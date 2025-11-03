ASBK scheduling overhaul for 2026 and 2027

ASBK is preparing for a new era of ASBK with the 2026 season serving as a transition year into a summer calendar for the 2027 season.

Among key ASBK developments, the shift to a summer championship in 2027 will align the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK), with other major superbike championships worldwide.

A short and sharp 2026 ASBK Championship will lead into the 2027 ASBK summer calendar, with five action-packed rounds starting in February at Phillip Island with the traditional season opener alongside WorldSBK, and then ending at Queensland Raceway in June with the ASBK Grand Finale.

After an extended winter break, the all-new ASBK summer calendar will commence over seven rounds, starting in October 2026, followed by rounds in November and December 2026, and then continuing into 2027 in January, February, and March, before concluding at The Bend in April.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said that hard work has been going on behind the scenes for many years to find the right time to transition to an ASBK summer calendar.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

‘’We now have the support of the manufactures, industry and our partners. With the ASBK Championship in a strong position, now looks to be the best time. There will be a short 2026 championship while we make the change to summer, and we appreciate this will be a busy period. ’ASBK racing in the summer months aims to bring more fans to the trackside enjoying sunny weather and great racing – and with more eyes watching our TV broadcasts without competition from football codes and other sports. It also opens the opportunity for international riders to join ASBK in their off-season. It’s an exciting time for ASBK as me take these new steps.”

2026 ASBK Provisional Calendar

2026 ASBK PROVISIONAL CALENDAR Round One February 20-22 Phillip Island, VIC (WorldSBK) Round Two March 27-28 Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Round Three May 1-3 The Bend, SA Round Four May 29-31 Morgan Park, QLD Round Five June 26-28 Queensland Raceway, QLD

2027 ASBK Provisional Calendar*