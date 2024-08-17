ASBK 2024

Round Five – Phillip Island

ASBK returns to the revered high-speed curves of Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on September 7-8 for round five of the championship, with two action packed days as the nation’s finest circuit racing talent taking to the 4.448km GP layout, boasting one of the highest average top speeds of any circuit around the globe.

The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul will take to the combination of fast-flowing sweepers, rolling undulations and tight corners, balancing out the strengths and weaknesses of various machines and riding styles – ensuring close racing which can be won or lost on the final blast down Gardner Straight.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“There’s no doubt the buzz factor of competing at Phillip Island never goes away, which is why the riders always enjoy racing there. As the ASBK Championship gets to this critical time, we are delighted to be returning for the second time this year. The circuit always produces great racing and close finishes, so we are sure to witness an exciting weekend of ASBK. Our thanks to the Victorian Government for the invaluable support which helps us to deliver another great ASBK event.”

The two-wheel activity will be provided by the Australian Superbikes, Michelin Supersport, Race and Road Supersport 300 and Superbike Masters classes, while the always entertaining Aussie Racing Cars will add an exciting point of differentiation for spectators.

The premier Australian Superbike class is delicately balanced heading into the Island, with Josh Waters’ previously commanding lead on his Ducati having been slashed appreciably by Mike Jones’ recent purple patch on his Yamaha.

The gap between the two is now only 17 points, but Waters will be emboldened by returning to a circuit where opposition can rarely find a hole in his defenses. He enjoyed three wins at Phillip Island to kick off the 2024 ASBK Championship in February, but was certainly pushed all the way by fellow Ducati riders Troy Herfoss and Harrison Voight.

Cru Halliday (Yamaha), Broc Pearson (Ducati) and Max Stauffer (Yamaha) are also in great Superbike form, while Jonathan Nahlous (Yamaha) and Josh Newman (Kawasaki) lead the Supersport and Supersport 300 classes.

Meanwhile, the Superbike Masters paddock always resonates with a carnivale-type feel, where spectators can get up close to the iconic machines – and indeed some of the famous riders – which lit up racetracks in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Spectators will receive free entry into the ASBK paddock at Phillip Island, while the event will also feature off-track activities to entertain the family, including pit walks, ‘Mini Moto Come and Try’ sessions for kids, the ASBK Trade Alley and the chance to meet their favourite ASBK riders and ambassadors during autograph sessions throughout the weekend.

Phillip Island remains a brilliant place to visit, and highlights include its renowned surf beaches, Penguin Parade, the Koala Conservation Centre, Seal Rocks, the pioneering spirit of Churchill Island, and myriad dining options including freshly caught seafood.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 179.5 2 M Jones Yam 162.5 3 C Halliday Yam 145 4 B Pearson Duc 139.5 5 M Stauffer Yam 130 6 C Dunker Yam 115.5 7 A West Yam 97.5 8 A Sissis Yam 95.5 9 G Allerton BMW 91 10 T Herfoss Duc 84 11 H Voight Duc 82 12 B Staring Yam 69 13 J Lytras Yam 66 14 J Soderland Yam 61.5 15 P Hardwick Kaw 61 16 R Yanko Duc 50 17 T Lynch Yam 39 18 M Edwards Yam 28 19 M Kemp Yam 26 20 D Carberry BMW 25.5 21 P Linkenbagh Yam 22 22 E Leeson Yam 16 23 M Walters Apr 13 24 T Large Yam 10.5 25 A Senior Yam 4.5

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 224 2 V Knezovic Yam 223 3 H Watts Kaw 211 4 J Simpson Yam 160 5 W Nassif Yam 141 6 J Pelgrave Yam 139 7 C Moylan Kaw 136 8 J Stroud Kaw 128 9 M Simpson Yam 123 10 C Middleton Kaw 103 11 R Gilbert Yam 103 12 R Larkin Yam 102 13 L Knight Yam 92 14 T Morrison Kaw 91 15 W Hunt Yam 79 16 O Short Kaw 78 17 O Lewis Yam 70 18 P Svoboda Kaw 69 19 V Fleming Kaw 44 20 T Nicolson Kaw 43 21 M Cartwright Yam 35 22 A Codey Yam 30 23 T Relph Yam 28 24 A Cameron Yam 22 25 D Coward Yam 20 26 M Ritter Yam 20 27 N Yfantidis Yam 14 28 M Shaw Yam 10 29 G Stephens Yam 9 30 H Air Yam 4 31 J Kaiser Kaw 4 32 T Zhao Yam 3 33 H Short Yam 2

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J Nahlous Yam 176 2 A Mcdonald Yam 144 3 O Simpson Yam 137 4 T Bramich Yam 133 5 J Farnsworth Yam 132 6 T Toparis Yam 97 7 J Mahaffy Yam 90 8 J Favelle Yam 88 9 H Nelson Kaw 87 10 G Nelson Yam 81 11 B Demmery Kaw 80 12 M Hamod Hon 76 13 C Turner Yam 71 14 M Chiodo Hon 64 15 J Hatch Kaw 60 16 C Rowntree Yam 46 17 M Nikolis Yam 26 18 D Rosmalen Yam 26 19 C Snowsill Yam 24 20 L Sanders Yam 24 21 S Nicholson Yam 24 22 S Condon Yam 23 23 S Pezzetta Yam 18 24 B Wilson Yam 15 25 H Ford Yam 12 26 Z Johnson Yam 12 27 C Barker Kaw 11 28 L Jhonston Yam 10 29 J Quinn Yam 9 30 N Mahon Yam 9 31 J Huddlestone Yam 8 32 S Boldrini Yam 4 33 K O’donnell Kaw 1

Superbike Masters Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 70 2 Keo WATSON Yamaha 65 3 Josh MATHERS Yamaha 48 4 Dean OUGHTRED Yamaha 47 5 Ryan TAYLOR Suzuki 45 6 Michael BERTI MENDEZ Ducati 42 7 Alex PHILLIS Suzuki 36 8 Glenn HINDLE Suzuki 33 9 Robert YOUNG Ducati 31 10 Phillip BURKE Honda 30 11 Steven HARLEY Bimota 29 12 Corey FORDE Suzuki 28 13 Ryan YANKO Suzuki 22 14 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki 18 15 Troy CORSER Suzuki 17 16 Phillip BEVAN Honda 15 17 Ross DOBSON Suzuki 13 18 Scott WEBSTER Suzuki 13 19 Damien COPPOLA Kawasaki 8 20 Damion DAVIS Kawasaki 6 21 Robert DUNSTON Honda 2 22 Wayne GOW Suzuki 2

ASBK Round Five Schedule