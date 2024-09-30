2024 Asia Talent Cup

Round Three – Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit

Japan dominated round three of the Asia Talent Cup at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Zen Mitani taking the race one win, Ryoti Ogiwara topping the race two, all-Japanese podium.

Levi Russo was the top Aussie performer in Race 1 in tenth, Achie Schmidt 14th and Rikki Henry 15th. Russo improved to eighth in Race 2, Schmidt 11th and Henry 12th.

Archie Schmidt

“I started the race in my original qualifying spot P13. Race 1 finished in P14 – made a good start but just have to push harder. Race two I got off to another good start but couldn’t hold the front pack for long enough and finished in P11. I’m determined to hold onto the front pack for longer next week in the Japanese GP. Positives I can take from this weekend are that I was able to qualify a little better, strong race starts, I had a good top speed and my lap times came down each session. Thank you to Carlos and Ashley Schmidt for working hard all weekend. Thanks to coach Diego Lozano and the whole Asia Talent Cup team for a good weekend. Thank you to everyone back home for the support!”

Mitani leaves Indonesia with a 50-point lead over Takahira who holds 90-points, Ramadhipa third on 81-points. Russo is 10th on 41-points, Schmidt 12th on 23 and Henry 13th on 20.

Race One

For the fourth time in five races Zen Mitani charged to victory, this time at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit. The title chase leader beat compatriot and rookie Seiryu Ikegami by 0.4s, as Farish Hafiy completed the podium following an incident involving Kiandra Ramadhipa and Ryota Ogiwara coming out of the final corner, which saw the former handed a six-second penalty for irresponsible riding.

Ogiwara got the perfect launch from pole position as Mitani was shuffled back to P4 in the opening couple of corners after a slightly sluggish getaway from the middle of the front row.

Quickly, a lead group of five formed at the front, including Ogiwara, Mitani, Hafiy, Ikegami and Ramadhipa, as the lead changed corner by corner in a fascinating fight between the quintet.

In the second half of the race, Kiattisak Singhapong began to reel in the leaders at a rapid rate of knots. From three seconds down, the Thai rider made it a six-rider scrap for the win in the closing stages – and it all came down to the final couple of corners.

Mitani placed himself perfectly on the final lap to hold the lead into Turn 16, with Ikegami not quite close enough to make a lunge on the #2. The Japanese riders took P1 and P2, as drama unfolded in the fight for P3.

A messy Turn 17 played out as four riders attempted to gain advantage and the best piece of asphalt on the run to the line. Having taken the inside line, Ramadhipa’s exit was compromised. Ogiwara’s wide, sweeping line enabled the the Japanese rider to get a great run out of the final corner, before Ramadihpa cut across the #16’s path, leading to Ogiwara crashing at the chequered flag.

Thankfully the latter was up on his feet immediately, with the move seeing Ramahipa receive a six-second penalty for irresponsible riding, which saw Hafiy promoted to third.

Fourth went the way of Ogiwara who picks up 13 points despite the late crash, as Singhapong rounded out the top five.

Ramadhipa’s penalty saw the Indonesian drop from P3 to P6, one place ahead of the recovering Riichi Takahira after the Japanese rider produced a great ride to come from P18 on the grid – following a penalty – to P7.

Rintaro Takemoto, Alfonsi Daquigan and Levi Russo were the final three riders to pick up a top 10 finish in Race 1. Schmidt 14th, Henry 15th.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Zen MITANI JPN Winner 2 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +0.483 3 Farish HAFIY MAL +1.689 4 Ryota OGIWARA JPN +1.705 5 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA +2.623 6 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA +7.195 7 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN +11.353 8 Rintaro TAKEMOTO JPN +15.795 9 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI +15.883 10 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS +15.952 11 Sarthak CHAVAN IND +17.187 12 Kitsada TANACHOT THA +17.240 13 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +20.030 14 Archie SCHMIDT AUS +25.124 15 Rikki HENRY AUS +39.527 16 Chiranth VISHWANATH IND +40.194 17 Asyraff ZAQUAN MAL +39.830 18 Farhan NAQIB MAL +40.060 19 Rakshith DAVE IND +104.032 20 Davino BRITANI INA 1 lap

Race Two

Finishes don’t get much better than that as Ryota Ogiwara claimed a debut Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup victory following an outstanding fight for the win during Race 2 at the Indonesian GP.

The #16 beat Zen Mitani and Riichi Takahira on the run to the line by 0.016s and 0.017s respectively in a photo finish, as we’re treated to another fantastic race in 2024.

Just as it was in Race 1, the holeshot belonged to Ogiwara as an all-Japanese front four got to the front in the early stages, with Mitani, Takahira and Seiryu Ikegami getting good starts. After a handful of laps, Farish Hafiy joined the party and not too long after, Kiattisak Singhapong reeled in the leaders like he did in Race 1 too.

Plenty of overtakes were occurring as the top six jostled for positions, and that soon became seven with the impressive Alfonsi Daquigan clawing his way up to the podium fight before the Philippines star crashed out at the final corner in the closing stages.

A mistake from Hafiy at Turn 10 with three laps to go saw the Malaysian run wide and out of podium contention, so that meant it was five riders in the hunt for victory on the final lap.

Takahira led the way from Ogiwara and Mitani, as it all came down to Turns 16 and 17 – again. Ogiwara found his way to the front but Mitani – who was P4 with three corners to go – pounced up to P2 at Turn 16.

Then, the #2 tried to go for a race-winning overtake at Turn 17. Mitani was up the inside of Ogiwara, who didn’t back down, as the duo and Takahira dived behind the bubble and had a mini drag race to the line.

Ogiwara won by a slender 0.016s, with a photo finish confirming Mitani beat Takahira to P2 by 0.001s.

Ikegami missed out on a podium by less than a tenth in P4, with Singhapong 0.184s away from the win in P5.

Hafiry had to settle for P6, as there was a good battle further down inside the top 10 with seventh place Sarthak Chavan finishing just ahead of Levi Russo and Rintaro Takamoto.

Wildcard rider Davino Britani unfortunately crashed out of that group at the final corner, which allowed Tanachat Pratumtong to pick up P10.

Just outside the top-10 were Schmidt and Henry in 11th and 12th respectively.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Ryota OGIWARA JPN – 2 Zen MITANI JPN +0.016 3 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN +0.017 4 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +0.110 5 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA +0.184 6 Farish HAFIY MAL +3.460 7 Sarthak CHAVAN IND +9.592 8 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS +10.170 9 Rintaro TAKEMOTO JPN +10.495 10 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +22.999 11 Achie SCHMIDT AUS +23.192 12 Rikki HENRY AUS +28.817 13 Kitsada TANACHOT THA +28.990 14 Asyraff ZAQUAN MAL +29.495 15 Farhan NAQIB MAL +37.853 16 Chiranth VISHWANATH IND +40.689 17 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA +128.373 Not classified Davino BRITANI INA 1 lap Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 3 laps Rakshith DAVE IND 5 laps

Asia Talent Cup Standings after Round Three

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 MITANI Zen JPN 140 2 TAKAHIRA Riichi JPN 90 3 RAMADHIPA Kiandra INA 81 4 OGIWARA Ryota JPN 69 5 SINGHAPONG Kiattisak THA 66 6 HAFIY Farish MAL 61 7 IKEGAMI Seiryu JPN 59 8 TAKEMOTO Rintaro JPN 42 9 CHAVAN Sarthak IND 42 10 RUSSO Levi Kwan AUS 41 11 DAQUIGAN Alfonsi PHI 32 12 SCHMIDT Achie AUS 23 13 HENRY Rikki AUS 20 14 PRATUMTONG Tanachat THA 16 15 PUTRA Rama INA 15 16 TANACHOT Kitsada THA 14 17 WANMOON Burapa THA 12 18 DAVE Rakshith IND 5 19 VISHWANATH Chiranth IND 5 20 NAQIB Farhan MAL 5 21 ZAQUAN Asyraff MAL 2 22 BRITANI Davino INA 0

2024 Asia Talent Cup Calendar