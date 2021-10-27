ASBK 2021 Finale to go around The Bend

The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will crown five 2021 ASBK Champions at South Australia’s The Bend Motorsport Park in what will be an epic Grand Finale, December 3-5.

The ASBK Grand Finale was made possible after the South Australian Government confirmed earlier this week it would open its state borders as of November 23, following the COVID-19 lockout, ensuring the 2021 ASBK Grand Finale can proceed and with fans trackside at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit was planned to hold the final round but is unable to due to current Victorian border restrictions.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the global pandemic, ASBK returns to The Bend.

The Bend is an international award winning circuit and in its short history, has quickly become a rider favourite which tests each and every riders skill and fitness across the 4.95km layout, which will determine who will be crowned the 2021 ASBK Champions.

With the Championship title up for grabs in all five classes of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, race fans are set for a spectacular Grand Finale over three glorious days of scintillating bar to bar action.

“It’s been a difficult second half of the year with COVID-19 restrictions, but we are ecstatic the ASBK Grand Finale can proceed at the spectacular The Bend Motorsport Park,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle.

“The 2021 ASBK Champions will be crowned in all five classes and fans are in for a real treat as the five classes will produce some not to be missed action, so we strongly encourage race fans to get trackside at The Bend.

“Our sincere thanks go to The Bend Motorsport Park management and South Australian Government who have worked hard to ensure the 2021 ASBK Grand Finale can be held.”

The Bend Motorsport Park Managing Director, Sam Shahin said: “2021 has been an intensely challenging year for the motorsport community and we are really pleased we’ve been able to work through the challenges with Motorcycling Australia and the ASBK Management to host the final round of the 2021 ASBK Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park”.

“We would like to thank and acknowledge the great work of the South Australian Government and the support of the South Australian Tourism Commission to make this event possible. Bring on the Rumble.”

Race fans can grab their tickets for the ASBK Grand Finale which are on sale now through Ticketek. More spectator information can also be found at www.thebend.com.au

Following the Grand Finale on Sunday, December 5, a family friendly and BBQ style ASBK presentation event will be held to celebrate and crown the 2021 ASBK Champions.

The ASBK Grand Finale will operate under a COVIDSafe Plan in accordance with SA Government regulations, and all interstate travellers, volunteers and race fans will be required to be double vaccinated for entry into South Australia.

For those fans who are unable to be trackside, you can catch all the fantastic action through ASBK TV partners SBS, FOXSPORTS Australia, Sky Sport NZ and via ASBK TV Live Stream.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Broc PEARSON 91 2 Tom EDWARDS 84 3 Max STAUFFER 78 4 Luke POWER 63 5 Dallas SKEER 62 6 Jack PASSFIELD 58 7 Scott NICHOLSON 58 8 Aidan HAYES 47 9 Rhys BELLING 42 10 Tom BRAMICH 41 11 Mitch KUHNE 30 12 John LYTRAS 28 13 Timothy LARGE 25 14 Luke MITCHELL 24 15 Matthew LONG 23 16 Jack HYDE 23 17 Noel MAHON 17 18 Joel TAYLOR 17

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Ben BAKER 136 2 Zackary JOHNSON 101 3 Reece OUGHTRED 98 4 Cameron DUNKER 86 5 Carter THOMPSON 76 6 Caleb GILMORE 75 7 Brandon DEMMERY 74 8 Tom DRANE 54 9 Archie McDONALD 51 10 Glenn NELSON 51 11 Joseph MARINIELLO 51 12 Peter NERLICH 47 13 Jacob HATCH 46 14 Angus GRENFELL 41 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS 40 16 Zylas BUNTING 39 17 Lucas QUINN 33 18 Jake FARNSWORTH 31 19 James JACOBS 28 20 Matthew RINDEL 28 21 Clay CLEGG 26 22 Zakary PETTENDY 23 23 Jai RUSSO 16 24 Brodie GAWITH 14 25 Liam WATERS 10 26 Laura BROWN 9 27 Zane KINNA 7 28 Taiyo AKSU 4 29 Varis FLEMING 2 30 Henry SNELL 1

