Motorcycling Australia has announced that the ASBK Grand Finale double-header is now confirmed to go ahead as planned on December 3-6, however due to limitations to some state borders, the event will now be staged at Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn, NSW.

After recent announcements by State Premiers, opening of borders and ongoing restrictions in Victoria, Wakefield Park Raceway located in Regional NSW, now becomes the only venue capable of hosting the Grand Finale Double Header rounds of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

While the event has now shifted North up the highway only a few hours drive, the event date, Double Header event format, and event specific regulations all remain unchanged from the planned Winton event.

‘’It’s been a long wait for the ASBK Paddock since Round 1 back in February, and a tough year for the sport and its riders,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle.

“However, we are extremely pleased to be finally heading back to the track to finish off the ASBK Championship and crown the 2020 champions.

“Our thanks go to the Winton Motor Raceway, Wakefield Park Raceway and Benalla Auto Club Group, owners of Winton and Wakefield Park for their flexibility with the adjustment to the location.

“Both Winton and Wakefield have been long time hosts of ASBK and the conclusion to this year’s championship wouldn’t be possible without them.’’

With the ASBK final showdown now confirmed for the first week of December, sadly ASBK Race Fans will be unable to attend the event in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, fans can catch all the action live via ASBK TV partners SBSHD, Fox Sports Australia and Fox Sports Asia on both Saturday and Sunday.

ASBK rider entries will open at 5pm today (Friday Nov 6) via Ridernet, and riders are advised that due to COVID-19 restrictions entries will be limited to approximately 100 riders for this event. It is recommended to get your entries in early to avoid disappointment.

Again, due to COVID-19 restrictions, each rider will be restricted to a limited number of crew personnel for each class. More information can be found in the Additional Supplementary Regulations (ASR) via ASBK.com.au or Ridernet.

Following a stop/start year for ASBK and due to some riders being able to ride, practice or race in different states across Australia. ASBK Management Team advises in reference to ASBK Sporting Regulations 2.6 – Unofficial Practice; that Unofficial Practice will not be allowed at this round venue for the period commencing 30 days prior to the event. This 30 day rule replaces the 8 day rule for these double header rounds.

Finally, all in the ASBK Paddock are again reminded that COVID-19 is a rapidly changing pandemic and the event and its conditions are subject to additional Government COVID-Safe regulations or changes without notice, which are beyond the control of ASBK Management.

All ASBK Paddock personnel attending the event must follow ASBK, Venue and State Government regulations. Failure to follow may result in sporting and/or government penalties and enforcement.

Teams and riders will be provided with additional information on COVID-Safe plans and requirements for this event. Further information will be sent out in the coming weeks.

