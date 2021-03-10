Fans return to ASBK at Winton Round 2 this weekend

Fans will return trackside at ASBK for the first time in over a year as the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship heads to Winton Motor Raceway this weekend.

The weekend provides fans trackside with six spectacular classes of ASBK racing action, with a special rider interview and autograph session on both Saturday and Sunday at lunch time held between turns two and three.

The weekend’s action includes fan favourites the Pirelli Superbike class as well as Motorsport TV Supersport, Dunlop Supersport 300, YFS R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup and the Horsell Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championships.

The action kicks off on Friday with free practice sessions for all classes firing into action from 0900, where riders and teams will try to find the perfect set-up.

On Saturday, from 0900, competitors get down to business with qualifying sessions in each and every class and the first races of the weekend for the Australian Sidecars, Supersport 300, Oceania Junior Cup, and R3 Cup.

Sunday will see nearly eight hours of jam-packed scintillating action in every class including the feature races of the Pirelli Superbike class at 1100 and 1410, which will determine who can claim the top spot on the 2021 ASBK Championship points ladder.

In the Pirelli Superbike class there are 23 riders, six of whom have won the ASBK Championship in recent times including reigning Champion Wayne Maxwell, Troy Herfoss, Josh Waters, Bryan Staring, Mike Jones, and Glenn Allerton.

Among the challengers will be Cru Halliday, Aiden Wagner, Jed Metcher, Arthur Sissis, Matt Walters, and returning to the Championship, riders Phil Czaj, Markus Chiodo and Lachlan Epis, and new to the class Oli Bayliss and Yanni Shaw.

There has been plenty of movement in the Superbike class in the off-season with new riders entering the fray, Supersport class riders stepping up and former Superbike riders returning from overseas commitments.

In recent weeks riders have hit the track for practice in the hope to find the winning formula for Winton this weekend. While there has been plenty of banter around the pits at these practice sessions, it will be up to teams and riders to deliver this weekend to ensure they start their Championship chase on the right foot.

With 19 riders, the Motorsports TV Supersport class is no different, with a number of young guns from the Dunlop Supersport 300 class moving up to challenge championship regulars. World Supersport 300 riders Tom Edwards and Tom Bramich return to the ASBK paddock to take on Championship regulars Broc Pearson, Aiden Hayes, Max Stauffer, Jack Passfield and Jack Hyde.

The Dunlop Supersport 300 class sees a massive field of 34 riders aboard Yamaha YZF-R3s and Kawasaki Ninja 400s which always provide sensational handle-bar to handle-bar action on track. This class will see several riders stepping up from the Oceania Junior Cup class full-time, and new entrants taking on the regulars such as Brandon Demmery, Laura Brown, Joseph Marinello and Carter Thompson.

The R3 Cup is a one make championship with all 27 riders aboard Yamaha YZF-R3 machines. This is yet another class which provide spectacular close racing action and often sees riders also competing in the Supersport 300 class. This single make Yamaha class always guarantees a close finish to the chequered flag. 2020 R3 Cup Champion Carter Thompson returns to defend his title up against some of the toughest competition in this class.

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup will field 20 young riders in 2021 as 13 new riders join the OJC which always provides sensational action and often sees a dozen riders cross the finish line within millimetres of each other.

The Horsell Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship will see 12 sidecar riders and their passengers take on the challenging Winton circuit. The sidecars were unable to get on track in 2020 due to COVID-19, and this weekend will be the first hit out for sidecars in over 12 months. Brothers and 2019 Champions, Corey and Danyon Turner will be hoping to continue their form where they left off and take the chequered flag.

Tickets are limited for this weekend’s Round 2, mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, at Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, and only available online via www.asbk.com.au

If you can’t get track side, don’t despair we have you covered through our official TV partners SBS Australia, Fox Sports Australia, Fox Sports Asia and through ASBK TV Live Streaming. Coverage begins Sunday on SBS Vicelands or Fox Sports Channel 507 from Midday to 3pm, and the ASBK TV Live Stream coverage runs all day from 9.30am to 4.20pm via www.asbk.com.au

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Circuit Location Date R1 Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Phillip Island, VIC Postponed R2 Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Benalla, VIC Mar 12-14, 2021 R3 Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Goulburn, NSW Apr 16-18, 2021 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only) Darwin NT Jun 18-20, 2021 R5 Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Warwick QLD Aug 20-22, 2021 R6 The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300) The Bend, SA Sep 23-26, 2021 R7 Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Tasmania Nov 4-7, 2021

Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule