ASBK 2024
Round Five – Phillip Island
ASBK returns to the revered high-speed curves of Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on September 7-8 for round five of the championship, with two action packed days as the nation’s finest circuit racing talent taking to the 4.448km GP layout, boasting one of the highest average top speeds of any circuit around the globe.
The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul will take to the combination of fast-flowing sweepers, rolling undulations and tight corners, balancing out the strengths and weaknesses of various machines and riding styles – ensuring close racing which can be won or lost on the final blast down Gardner Straight.
Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO
“There’s no doubt the buzz factor of competing at Phillip Island never goes away, which is why the riders always enjoy racing there. As the ASBK Championship gets to this critical time, we are delighted to be returning for the second time this year. The circuit always produces great racing and close finishes, so we are sure to witness an exciting weekend of ASBK. Our thanks to the Victorian Government for the invaluable support which helps us to deliver another great ASBK event.”
The two-wheel activity will be provided by the Australian Superbikes, Michelin Supersport, Race and Road Supersport 300 and Superbike Masters classes, while the always entertaining Aussie Racing Cars will add an exciting point of differentiation for spectators.
The premier Australian Superbike class is delicately balanced heading into the Island, with Josh Waters’ previously commanding lead on his Ducati having been slashed appreciably by Mike Jones’ recent purple patch on his Yamaha.
The gap between the two is now only 17 points, but Waters will be emboldened by returning to a circuit where opposition can rarely find a hole in his defenses. He enjoyed three wins at Phillip Island to kick off the 2024 ASBK Championship in February, but was certainly pushed all the way by fellow Ducati riders Troy Herfoss and Harrison Voight.
Cru Halliday (Yamaha), Broc Pearson (Ducati) and Max Stauffer (Yamaha) are also in great Superbike form, while Jonathan Nahlous (Yamaha) and Josh Newman (Kawasaki) lead the Supersport and Supersport 300 classes.
Meanwhile, the Superbike Masters paddock always resonates with a carnivale-type feel, where spectators can get up close to the iconic machines – and indeed some of the famous riders – which lit up racetracks in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Spectators will receive free entry into the ASBK paddock at Phillip Island, while the event will also feature off-track activities to entertain the family, including pit walks, ‘Mini Moto Come and Try’ sessions for kids, the ASBK Trade Alley and the chance to meet their favourite ASBK riders and ambassadors during autograph sessions throughout the weekend.
Phillip Island remains a brilliant place to visit, and highlights include its renowned surf beaches, Penguin Parade, the Koala Conservation Centre, Seal Rocks, the pioneering spirit of Churchill Island, and myriad dining options including freshly caught seafood.
For more information on what to see and do at Phillip Island, visit www.visitvictoria.com/regions/phillip-island.
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|J Waters
|Duc
|179.5
|2
|M Jones
|Yam
|162.5
|3
|C Halliday
|Yam
|145
|4
|B Pearson
|Duc
|139.5
|5
|M Stauffer
|Yam
|130
|6
|C Dunker
|Yam
|115.5
|7
|A West
|Yam
|97.5
|8
|A Sissis
|Yam
|95.5
|9
|G Allerton
|BMW
|91
|10
|T Herfoss
|Duc
|84
|11
|H Voight
|Duc
|82
|12
|B Staring
|Yam
|69
|13
|J Lytras
|Yam
|66
|14
|J Soderland
|Yam
|61.5
|15
|P Hardwick
|Kaw
|61
|16
|R Yanko
|Duc
|50
|17
|T Lynch
|Yam
|39
|18
|M Edwards
|Yam
|28
|19
|M Kemp
|Yam
|26
|20
|D Carberry
|BMW
|25.5
|21
|P Linkenbagh
|Yam
|22
|22
|E Leeson
|Yam
|16
|23
|M Walters
|Apr
|13
|24
|T Large
|Yam
|10.5
|25
|A Senior
|Yam
|4.5
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|J Newman
|Kaw
|224
|2
|V Knezovic
|Yam
|223
|3
|H Watts
|Kaw
|211
|4
|J Simpson
|Yam
|160
|5
|W Nassif
|Yam
|141
|6
|J Pelgrave
|Yam
|139
|7
|C Moylan
|Kaw
|136
|8
|J Stroud
|Kaw
|128
|9
|M Simpson
|Yam
|123
|10
|C Middleton
|Kaw
|103
|11
|R Gilbert
|Yam
|103
|12
|R Larkin
|Yam
|102
|13
|L Knight
|Yam
|92
|14
|T Morrison
|Kaw
|91
|15
|W Hunt
|Yam
|79
|16
|O Short
|Kaw
|78
|17
|O Lewis
|Yam
|70
|18
|P Svoboda
|Kaw
|69
|19
|V Fleming
|Kaw
|44
|20
|T Nicolson
|Kaw
|43
|21
|M Cartwright
|Yam
|35
|22
|A Codey
|Yam
|30
|23
|T Relph
|Yam
|28
|24
|A Cameron
|Yam
|22
|25
|D Coward
|Yam
|20
|26
|M Ritter
|Yam
|20
|27
|N Yfantidis
|Yam
|14
|28
|M Shaw
|Yam
|10
|29
|G Stephens
|Yam
|9
|30
|H Air
|Yam
|4
|31
|J Kaiser
|Kaw
|4
|32
|T Zhao
|Yam
|3
|33
|H Short
|Yam
|2
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|J Nahlous
|Yam
|176
|2
|A Mcdonald
|Yam
|144
|3
|O Simpson
|Yam
|137
|4
|T Bramich
|Yam
|133
|5
|J Farnsworth
|Yam
|132
|6
|T Toparis
|Yam
|97
|7
|J Mahaffy
|Yam
|90
|8
|J Favelle
|Yam
|88
|9
|H Nelson
|Kaw
|87
|10
|G Nelson
|Yam
|81
|11
|B Demmery
|Kaw
|80
|12
|M Hamod
|Hon
|76
|13
|C Turner
|Yam
|71
|14
|M Chiodo
|Hon
|64
|15
|J Hatch
|Kaw
|60
|16
|C Rowntree
|Yam
|46
|17
|M Nikolis
|Yam
|26
|18
|D Rosmalen
|Yam
|26
|19
|C Snowsill
|Yam
|24
|20
|L Sanders
|Yam
|24
|21
|S Nicholson
|Yam
|24
|22
|S Condon
|Yam
|23
|23
|S Pezzetta
|Yam
|18
|24
|B Wilson
|Yam
|15
|25
|H Ford
|Yam
|12
|26
|Z Johnson
|Yam
|12
|27
|C Barker
|Kaw
|11
|28
|L Jhonston
|Yam
|10
|29
|J Quinn
|Yam
|9
|30
|N Mahon
|Yam
|9
|31
|J Huddlestone
|Yam
|8
|32
|S Boldrini
|Yam
|4
|33
|K O’donnell
|Kaw
|1
Superbike Masters Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|70
|2
|Keo WATSON
|Yamaha
|65
|3
|Josh MATHERS
|Yamaha
|48
|4
|Dean OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|47
|5
|Ryan TAYLOR
|Suzuki
|45
|6
|Michael BERTI MENDEZ
|Ducati
|42
|7
|Alex PHILLIS
|Suzuki
|36
|8
|Glenn HINDLE
|Suzuki
|33
|9
|Robert YOUNG
|Ducati
|31
|10
|Phillip BURKE
|Honda
|30
|11
|Steven HARLEY
|Bimota
|29
|12
|Corey FORDE
|Suzuki
|28
|13
|Ryan YANKO
|Suzuki
|22
|14
|Aaron BENNETT
|Suzuki
|18
|15
|Troy CORSER
|Suzuki
|17
|16
|Phillip BEVAN
|Honda
|15
|17
|Ross DOBSON
|Suzuki
|13
|18
|Scott WEBSTER
|Suzuki
|13
|19
|Damien COPPOLA
|Kawasaki
|8
|20
|Damion DAVIS
|Kawasaki
|6
|21
|Robert DUNSTON
|Honda
|2
|22
|Wayne GOW
|Suzuki
|2