After three rounds of the ASBK title for 2022, at Phillip Island, Queensland Raceway and Wakefield Park, the championship is starting to take some shape as the series hits the half way point this weekend in Darwin. With a three-race format for this event with the V8 Supercars, it is set to have a major influence on deciding this years title.

Defending champion Wayne Maxwell, along with fellow triple champions Glenn Allerton and Josh Waters are all aiming to become the first rider in history to claim four Australian Superbike Championship crowns. While Maxwell is striving to become the first rider since Shawn Giles at the start of the century to claim three titles on the trot.

Mike Jones is equally determined to grab his third title to back up his 2015 and 2019 crowns and has been in stellar form this season after finding the switch to YRT a fortuitous one.

After a challenging start to the season as he overcomes his injuries suffered at Darwin last year, Troy Herfoss is now ready to stake his claim on a third title, while Bryan Staring is keen to add another trophy to his 2010 title and a few, like Jones’ team-mate Cru Halliday, would like to bag their first ASBK Superbike title.

Heading to the Darwin round Jones sits on 132 points, leading Maxwell by 23 points with Desmo Ducati’s Staring in third place, a further seven points adrift.

New Maxima Racing Oils BMW rider Josh Waters sits fourth on 94 points, four ahead of Halliday, and six in front of his Maxima Racing Oils BMW team mate, Glenn Allerton. South Australian Arthur Sissis (Yamaha) is seventh, and only one point behind Allerton.

Herfoss is in the unfamiliar position of being down in eighth on 81 points, that’s a 51-point deficit to 2022 pace-setter Jones but write-off Troy Herfoss at your peril. With three races and 76 points up for grabs, including the vital point for pole position, this is the perfect opportunity for Herfoss to claw back ground, and for others at the top to consolidate and improve.

It will be 12 months since the Honda rider has been back to full strength. Herfoss has put the incident behind him and the round at Darwin should see him fighting for the win. While he might be somewhat off the points lead Herfoss has been improving at each outing and at Wakefield scored his best results since his return, two fourth places and missing out on a podium in race two by less than half a second.

None of the above should be discounted as a race winner while the likes of Daniel Falzon and Anthony West who sit in ninth and 10th respectively, will also be aiming to be right in the mix.

Sissis is currently the leading privateer. Due to his experience and success in Speedway, where fast starting is especially key, combined with his light weight, means that generally he is a gun starter and so often the leader at the first turn. Since his switch to Yamaha machinery and some changes in the team, his race consistency has improved dramatically and for 2022 he finally has two bikes in the truck, so if something does go awry at least he has some back up.

The most successful rider over the course of the seven visits – or 14 races – since 2010, is Josh Waters, now riding for the Maxima Racing Oils BMW team.

Josh has seven wins and one second place in Darwin, with the last win coming in the second race of 2017 on his way to title number three. Since then, the podium pickings have been non-existent but he appears to have recently settled into the BMW well and with recent software updates to the engine management systems, and his affinity with the track Josh is certain to be right in the hunt from the opening session.

His team-mate this year Glenn Allerton who along with Maxwell have been very consistent at the front for over a decade and are keen to continue the roll.

In the top six of the title chase, Jones, Staring and Halliday are yet to spray the victory champagne in Darwin, unlike Maxwell, Allerton and Waters. With that stat and current 2022 season form, there is an odds-on chance that we will see more than one new race winner this weekend.

After moving to new teams this year, Jones and Staring are eager to add to their win tally for 2022. While after some frustrating recent seasons Waters will fight tooth and nail with his team-mate for bragging rights in the BMW pit box.

As for Staring on the DesmoSport Ducti, he has big shoes to fill in Darwin as team co-owner Troy Bayliss was on pole and took a race win in 2018. Last year Jones was third in qualifying before having to withdraw from the event while his team-mate, young Oli Bayliss won a race and holds the lap record. Staring never needs any encouragement but rest assured he is well aware of the past!

Cru Halliday has carded more third places in recent seasons than he would care to remember and is very eager to climb on to the top step. He has been overshadowed by his new team mate this year, but he could be in a lot stronger position considering it was a bike problem that caused his retirement from race two at QR, and he comes fresh off a brace of third places at the previous round at Wakefield.

With three races at Hidden Valley and 48 laps in total, every single one of those laps will be keenly fought and feature hard as nails battles at the front. The question will be as to how many will be in that leading group, who they will be, and how long they will be able to stay there as the laps count down towards the chequered flag in each contest…?

The action promises to be as hot as the tropical sun that will shine on the drama that is sure to unfold. Let’s pray to the racing gods that it is nowhere near as dramatic as 2021.

Hidden Valley ASBK results since 2010

2010

Race One – Waters, Allerton Bugden

Race Two – Waters, Staring, Allerton

2011

Race One – Waters, Allerton Stauffer

Race Two – Allerton, Waters, Attard,

2012

Race One – Waters Bugden, Maxwell

Race Two – Waters, Maxwell, Allerton

2013

Race One – Maxwell, Stauffer, Hook

Race Two – Stauffer, Bugden, Maxwell

2017

Race One – Waters Herfoss, Maxwell

Race Two – Waters, Herfoss, Staring

2018

Race One – Bayliss, Herfoss, Staring

Race Two – Herfoss, Staring, Maxwell

2021

Race One – Herfoss, Maxwell, Allerton

Race Two – Abandoned

Race Three – Bayliss, Maxwell, Allerton

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday

Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min)

Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min)

Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)

Saturday

Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)

Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)

Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)

Sunday

Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)

Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

