the road. Watts, Thompson, Paige, Russo, Rende and Hamod worked together and – as befits OJC- against each other. Hamod and Rende faced ten second penalties for their jumped start, so while they were seemingly fighting for the lead, the end of the race would see them relegated outside the top four.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|9m52.107
|128
|2
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.010
|125
|3
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.257
|130
|4
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.448
|127
|5
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.991
|126
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.119
|127
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.515
|123
|8
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.631
|121
|9
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.962
|123
|10
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+11.979
|123
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.065
|124
|12
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.075
|125
|13
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+29.813
|122
|14
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+32.919
|122
|15
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+32.945
|118
|16
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+33.681
|120
|17
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+34.173
|120
|18
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+47.644
|119
|19
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+54.071
|118
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
Levi Russo was missing from the grid following a crash in the warmup, giving the leaders an easier task, and it was Hudson Thompson who made the most of the opportunity from the start. It wasn’t long before a leading pack broke away, establishing a little over a second between Marcus Hamod in fifth and Ryan Larkin in sixth by the end of lap one.
As they crossed the line for the first of six laps, it was already evident that this race would be hard fought, as Harrison Watts made the move on Thompson to lead by 0.047, with less than half a second separating first from fifth.
Larkin and Alexander Codey did their best in sixth and seventh to catch the leading group, but without the tow it was very difficult work.
Cameron Rende found a way past Watts through Dunlop corner with Hamod now up to third, but it was short lived as Watts had a game plan and took the lead once more just after the line.
Three laps down the leading pack of five was three seconds ahead of the next riders, with plenty of jostling for position throughout each lap. Crossing the line to start lap four – the gap to fifth was under a third of a second.
Watts was still looking strong, taking the bulk of the time in the lead, even if it’s never more than a few corners at a time as this group was not afraid to put the moves on each other on a near-constant basis…
Starting lap five, Bodie Paige with the bright red helmet decided the time was right and took the lead down the straight, continuing to hold on for the entire lap and even over the line – holding off Watts in the tow.
Rende managed to claw his way back in to take the lead once more from Paige, setting up the move on the exit of Michelin corner to hold on through Suzuki corner and into the Yamaha chicane. But right on the back of Rende coming out of the last corner was Paige, who tucked in with a perfectly timed tow to take the win by just 0.011, barely the width of a tyre.
Rende held on to second place with Watts right behind rounding out the podium.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|9m50.384
|127
|2
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.011
|128
|3
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.062
|124
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.134
|129
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.773
|127
|6
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.107
|122
|7
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.207
|123
|8
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+14.505
|124
|9
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+15.286
|124
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+15.296
|126
|11
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+15.350
|123
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.676
|122
|13
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+24.839
|120
|14
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+25.265
|120
|15
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+37.852
|117
|16
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+48.190
|118
|17
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+48.753
|118
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
Levi Russo made the grid this time out and with a solid start held the lead into turn one.
In the usual OJC fashion the lead group exchange the lead numerous times throughout the first lap and by the end of lap one it was Harrison Watts leading Bodie Paige with Hudson Thompson and Russo in third and fourth.
From second place on lap two, Thompson made a mistake at the entry to Suzuki corner ending his race early, losing the front under brakes into the right hander.
A bit of a gap emerged as the leading group reacted to the collapse of Thompson, but by the start of lap four it was all back to the usual tight racing with Paige leading the way.
Marcus Hamod and Paige battled throughout lap four exchanging the lead, with Cameron Rende, Watts and Russo keeping them honest.
In the midfield, a second group was tucked closely together led by Hunter Corner with another five bikes, all within half a second of each other.
Into the final lap, Rende takes the lead, but we’ve seen time and time again that it means almost nothing if you can’t find a good half-second gap before the tow kicks in onto the main straight.
A mistake by Hamod, drifting out onto the grass, gave Watts a great little gap coming into the Yamaha chicane. The gap was about 0.25 but it wasn’t enough and Watts was completely swamped heading across the line.
The timing board showed Rende the winner by 0.73 over Watts and Paige in third 0.05 behind Watts, and it took a video review to confirm the result. Hamod did well to hold onto fourth after his excursion on the grass, holding out Russo in fifth.
The second pack came across the line eight seconds adrift of the leaders, with Ryan Larkin taking sixth from Sam Drane, and only 0.577 splitting sixth from tenth.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|9m51.834
|123
|2
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.073
|122
|3
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.078
|126
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.101
|124
|5
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.398
|125
|6
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.356
|121
|7
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.562
|124
|8
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.569
|128
|9
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.673
|125
|10
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.933
|126
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+22.874
|121
|12
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+22.947
|120
|13
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.586
|120
|14
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.646
|121
|15
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.704
|118
|16
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+29.473
|116
|17
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+37.187
|120
|18
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+46.605
|118
|DNF
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|4 Laps
|120
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Harrison WATTS
|25
|18
|20
|239
|2
|Cameron RENDE
|16
|20
|25
|213
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|20
|16
|199
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|15
|17
|17
|181
|5
|Ryan LARKIN
|14
|15
|15
|176
|6
|Sam DRANE
|9
|12
|14
|176
|7
|Teerin FLEMING
|11
|13
|12
|164
|8
|Levi RUSSO
|17
|16
|155
|9
|Bodie PAIGE
|18
|25
|18
|154
|10
|Hunter CORNEY
|8
|10
|13
|146
|11
|Alexander CODEY
|13
|14
|11
|131
|12
|William HUNT
|7
|8
|8
|112
|13
|John PELGRAVE
|2
|4
|3
|96
|14
|Elijah ANDREW
|6
|9
|7
|77
|15
|Abbie CAMERON
|5
|7
|6
|75
|16
|James WEAVER
|55
|17
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|10
|11
|10
|54
|18
|Toby JAMES
|4
|6
|5
|52
|19
|Nixon FROST
|3
|5
|4
|48
|20
|Lachlan MOODY
|37
|21
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|12
|9
|21
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November