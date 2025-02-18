ASBK 2025

Next Gen Supersport

Two days out from the 2025 Australian Supersport Championship getting underway with round one at Phillip Island, ASBK has announced the introduction of a Supersport Next Gen class that will start at round three of the series.

This decision brings ASBK in alignment with other major motorcycle road race championships across the world, with a Supersport series that benefits from a wider range of motorcycles and manufacturers being involved.

The ASBK Supersport Next Gen class will permit the following machines* to compete:

• Yamaha YZF-R6

• Yamaha YZF-R9

• Ducati Panigale V2

• Honda CBR600RR

• Kawasaki ZX-6R

• Kawasaki ZX-6R (636)

• MV Agusta F3 800

• MV Agusta F3 Superveloce

• Suzuki GSX-R750

• Triumph Street Triple 765 RS

*Final machine list subject to confirmation in the ASBK Supersport Next Gen Technical Regulations.

The ASBK Supersport Next Gen will be introduced as a ‘’class within a class’’ from round three of the 2025 championship at Queensland Raceway from May 2-4, which will continue for the balance of the current season.

In 2026, ASBK Supersport Next Gen will then compete as a standalone championship class.

Further details and technical regulations will be announced in March, with regulations influenced by the principles of the BSB Next Gen rules.

Further meetings will occur during round one of the 2025 WorldSBK and ASBK Championships at Phillip Island to help finalise the regulations.

