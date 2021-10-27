ASBK 2021 Finale to go around The Bend
The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will crown five 2021 ASBK Champions at South Australia’s The Bend Motorsport Park in what will be an epic Grand Finale, December 3-5.
The ASBK Grand Finale was made possible after the South Australian Government confirmed earlier this week it would open its state borders as of November 23, following the COVID-19 lockout, ensuring the 2021 ASBK Grand Finale can proceed and with fans trackside at The Bend Motorsport Park.
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit was planned to hold the final round but is unable to due to current Victorian border restrictions.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the global pandemic, ASBK returns to The Bend.
The Bend is an international award winning circuit and in its short history, has quickly become a rider favourite which tests each and every riders skill and fitness across the 4.95km layout, which will determine who will be crowned the 2021 ASBK Champions.
With the Championship title up for grabs in all five classes of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, race fans are set for a spectacular Grand Finale over three glorious days of scintillating bar to bar action.
“It’s been a difficult second half of the year with COVID-19 restrictions, but we are ecstatic the ASBK Grand Finale can proceed at the spectacular The Bend Motorsport Park,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle.
“The 2021 ASBK Champions will be crowned in all five classes and fans are in for a real treat as the five classes will produce some not to be missed action, so we strongly encourage race fans to get trackside at The Bend.
“Our sincere thanks go to The Bend Motorsport Park management and South Australian Government who have worked hard to ensure the 2021 ASBK Grand Finale can be held.”
The Bend Motorsport Park Managing Director, Sam Shahin said: “2021 has been an intensely challenging year for the motorsport community and we are really pleased we’ve been able to work through the challenges with Motorcycling Australia and the ASBK Management to host the final round of the 2021 ASBK Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park”.
“We would like to thank and acknowledge the great work of the South Australian Government and the support of the South Australian Tourism Commission to make this event possible. Bring on the Rumble.”
Race fans can grab their tickets for the ASBK Grand Finale which are on sale now through Ticketek. More spectator information can also be found at www.thebend.com.au
Following the Grand Finale on Sunday, December 5, a family friendly and BBQ style ASBK presentation event will be held to celebrate and crown the 2021 ASBK Champions.
The ASBK Grand Finale will operate under a COVIDSafe Plan in accordance with SA Government regulations, and all interstate travellers, volunteers and race fans will be required to be double vaccinated for entry into South Australia.
For those fans who are unable to be trackside, you can catch all the fantastic action through ASBK TV partners SBS, FOXSPORTS Australia, Sky Sport NZ and via ASBK TV Live Stream.
ASBK Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|132
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|106
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|100
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|88
|5
|Oli BAYLISS
|87
|6
|Bryan STARING
|87
|7
|Mike JONES
|74
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|71
|9
|Jed METCHER
|70
|10
|Josh WATERS
|53
|11
|Anthony WEST
|52
|12
|Matt WALTERS
Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|91
|2
|Tom EDWARDS
|84
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|78
|4
|Luke POWER
|63
|5
|Dallas SKEER
|62
|6
|Jack PASSFIELD
|58
|7
|Scott NICHOLSON
|58
|8
|Aidan HAYES
|47
|9
|Rhys BELLING
|42
|10
|Tom BRAMICH
|41
|11
|Mitch KUHNE
|30
|12
|John LYTRAS
|28
|13
|Timothy LARGE
|25
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|24
|15
|Matthew LONG
|23
|16
|Jack HYDE
|23
|17
|Noel MAHON
|17
|18
|Joel TAYLOR
|17
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Ben BAKER
|136
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|101
|3
|Reece OUGHTRED
|98
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|86
|5
|Carter THOMPSON
|76
|6
|Caleb GILMORE
|75
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|74
|8
|Tom DRANE
|54
|9
|Archie McDONALD
|51
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|51
|11
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|51
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|47
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|46
|14
|Angus GRENFELL
|41
|15
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|40
|16
|Zylas BUNTING
|39
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|33
|18
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|31
|19
|James JACOBS
|28
|20
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|21
|Clay CLEGG
|26
|22
|Zakary PETTENDY
|23
|23
|Jai RUSSO
|16
|24
|Brodie GAWITH
|14
|25
|Liam WATERS
|10
|26
|Laura BROWN
|9
|27
|Zane KINNA
|7
|28
|Taiyo AKSU
|4
|29
|Varis FLEMING
|2
|30
|Henry SNELL
|1
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|143
|2
|Levi RUSSO
|92
|3
|Nate O’NEILL
|86
|4
|Ryan LARKIN
|84
|5
|Riley NAUTA
|83
|6
|Hudson THOMPSON
|80
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|77
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|72
|9
|Hayden NELSON
|63
|10
|Toby JAMES
|60
|11
|Marcus HAMOD
|57
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|55
|13
|William HUNT
|55
|14
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|48
|15
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|48
|16
|Tate McCLURE
|45
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|31
|18
|Oliver SKINNER
|29
|19
|Lachlan MOODY
|27
|20
|Bodie PAIGE
|21