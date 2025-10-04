ASBK 2025
Round Seven – One Raceway
SW-Motech Superbike Qualifying
Mike Jones and Cam Dunker dominated the SW-Motech Superbike qualifying on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the new look One Raceway. Dunker set the early pace before Jones hit the front with a brilliant 58.420.
Mike Jones
“I’m feeling really comfortable on my bike, which is always great when that happens. I know the racing is going to be really close and tough on a track like this, but I’m ready for it.”
Dunker’s second place on the grid (58.707) is his best qualifying performance in two years of Superbike competition, while Waters (58.768) is lurking in third after inching his way up the order during the last five minutes.
Troy Herfoss (Yamaha Racing Team, 58.772) started to make his move after methodically chipping away on his familiarisation with the YRT machine. Herfoss heads the second row ahead of Broc Pearson (DesmoSport Ducati, 58.799) and Anthony West (Addicted to Track Yamaha, 58.921).
The top eight was completed by Cru Halliday (Stop and Seal Ducati, 58.986) and Jack Favelle (Addicted to Track Yamaha, 59.040).
Young privateer John Lytras was inside a top ten that was rounded out by Ty Lynch, ahead of Glenn Allerton and Jonathan Nahlous.
SW-Motech Superbike Combined Qualifying Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
1
|
M. Jones
|
Yam
|
58.420
|
2
|
C. Dunker
|
Yam
|
58.707
|
3
|
J. Waters
|
Duc
|
58.768
|
4
|
T. Herfoss
|
Yam
|
58.772
|
5
|
B. Pearson
|
Duc
|
58.799
|
6
|
A. West
|
Yam
|
58.921
|
7
|
C. Halliday
|
Duc
|
58.986
|
8
|
J. Favelle
|
Yam
|
59.040
|
9
|
J. Lytras
|
Yam
|
59.515
|
10
|
T. Lynch
|
Yam
|
59.562
|
11
|
G. Allerton
|
Duc
|
59.590
|
12
|
J. Nahlous
|
Hon
|
59.623
|
13
|
J. Soderland
|
Yam
|
1m01.633
|
14
|
R. Yanko
|
Yam
|
1m01.689
|
15
|
P. Linkenbagh
|
Yam
|
1m03.249
SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
J. Waters
|
Duc
|
306
|
2
|
M. Jones
|
Yam
|
238
|
3
|
A. West
|
Yam
|
234
|
4
|
G. Allerton
|
Duc
|
190
|
5
|
B. Pearson
|
Duc
|
185
|
6
|
C. Dunker
|
Yam
|
175
|
7
|
J. Nahlous
|
Yam
|
173
|
8
|
M. Stauffer
|
Yam
|
159
|
9
|
J. Favelle
|
Yam
|
152
|
10
|
J. Lytras
|
Yam
|
141
|
11
|
C. Halliday
|
Duc
|
126
|
12
|
R. Yanko
|
Yam
|
101
|
13
|
A. Sissis
|
Yam
|
67
|
14
|
T. Lynch
|
Yam
|
65
|
15
|
T. Edwards
|
Yam
|
48
|
16
|
J. Soderland
|
Yam
|
43
|
17
|
T. Toparis
|
Yam
|
38
|
18
|
M. Walters
|
Apr
|
26
|
19
|
M. Edwards
|
Yam
|
25
|
20
|
O. O’Donovan
|
Kaw
|
24
|
21
|
P. Linkenbagh
|
Yam
|
23
|
22
|
M. Aizuddin
|
BMW
|
20
|
23
|
E. Leeson
|
Yam
|
19
|
24
|
C. Holding
|
Yam
|
18
|
25
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
17
|
26
|
B. Wilson
|
Yam
|
17
|
27
|
D. Carberry
|
BMW
|
16
|
28
|
B. Beaton
|
Yam
|
12
|
29
|
M. Kemp
|
Yam
|
11
|
30
|
N. Mahon
|
Yam
|
7
|
31
|
A. Senior
|
Yam
|
7
|
32
|
L. Jones
|
Yam
|
6
|
33
|
S. Condon
|
Yam
|
6
|
34
|
K. Higuchi
|
Suz
|
5
Kawasaki Supersport Qualifying
Archie McDonald reeled off a 60.138 in the first qualifying session, and that was enough for pole as he used the Q2 session to work on race set-up for Sunday’s 16-lap contests.
Jack Mahaffy and Tom Toparis made it a Stop & Seal lockout of the front row.
Then BCperformance Kawasakis of Hayden Nelson and Olly Simpson are on a second row that is completed by Jake Farnsworth.
Tom Edwards (Team BWR Yamaha), Marcus Hamod (Motocity Honda) and Will Nassif (Omega Racing Team Yamaha) make up the third row.
Kawasaki Supersport Qualifying Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time
|
1
|
A. McDonald
|
Yam
|
1m00.138
|
2
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
1m00.576
|
3
|
T. Toparis
|
Duc
|
1m00.852
|
4
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
1m00.876
|
5
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
1m01.028
|
6
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
1m01.041
|
7
|
T. Edwards
|
Yam
|
1m01.080
|
8
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
1m01.104
|
9
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
1m01.159
|
10
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
1m01.801
|
11
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
1m01.977
|
12
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
1m02.352
|
13
|
M. Simpson
|
Yam
|
1m02.375
|
14
|
L. Durning
|
Duc
|
1m02.682
|
15
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
1m03.089
|
16
|
C. O’Brien
|
Kaw
|
1m03.443
|
17
|
L. Waters
|
Yam
|
1m03.666
|
18
|
T. Zhao
|
Yam
|
1m05.054
|
19
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
1m06.948
Kawasaki Supersport Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
220
|
2
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
199
|
3
|
A. McDonald
|
Yam
|
196
|
4
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
165
|
5
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
155
|
6
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
147
|
7
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
125
|
8
|
L. Russo
|
Yam
|
115
|
9
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
111
|
10
|
C. Swain
|
Yam
|
85
|
11
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
84
|
12
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
84
|
13
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
78
|
14
|
J. Torres Cabrera
|
Yam
|
65
|
15
|
G. Nelson
|
Yam
|
58
|
16
|
T. Edwards
|
Yam
|
50
|
17
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
47
|
18
|
C. Turner
|
Yam
|
45
|
19
|
D. Van Rosmalen
|
Yam
|
43
|
20
|
L. Waters
|
Yam
|
33
|
21
|
C. Middleton
|
Yam
|
29
|
22
|
H. Ford
|
Yam
|
26
|
23
|
M. Simpson
|
Yam
|
24
|
24
|
C. Morrison
|
Yam
|
20
|
25
|
D. Adams
|
Yam
|
19
|
26
|
M. Tustin
|
Yam
|
15
|
27
|
S. Mikami
|
Yam
|
15
|
28
|
T. Zhao
|
Yam
|
13
|
29
|
H. Fordyce
|
Yam
|
8
|
30
|
S. Boldrini
|
Yam
|
5
2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|7
|One Raceway, NSW
|Oct 3-5
|8
|The Bend, SA
|Nov 7-9