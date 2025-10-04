ASBK 2025

Round Seven – One Raceway

SW-Motech Superbike Qualifying

Mike Jones and Cam Dunker dominated the SW-Motech Superbike qualifying on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the new look One Raceway. Dunker set the early pace before Jones hit the front with a brilliant 58.420.

Mike Jones

“I’m feeling really comfortable on my bike, which is always great when that happens. I know the racing is going to be really close and tough on a track like this, but I’m ready for it.”

Dunker’s second place on the grid (58.707) is his best qualifying performance in two years of Superbike competition, while Waters (58.768) is lurking in third after inching his way up the order during the last five minutes.

Troy Herfoss (Yamaha Racing Team, 58.772) started to make his move after methodically chipping away on his familiarisation with the YRT machine. Herfoss heads the second row ahead of Broc Pearson (DesmoSport Ducati, 58.799) and Anthony West (Addicted to Track Yamaha, 58.921).

The top eight was completed by Cru Halliday (Stop and Seal Ducati, 58.986) and Jack Favelle (Addicted to Track Yamaha, 59.040).

Young privateer John Lytras was inside a top ten that was rounded out by Ty Lynch, ahead of Glenn Allerton and Jonathan Nahlous.

SW-Motech Superbike Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 M. Jones Yam 58.420 2 C. Dunker Yam 58.707 3 J. Waters Duc 58.768 4 T. Herfoss Yam 58.772 5 B. Pearson Duc 58.799 6 A. West Yam 58.921 7 C. Halliday Duc 58.986 8 J. Favelle Yam 59.040 9 J. Lytras Yam 59.515 10 T. Lynch Yam 59.562 11 G. Allerton Duc 59.590 12 J. Nahlous Hon 59.623 13 J. Soderland Yam 1m01.633 14 R. Yanko Yam 1m01.689 15 P. Linkenbagh Yam 1m03.249

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

P o s R i d e r B i k e T o t a l 1 J. Waters D u c 3 0 6 2 M. Jones Y a m 2 38 3 A. West Y a m 2 3 4 4 G. Allerton D u c 1 9 0 5 B. Pearson D u c 1 8 5 6 C. Dunker Y a m 1 7 5 7 J. Nahlous Y a m 1 7 3 8 M. Stauffer Y a m 1 5 9 9 J. Favelle Y a m 1 5 2 1 0 J. Lytras Y a m 1 4 1 1 1 C. Halliday D u c 1 2 6 1 2 R. Yanko Y a m 1 0 1 1 3 A. Sissis Y a m 6 7 1 4 T. Lynch Y a m 6 5 1 5 T. Edwards Y a m 4 8 1 6 J. Soderland Y a m 4 3 1 7 T. Toparis Y a m 3 8 1 8 M. Walters A p r 2 6 1 9 M. Edwards Y a m 2 5 2 0 O. O’Donovan K a w 2 4 2 1 P. Linkenbagh Y a m 2 3 2 2 M. Aizuddin B M W 2 0 2 3 E. Leeson Y a m 1 9 2 4 C. Holding Y a m 1 8 2 5 M. Hamod H o n 1 7 2 6 B. Wilson Y a m 1 7 2 7 D. Carberry B M W 1 6 2 8 B. Beaton Y a m 1 2 2 9 M. Kemp Y a m 1 1 3 0 N. Mahon Y a m 7 3 1 A. Senior Y a m 7 3 2 L. Jones Y a m 6 3 3 S. Condon Y a m 6 3 4 K. Higuchi S u z 5

Kawasaki Supersport Qualifying