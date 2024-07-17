ASBK 2024

Round Four – Morgan Park Team Reports

Penrite Racing

Penrite Racing’s Cameron Dunker impressed at Morgan Park Raceway, achieving his best placing in the Superbike class with a 4th overall for the round. Max Stauffer secured a well-earned 3rd place and a 7th place finish, resulting in a 5th overall for the round.

The team faced challenging track conditions during the weekend practice sessions, aiming to help Stauffer settle back into the bike and Pirelli tyres after his stint in Japan for the upcoming Suzuka 8-hour race.

Stauffer showed gradual improvement throughout Friday, posting practice times of 1:14.9 in FP1 (P10), 1:13.9 in FP2 (P8), and 1:13.7 in FP3 (P8). On Saturday, he pushed through to P7 in FP4 with a 1:13.4 lap time.

Dunker made steady progress, learning the track on the Superbike and improving his times in each session. He recorded 1:15.0 in FP1 (P11), 1:14.5 in FP2 (P10), and 1:13.9 in FP3 (P10). Saturday’s FP4 saw Dunker topping the times for most of the session, finishing P5 with his best time of 1:13.3 across all practice sessions.

In Qualifying One, both riders posted consistent lap times, comfortably moving into Q2 with Stauffer in P3 and Dunker in P5. Qualifying two proved eventful, with Stauffer securing P2 early on. However, during a mid-session tyre change and return to the track, he crashed at turn two, sending his bike into the air fence and narrowly missing spectators. Despite the crash, Stauffer secured P2 and a front-row start for Sunday’s racing.

Stauffer’s crash, followed by Glen Allerton’s almost identical incident, led to two red flags in a row, hindering Dunker’s pursuit of a front-row qualifying result. Dunker ultimately settled for P10.

Sunday’s warm-up allowed Dunker to show his true speed after a frustrating qualifying session, wrapping the session in P3 with a 1:13.454. Stauffer landed in P5 and was ready to get after it for Race 1.

Stauffer led the 14-lap race with a commanding pace after a strong start. However, his injured body couldn’t sustain the lead for the entire race, and he held on to finish in 3rd, after being passed with five laps to go. Starting from 10th on the grid, Dunker skilfully worked his way through the field to secure a well-deserved 5th-place finish, making the team proud of the 16-year-old’s remarkable performance.

Race 2 followed a similar storyline, with Stauffer leading the pack from the starting line and Dunker continuing his pursuit of a podium finish. Unfortunately, Stauffer’s injury hindered his ability to sustain race pace and he ultimately finished in 7th place, which meant 5th overall for the round. Dunker, on the other hand, went from strength to strength, making aggressive passes to secure another 5th-place finish, which placed him in 4th overall for the round.

Stauffer now sits in 5th position in Championship standings while Dunker is in 6th.

The team looks forward to Round 5, to be held at Phillip Island on the 7th-8th of September.

Max Stauffer

“Overall the weekend was quite positive for us, even though Friday was tough and I had to readjust to the bike after riding the Suzuka bike, took me longer than I would have liked to get back up to the pace I knew I was capable of. However, the team gave me a great bike for qualifying and I was stoked to qualify in P2. It was unfortunate that I had a big crash at the end of Q2 and ended up in the wall and that just made Sunday running so rough. I finished 3rd and 7th in the race and was just physically struggling so much towards the end of the race, I was quite beat up. I’m sorry to my team that I wasn’t able to keep pushing in the end but I’ll come back stronger and we will keep fighting hard.”

Cameron Dunker

“Good weekend here at Morgan Park, probably my best so far! Two 5th place results, which I’m really happy about from starting 10th on the grid. The team worked so well this weekend, I can’t thank everyone enough, and Ian for coming to help as my mechanic and of course my dad and my pop, Heath and everyone in the team who make this possible for me. I tried to give them the best result possible today, I got really close to 4th but 5th will have to do, hopefully we keep this momentum rolling for the next one and keep getting better from here.”

DesmoSport Ducati

Pole position and two second places finishes for Broc Pearson aboard the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R secured a strong result for the team at round four of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) at Morgan Park Raceway over the weekend.

Strong strategy in qualifying saw the team secure pole before two red flags caused the session to be called short, while Pearson executed a strong race plan, narrowly missing his first race and round win by just 0.044 seconds.

Ben Henry

“The entire team worked really well together this weekend, and that showed in the results. Ken and Hayden on the tools, Giulia and I at the desk, Charlie remotely, while doing double-duties with Troy (Herfoss), Troy as well from the US, and Broc. I’m not going to lie, I wanted that win today, but I guess I’m just going to have to wait a little longer! We made smart decisions, were prepared, and were able to take advantage, while Broc put aside his injuries to get concentrate on getting the job done. He was just 0.044 seconds away from his first ASBK round win!”

Broc Pearson

“It was nice to race for the win today! It’s been a while since I’ve been in the battle for race wins, and I really didn’t expect it this weekend. My crash in testing was pretty big, and I’m still feeling the effects of it, but the effort off the bike I’ve been putting in has helped me manage that on the bike. The cold temperatures were a challenge, and we made some calculated decisions as a team on set-up, tyre choices and strategy and that put me in a good position to be in contention for both the race and round win.”

With the momentum continuing to grow through the season, DesmoSport Ducati now sets their sights on round five of the ASBK at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on September 7 and 8 for the first two-day event of the series.

Yamaha Racing Team

Yamaha Racing Team rider, Mike Jones, has closed within 17 points of the ASBK championship lead after another scintillating performance at round four of the series at Morgan Park in Queensland.

Jones made it back to back round victories and continues to build momentum as he won the previous round at Queensland Raceway but the victory at Morgan Park was hard fought and went down the wire in the final race.

The weekend started out slowly for Jones as he found his feet on the tricky Morgan Park circuit. Despite being a regular at the track, he couldn’t generate his usual pace on Friday practice sessions and then a crash interrupted qualifying session left him in P3 on the grid for both races.

Race one saw Jones move into second place on the opening lap and follow race leader Max Stauffer. Stauffer managed to grind out a one second lead on Jones as the pace was on in the early laps, but Jones then began to reel him in as they reached the halfway point.

Jones sensed it was time to make a move and with just a few laps remaining, he up the intensity, applied the pressure to Stauffer and was able to make a move down the inside of his fellow Yamaha rider and grab the lead. The final two laps saw him break clear to take a well-earned victory.

The final race had everything and provided the best racing of the weekend. Jones maintained his third position on the opening lap and then made a move around Broc Pearson to grab second. Unlike race one, where Stauffer and Jones broke away, this time Pearson came with them and the top three were tight.

Jones found a way past Stauffer, only to have Pearson come with him a lap later and the pair engaged in battle. With two laps remaining, Pearson pulled alongside Jones on the front straight and took the lead as they entered turn one. It was all on the line as the winner of this race won the overall and both riders knew it.

Jones then stuck to Pearson like glue over the next lap and when he didn’t get the drive out a tight turn out the back, Jones pounced and took back the lead with a few corners to spare. The duo then rocketed out of the final turn, and it was a drag race to the finish line with Jones take the win by .044 of a second and with it the round victory.

“That one was a little closer than what I would like it to be,” said a relieved Jones from the podium. “Broc put up a great fight and was riding really well. When he passed me with a couple of laps to go, I didn’t really know of an area on the track where I was a lot stronger so I just kept the pressure on him and hoped he would make a mistake.

“Fortunately for me, he lost some grip coming out of a turn and I was able to get alongside him and make it stick into the next corner.

“Its awesome to get another win and make up some points in the championship. We still have three rounds remaining and anything can happen, so I just have to keep fighting for race wins and doing the best I can in every race. A huge thanks to the team for their hard work this weekend. I was a little off on Friday and made them jump through hoops to get on top of it, but we turned it around on race day and was able to get the job done,” Jones ends.

The weekend proved to be a frustrating one for Cru Halliday and he was on the pace right from the get-go on Friday but couldn’t translate that into a good result on Sunday. Halliday topped the time sheets on Friday in two out of the three sessions and was second in the other, but the disrupted qualifying session left him in P-5 and a lot of work to do in the races.

Halliday finished with 6-6 results and sixth for the day but slipped one place in the championship to sit in third and 15 points behind teammate, Jones.

Halliday is happy to have the Queensland leg of the championship over and done with and now looks forward to returning to happier hunting grounds of Phillip Island for the coming round.

“The weekend started well but the racing was terrible,” Halliday laments post-race. “The first race I just got frustrated, tried to override the bike, and went nowhere. In race two, I felt I rode better and was a lot closer to the front, but just couldn’t move forward.

“It’s a little disappointing that I started the weekend out well but couldn’t capitalise on it so I need to rebound strongly at Phillip Island and get things back on track,” Halliday finished.

Gotzinger McMartin Racing

Josh Waters and Gotzinger McMartin Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R have maintained their ASBK championship lead with third place overall for the Morgan Park round held over the weekend 12-14 July.

With only limited time to test in the lead up to this pivotal round, and to get Josh, once again, familiar with the Gotzinger McMartin Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R after testing for the upcoming Suzuka 8 Hour race to be held next weekend, Friday’s practice sessions took on a high level of importance.

The Gotzinger McMartin Racing with K-Tech team worked through their plan to ensure Josh was able to successfully progress through a closely packed Q1, ten riders covered by only one second. Unfortunately, the Q2 session was red flagged twice and declared with time remaining meaning Josh never got to utilise his new tyre option and would start both the sixteen lap races from fourth position.

Josh got a good start in the opening race and slotted the Gotzinger McMartin Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R into fourth position early on, finishing the first lap right behind pole sitter Broc Pearson. For the first eleven laps of the race, whilst maintaining track position, Josh was a model of consistency, able to reel off laps that only differed by .4 of a second. Over the final laps, despite closing in on Max Stauffer for third Josh was unable to find a way past and finished the race right on his tail in fourth.

The second race got underway in slightly cooler conditions and as the field made their way through turn one Josh was busy holding off a challenge from Glenn Allerton, maintaining fourth position through the first sector. Allerton was determined to get past and made a lunge on the brakes at turn ten on lap one relegating Josh back to fifth. Josh once again showed remarkable consistency in his lap times, this time differing by even less than race one and with Allerton crashing out on lap five the Gotzinger McMartin Racing with K-Tech rider was back in fourth. By lap ten Josh had caught Max Stauffer and made the pass to move into third position, which he held to the chequered flag.

Josh Waters now leads the 2024 title race by a margin of seventeen points over Mike Jones.

Josh Waters

“That was a nice way to cap off round four of ASBK here at Morgan Park, third in the second race and third overall for the round. As is always the case here, the field was so tight and it was fun battling in the front pack across both races today, and ultimately managing to bring home some crucial championship points. We maintain a seventeen-point lead in the championship standings as we now look ahead to Phillip Island in just under two months. As always, huge shoutout to the Gotzinger McMartin Racing Team with K-Tech for all their hard work across the weekend”.

Craig McMartin

“The weekend didn’t turn out as good as I would have liked but I am still very happy with third overall. Ideally we needed to be on the front row but with the two red flags in qualifying we didn’t get to put in a good lap so didn’t have the track position of the start. Josh rode well in both the races to consolidate the championship lead and we look forward to Phillip Island”.

GT Racing

After a successful test session leading up to the event, the GT Racing team arrived at Morgan Park full of confidence. Glenn showcased his speed during Friday’s practice, topping the timesheets with a remarkable lap time of 1:12.9, placing him in first position.

However, Saturday’s qualifying did not go as planned. The session was chaotic, plagued by multiple red flags and cold track temperatures. Unfortunately, Glenn crashed at Turn 3, impacting the air fence, and narrowly avoiding the crowd. Thankfully, he emerged with only minor injuries, but the team faced a significant challenge to rebuild the bike.

After careful consideration, the decision was made to use the spare bike for Sunday’s races.

In Race 1, Glenn demonstrated strong pace from the start but struggled to maintain his performance due to his injuries. Race 2, despite showing competitive speed, Glenn was in fourth position when he suffered an unexpected low-side crash.

On a positive note, Glenn’s impressive speed on Friday indicates promising potential for the upcoming rounds.

Glenn Allerton

“I’m really disappointed with how the weekend turned out after such a positive start. Topping the Friday practice sessions felt fantastic, and I was confident in the bike following our testing. Crashing during qualifying impacted our weekend significantly. I want to thank the team for their incredible effort in rebuilding the bike. We will keep moving forward and work hard to come back stronger at Phillip Island.”

The GT Racing team remains committed to overcoming these challenges and is focused on building momentum for the next round at Phillip Island in September.

RaceDNA

Following a mid-season break, the 2024 Australian Superbike Championship fired back to life with round four at Morgan Park, as RaceDNA Motorsports featured on the podium once more with Casey Middleton.

The tight, technical and bumpy Warwick-based circuit often produces challenging, yet exciting racing, and this year’s outing at the venue was no different. Cold track temperatures kept everyone on their toes.

Friday’s practice commenced proceedings, and in the Supersport 300 category Queensland-based Middleton concluded the day third fastest. Meanwhile, Georgia Stephens made her return from injury and showed positive signs of progress throughout the opening sessions to finish P16 in the class.

Middleton continued his front-running form in Saturday’s qualifying, narrowly missing out on pole with a 1m24.043s lap. Meanwhile Calvin Moylan – who was unable to attend Friday’s practice – secured 10th place on the grid after not being able to post recorded a lap in Q1. Stephens continued to lower her times and finished qualifying in 16th.

In Supersport 300 race one, Middleton bested a multi-rider battle for second secure to earn the runner-up position, while Western Australian Moylan crossed the line in P10. Stephens suffered a DNF after a fall at turn six.

Race two saw Middleton fourth at the conclusion of a hard-fought outing, right in contention for victory. Moylan impressively worked his way forward to finish fifth, while Stephens pushed through the pain of a hand injury sustained in the race one crash to finish P16.

The final race of the weekend in the Supersport 300 class resulted in another podium finish for Middleton, third on this occasion enough to land him second overall for the round! Moylan crossed the line in 14th, and Stephens took the checkers in P17.

Casey Middleton

“Good Friday practice ending up at the pointy end every session. Moving onto qualifying we went pole in Q1 and second in Q2 which is where we started for the races. Race one had good results finishing in second and good battles but the leader got away. Race two had good battles the whole race and ended up fourth, unfortunately just off the podium. Race three was an overall great race and an absolute dogfight, we ended up third to finish second overall. It’s just what I’ve been looking for, for the last two years and to finally get an overall result is fantastic and I will be continuing this streak into Phillip Island.”

Calvin Moylan

“Not the best weekend, I wasn’t able to attend Friday practice and had to go straight into qualifying on Saturday with no sleep. Managed to qualify P10, but I knew I had a much faster time in me. First race I battled to stay with the pack towards the end, finishing tenth. Sunday was better as I had a good rest the night before and came to the track with a fresh mindset. In morning warm up we made a few changes to the bike and gearing which resulted in a step forward. In the second race I was with the front pack but it got split after a crash, but I managed to finish in P5. The last race I battled a few issues and went off track, ultimately able to salvage points. We’re going to put this round behind me and focus for Philip Island in a couple of months.”

Georgia Stephens

“Went into this weekend feeling a bit anxious as I had never been to this track before. Friday started off a bit rough as the bike needed a lot of changes, soon felt comfortable by the end of the day. Saturday was very positive, in each qualifying session I improved and felt so good for the race. Race one I had a good start and was pushing, unfortunately I crashed at turn six and from that point I was struggling with my left hand hurting. Sunday I stayed positive and race one was unbearable with the pain in my hand – I pushed through and ended the weekend knowing I tried my best to deal with the pain! Overall I’m very happy with how I went since Morgan Park is such a technical track and it being my first time at this circuit!”

In the Supersport category, Callum Barker – a former Australia champion – went from team mechanic to wildcard as he joined RaceDNA Motorsports regular Brandon Demmery in the outfit’s Kawasaki ZX-6R line-up.

Barker and Demmery completed Friday’s practice 12th and 14th fastest respectively, before battling the brisk conditions on Saturday to land P13 and P14 on the grid – both riders posting times in the low 1m17s bracket.

Race one on Sunday proved to be a dramatic affair, with an oil spill in the early stages bringing down a number of riders, including Barker. In the re-started 10-lap outing, both the number 47 and Demmery kept their noses clean en route to P10 and P11 results.

In race two, Barker made a strong start and was running P9 in the early stages before a fall at turn one brought an end to his encounter. Meanwhile, Demmery scored another haul of points in P11, and concluded the weekend 10th overall despite battling pain in his shoulder.

Brandon Demmery

“This weekend was all about survival and putting some points on the board, which we accomplished. I was nursing a small shoulder injury and think I was one of if not the only the 600 rider not to crash, so that was a bit of an accomplishment in itself. Friday was a bit of a struggle, had a small mechanical in P1 and then I struggled the rest of the day to find a rhythm. With a compromised Friday we were still testing in qualifying so I never really got the feeling I wanted. For the two races we got the bike to something I was comfortable on, but with the shoulder injury I was unable to push the whole race distance so I went into survival mode fairly early on. Got to thank the whole RaceDNA team for the weekend, it wasn’t the results we had hoped for but to make it out in one piece was a positive and something I have never done at Morgan Park.”

Callum Barker

“Wasn’t the easiest weekend for myself and the team but I think we have made some headway into the right direction for the future. It was an awesome experience being back in the paddock and look forward to what the future holds for the team progressing further.”

Jason Whitehead – RaceDNA Motorsports Team Owner

“It was great to be back racing at Morgan Park! To see Casey achieve second overall was incredible, and I’m proud of the way both Calvin and Georgia handled their challenges across the round. In Supersport, it was a mixed weekend, but Brandon kept pushing despite his shoulder pain and scored some valuable points. It was great to have Callum onboard one of our ZX-6Rs and while he experienced some misfortune in the races, he showed some great potential which will bode well for the rest of the season. Onto Phillip Island and a strong final three rounds.”

Addicted to Track Racing

A second home round for Addicted to Track Racing for our expanded six-rider team in the company of our home crowd, friends, and sponsors.

“The weekend took a huge effort from the team and riders – we had the opportunity to focus on some small details to step forward from last year’s results, we are still not where the team wants to be, but we are on a positive path,” said Addicted to Track Rider Coach Steph Redman.

Superbike

Ant West finished both weekend’s races in P8 after a cat and mouse battle with Cam Dunker in both races and set his quickest time of the weekend in Race 2 with a 1:13.284.

Ryan Yanko finished 11th in both Race 1 and 2, and continued to improve on his times, setting down a 1:15.081 in the 2nd race.

Not to be outdone by his colleagues, #37 Michael Edwards also went for consistency with a 15th placing in both races and set his quickest lap of the weekend in Race 2 with a 1:18.064.

Supersport

Jack Favelle had a great Race 1 and finished .086 behind P4 Tom Bramich and .313 behind P3 Olly Simpson but was unfortunately disqualified from the results due to a tyre issue. Race 2 saw Jack quick off the line, tailing Olly Simpson before passing him on the 6th lap, and held his own before crossing the finish line in P4.

Luca Durning didn’t have the weekend he was hoping for, having crashed out of Race 1 during the first lap, and despite being physically OK, was disqualified from competition and the bike was unfit for Race 2.

Cooper Rowntree was in high spirits, despite still suffering the lingering effects of Friday’s crash, and finished P13 in Race 1, where he also beat his PB. In Race 2, Cooper finished P12 where he improved on his times yet again, lapping a 1:20.310.

Morgan Park Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 M Jones Yam 25 25 50 2 B Pearson Duc 1 20 20 41 3 J Waters Duc 17 18 35 4 C Dunker Yam 16 16 32 5 M Stauffer Yam 18 14 32 6 C Halliday Yam 15 15 30 7 A Sissis Yam 12 17 29 8 A West Yam 13 13 26 9 T Lynch Yam 11 11 22 10 G Allerton BMW 14 7 21 11 R Yanko Duc 10 10 20 12 P Hardwick Kaw 9 9 18 13 J Soderland Yam 8 8 16 14 J Lytras Yam 12 12 15 M Edwards Yam 6 6 12 16 P Linkenbagh Yam 7 5 12 17 M Kemp Yam 5 4 9

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 179.5 2 M Jones Yam 162.5 3 C Halliday Yam 145 4 B Pearson Duc 139.5 5 M Stauffer Yam 130 6 C Dunker Yam 115.5 7 A West Yam 97.5 8 A Sissis Yam 95.5 9 G Allerton BMW 91 10 T Herfoss Duc 84 11 H Voight Duc 82 12 B Staring Yam 69 13 J Lytras Yam 66 14 J Soderland Yam 61.5 15 P Hardwick Kaw 61 16 R Yanko Duc 50 17 T Lynch Yam 39 18 M Edwards Yam 28 19 M Kemp Yam 26 20 D Carberry BMW 25.5 21 P Linkenbagh Yam 22 22 E Leeson Yam 16 23 M Walters Apr 13 24 T Large Yam 10.5 25 A Senior Yam 4.5

Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 J Nahlous Yam 1 25 20 46 2 A Mcdonald Yam 20 25 45 3 H Nelson Kaw 16 18 34 4 O Simpson Yam 18 16 34 5 T Bramich Yam 17 14 31 6 J Farnsworth Yam 15 15 30 7 M Nikolis Yam 13 13 26 8 J Mahaffy Yam 14 12 26 9 G Nelson Yam 12 11 23 10 B Demmery Kaw 10 10 20 11 C Rowntree Yam 9 9 18 12 J Favelle Yam 17 17 13 C Barker Kaw 11 11 14 J Huddlestone Yam 8 8

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J Nahlous Yam 176 2 A Mcdonald Yam 144 3 O Simpson Yam 137 4 T Bramich Yam 133 5 J Farnsworth Yam 132 6 T Toparis Yam 97 7 J Mahaffy Yam 90 8 J Favelle Yam 88 9 H Nelson Kaw 87 10 G Nelson Yam 81 11 B Demmery Kaw 80 12 M Hamod Hon 76 13 C Turner Yam 71 14 M Chiodo Hon 64 15 J Hatch Kaw 60 16 C Rowntree Yam 46 17 M Nikolis Yam 26 18 D Rosmalen Yam 26 19 C Snowsill Yam 24 20 L Sanders Yam 24 21 S Nicholson Yam 24 22 S Condon Yam 23 23 S Pezzetta Yam 18 24 B Wilson Yam 15 25 H Ford Yam 12 26 Z Johnson Yam 12 27 C Barker Kaw 11 28 L Jhonston Yam 10 29 J Quinn Yam 9 30 N Mahon Yam 9 31 J Huddlestone Yam 8 32 S Boldrini Yam 4 33 K O’donnell Kaw 1

Supersport 300 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Points 1 V Knezovic Yam 1 25 20 20 66 2 C Middleton Kaw 20 17 18 55 3 J Newman Kaw 18 18 17 53 4 J Stroud Kaw 25 25 50 5 H Watts Kaw 16 12 16 44 6 W Nassif Yam 17 15 12 44 7 J Simpson Yam 15 14 13 42 8 R Gilbert Yam 14 11 15 40 9 J Pelgrave Yam 13 13 14 40 10 C Moylan Kaw 11 16 7 34 11 O Lewis Yam 9 8 10 27 12 L Knight Yam 8 10 9 27 13 W Hunt Yam 10 9 8 27 14 O Short Kaw 12 11 23 15 D Coward Yam 7 7 6 20 16 M Cartwright Yam 6 6 5 17 17 G Stephens Yam 5 4 9

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 224 2 V Knezovic Yam 223 3 H Watts Kaw 211 4 J Simpson Yam 160 5 W Nassif Yam 141 6 J Pelgrave Yam 139 7 C Moylan Kaw 136 8 J Stroud Kaw 128 9 M Simpson Yam 123 10 C Middleton Kaw 103 11 R Gilbert Yam 103 12 R Larkin Yam 102 13 L Knight Yam 92 14 T Morrison Kaw 91 15 W Hunt Yam 79 16 O Short Kaw 78 17 O Lewis Yam 70 18 P Svoboda Kaw 69 19 V Fleming Kaw 44 20 T Nicolson Kaw 43 21 M Cartwright Yam 35 22 A Codey Yam 30 23 T Relph Yam 28 24 A Cameron Yam 22 25 D Coward Yam 20 26 M Ritter Yam 20 27 N Yfantidis Yam 14 28 M Shaw Yam 10 29 G Stephens Yam 9 30 H Air Yam 4 31 J Kaiser Kaw 4 32 T Zhao Yam 3 33 H Short Yam 2

