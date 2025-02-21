ASBK 2025
Round One – Phillip Island
Australian Supersport Qualifying
Archie McDonald set a new Supersport Qualifying lap record at Phillip Island early on Friday afternoon. The youngster piloted his Stop & Seal YZF-R6 to a 1m34.945 on his fifth lap of the 20-minute qualifying session. However, that pole time is still shy of the 1m34.682 race lap record set here this time last year by eventual 2024 Australian Supersport Champion Jonathan Nahlous.
Jack Mahaffy had a good crack at knocking McDonald off pole, but ultimately couldn’t manage to put a lap together good enough to displace his team-mate from that top spot.
Olly Simpson will round out that front row ahead of Tom Bramich, Declan Van Rosmalen and Jake Farnsworth.
Cam Swain heads row three in front of Hayden Nelson and Glenn Nelson, while Hunter Ford rounds out the top ten qualifiers.
Marcus Hamod’s progress was stunted when he went down at turn six halfway through the session. Hunter Ford then went down at turn 11. Liam Waters crashed later in the session at turn five.
Supersport competitors have three races here this weekend. The first ten-lap bout is slated for 0925 on Saturday morning, with the second due to start at 1305. Their third and final race of the weekend is scheduled for 1125 on Sunday.
Supersport Qualifying
- Archie McDonald 1m34.945
- Jack Mahaffy 1m35.258
- Olly Simpson 1m35.355
- Tom Bramich 1m36.010
- Declan Van Rosmalen 1m36.202
- Jake Farnsworth 1m36.601
- Cameron Swain 1m36.636
- Hayden Nelson 1m36.650
- Glenn Nelson 1m36.661
- Hunter Ford 1m36.805
- Jesus Cabrera 1m36.834
- Will Nassif 1m37.040
- Marcus Hamod 1m37.748
- Sam Pezzetta 1m38.252
- Casey Middleton 1m38.436
- Josh Newman 1m38.523
- Levi Russo 1m38.717
- Ryder Gilbert 1m39.415
- Liam Waters 1m41.023
- Simone Boldrini 1m41.238
- Shinya Mikami 1m41.492
- Callum Morrison 1m42.800
- Brock Quinlan 1m44.605
Supersport 300 Qualifying
Tara Morrison wasn’t able to replicate the stunning 1m48.987 she produced in morning practice when it came to the 20-minute qualifying session early on Friday afternoon.
Taking pole was Ryan Larkin with a 1m49.137, ahead of Tara on 1m49.203, while young Hudson Thompson rounded out the tight front row on 1m49.236.
Jordy Simpson heads row two while lining up alongside him will be Oliver Short and Tom Nicolson.
Supersport 300 competitors have their first race of the weekend scheduled to get underway at 1705 this evening.
Supersport 300 Qualifying Times
- Ryan Larkin 1m49.137
- Tara Morrison 1m49.203
- Hudson Thompson 1m49.236
- Jordy Simpson 1m49.360
- Oliver Short 1m49.737
- Tom Nicolson 1m49.750
- Scott Nicholson 1m49.769
- Sam Drane 1m49.955
- Mitch Simpson 1m49.987
- Jake Paige 1m50.220
- Jai Russo 1m50.256
- Toby James 1m50.374
- Riley Nauta 1m50.390
- Oscar Lewis 1m50.755
- Valentino Knezovic 1m50.774
- David Coward 1m51.246
- Jake Senior 1m51.325
- Mitchel Carrick 1m51.413
- Nikolas Lazos 1m51.572
- Tyler King 1m51.660
- Lincoln Knight 1m51.979
- Seth Dellow 1m52.006
- Rossi McAdam 1m52.334
- Alexander Codey 1m52.522
- John Pelgrave 1m52.544
2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC
|Feb 21-23
|2
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW
|Mar 28-29
|3
|Queensland Raceway, QLD
|May 2-4
|4
|Morgan Park Raceway, QLD
|Jun 13-15
|5
|Queensland Raceway, QLD (Superbike Only)
|Aug 8-10
|6
|Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC
|Sept 6-7
|7
|One Raceway, NSW
|Oct 3-5
|8
|The Bend, SA
|Nov 7-9