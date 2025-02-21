ASBK 2025

Round One – Phillip Island

Australian Supersport Qualifying

Archie McDonald set a new Supersport Qualifying lap record at Phillip Island early on Friday afternoon. The youngster piloted his Stop & Seal YZF-R6 to a 1m34.945 on his fifth lap of the 20-minute qualifying session. However, that pole time is still shy of the 1m34.682 race lap record set here this time last year by eventual 2024 Australian Supersport Champion Jonathan Nahlous.

Jack Mahaffy had a good crack at knocking McDonald off pole, but ultimately couldn’t manage to put a lap together good enough to displace his team-mate from that top spot.

Olly Simpson will round out that front row ahead of Tom Bramich, Declan Van Rosmalen and Jake Farnsworth.

Cam Swain heads row three in front of Hayden Nelson and Glenn Nelson, while Hunter Ford rounds out the top ten qualifiers.

Marcus Hamod’s progress was stunted when he went down at turn six halfway through the session. Hunter Ford then went down at turn 11. Liam Waters crashed later in the session at turn five.

Supersport competitors have three races here this weekend. The first ten-lap bout is slated for 0925 on Saturday morning, with the second due to start at 1305. Their third and final race of the weekend is scheduled for 1125 on Sunday.

Supersport Qualifying

Archie McDonald 1m34.945 Jack Mahaffy 1m35.258 Olly Simpson 1m35.355 Tom Bramich 1m36.010 Declan Van Rosmalen 1m36.202 Jake Farnsworth 1m36.601 Cameron Swain 1m36.636 Hayden Nelson 1m36.650 Glenn Nelson 1m36.661 Hunter Ford 1m36.805 Jesus Cabrera 1m36.834 Will Nassif 1m37.040 Marcus Hamod 1m37.748 Sam Pezzetta 1m38.252 Casey Middleton 1m38.436 Josh Newman 1m38.523 Levi Russo 1m38.717 Ryder Gilbert 1m39.415 Liam Waters 1m41.023 Simone Boldrini 1m41.238 Shinya Mikami 1m41.492 Callum Morrison 1m42.800 Brock Quinlan 1m44.605

Supersport 300 Qualifying

Tara Morrison wasn’t able to replicate the stunning 1m48.987 she produced in morning practice when it came to the 20-minute qualifying session early on Friday afternoon.

Taking pole was Ryan Larkin with a 1m49.137, ahead of Tara on 1m49.203, while young Hudson Thompson rounded out the tight front row on 1m49.236.

Jordy Simpson heads row two while lining up alongside him will be Oliver Short and Tom Nicolson.

Supersport 300 competitors have their first race of the weekend scheduled to get underway at 1705 this evening.

Supersport 300 Qualifying Times

Ryan Larkin 1m49.137 Tara Morrison 1m49.203 Hudson Thompson 1m49.236 Jordy Simpson 1m49.360 Oliver Short 1m49.737 Tom Nicolson 1m49.750 Scott Nicholson 1m49.769 Sam Drane 1m49.955 Mitch Simpson 1m49.987 Jake Paige 1m50.220 Jai Russo 1m50.256 Toby James 1m50.374 Riley Nauta 1m50.390 Oscar Lewis 1m50.755 Valentino Knezovic 1m50.774 David Coward 1m51.246 Jake Senior 1m51.325 Mitchel Carrick 1m51.413 Nikolas Lazos 1m51.572 Tyler King 1m51.660 Lincoln Knight 1m51.979 Seth Dellow 1m52.006 Rossi McAdam 1m52.334 Alexander Codey 1m52.522 John Pelgrave 1m52.544

