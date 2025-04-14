WorldSBK 2025

Round Three – Assen – Sunday

WorldSBK Riders Reflect on Assen

In championship points order

Nicolò Bulega – 1st in Championship – 136 points

“I don’t know what to say. We had a problem this morning in the Superpole Race but I had a really strong Race 2. I was leading the race with a gap but with two laps to go the bike stopped again, just like in the morning. The team is checking what caused it because both problems felt the same. I’ll try my best at Cremona to to recover points. Right now, I’m just thinking about everything I did today and for sure I’ll try to bounce back next time.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 2nd in championship – 115 points

“In the Superpole Race in wet conditions I felt very good on the bike and the grip also seemed to be not bad. It was special because it was also my first win in my WorldSBK career in wet conditions. That makes me very happy. For race two in dry conditions we tried a different setup but it was still not working. Yesterday, we had a very big drop on the rear tyre, so this time we used the standard SC0 tyre but it started to get blisters on the right side. It was not easy to ride the bike. For some laps I thought if it would be better to enter the box but I also thought about the points so I just tried to get the best possible position, and then I also saw that Nicolò Bulega’s bike was stopping in the first corner. I am not happy for this, even if it was good for me as I am now 21 points behind him. But the season is very long and we have still many races to go. I just focus on my job and hope we come back stronger because we need to improve the bike and to fight again for the win. Now we are going to Cremona. Last year I was just riding there for one day during the test. I did 40 or 50 laps, not more. I missed the races there, I just watched them on TV so I don’t know what to expect there. I will just try to do my best again and hope we will find a good setup immediately.”

Andrea Locatelli – 3rd in championship – 107 points

“Finally, my first victory in WorldSBK after a long time and the first with Pata Maxus Yamaha, so an incredible day! The sun was coming out today like a signal and yeah, everything was perfect. An amazing weekend, yesterday finishing P2 and fighting well this morning in wet conditions – we were fast also there. A positive, positive weekend – everything was working really, really well. We focused on all the small details to make a step for Sunday because like we know, everyone improves but we were there – we pushed quite hard and I made a good start again for Race 2 to be fighting for the podium. I kept pushing forward and we got the victory – I took some luck with two laps to go after Nicolo’s problem, but I have also been on the end of bad luck when I have had the winning opportunity, so I know how this feels. Many thanks to all my guys, to all Yamaha’s guys – everyone is working hard behind the scenes for us – a big thanks to my family and my fans, all the people who cheer for us. Let’s continue like this, it’s only the third round. I think we have done a good job so far this year, now we don’t stop to believe and trust in our potential, because I feel like we can get more and more!”

Alvaro Bausita – 4th in championship – 86 points

“It was a positive Sunday after yesterday’s crash. If I have to be honest, I didn’t have as good a feeling today as I did in Race 1. The track conditions in Superpole Race were very difficult and in Race 2 I could not have a race pace to fight for the win. We still picked up important points for the classification”.

Danilo Petrucci – 5th in championship – 81 points

“It was a tough day. This morning we made a mistake with the bike’s electronics, which put us far back and affected our starting position for Race 2. In the afternoon, I had grip issues. The rear tire completely dropped off and it was really hard in the final laps. I’m disappointed because we lost valuable championship points. We’ll analyze what went wrong and try to fix it ahead of the next race.”

Alex Lowes – 6th in championship – 52 points

“The second Sunday race was good. Starting further back was not easy. In the first ten laps I got blocked a bit and but I knew that I could go faster than the pace I was showing. By the second half of the race I was trying to manage things, be smooth in my riding and at the end it was not too bad. I managed to pass a couple of guys in the last laps, so that was good. There is still some work to do. Well done to Axel and his guys – and to have both bikes inside the top six after a sometimes difficult weekend is a pretty good way to end. On to the next race now.”

Andrea Iannone – 7th in championship – 51 points

“Today I gave it all to make up for yesterday’s difficult day. In the SP race we started with the Rain tyres, and my feeling with the wet was very good. I started well, I was fourth, I fought with Locatelli in the first lap for third place, but I had already noticed a problem with the rear brake, which then got stuck at the last variant and I had to retire from the race. For Race 2 the track was dry, I started very well, recovering various positions, then with a full tank of fuel I couldn’t push well on the front, I went straight and lost a few positions. From halfway through the race onwards I was among the fastest on the track, so much so that I came back and was fighting for sixth place and I was the fastest of the group; I managed the tyres well and in any case I brought home a result from which we have to restart again. I want to thank everyone for this weekend, we worked hard and achieved less than we deserved, but I hope to be back in front already from the next race in Cremona!”

Axel Bassani – 9th in championship – 41 points

After yesterday, when I made a big mistake on the last laps trying to finish in P5, I thought maybe it was better to accept arriving in P6 or P7 today, especially for the team. Today I tried only to stay with the top guys and the feeling with the bike improved a lot. In wet conditions this morning we were not so good, but it was our first time in the wet in race conditions. But, Race Two was quite good. It was difficult to overtake Toprak so immediately, when he made a little mistake in T9, I overtook him.”

Michael van der Mark – 10th in championship – 38 points

“The weekend started off alright on Friday. I was able to improve here and there and was quite happy with the bike. Then on Saturday, we had an issue in the morning so we stayed in in FP3. In Superpole, I felt good but I was not fast enough. In yesterday’s race, coming from P13, I had a good start and really enjoyed the first half of the race but then had a massive drop in the tyres and just stumbled back. In the end, I finished ninth, which wasn’t bad but also not fantastic. This morning’s Superpole Race was in wet conditions with the track drying. I was looking forward to it and to use my experience. I had a good start and a really enjoyable race. I made a mistake and ran off track in a big battle and finished fifth. That was quite positive and I enjoyed it. I wish I could have been on the podium in the Superpole Race but I just messed it up a little bit. I then had a good starting position for race two. Another good start, but I just didn’t have the right feeling with the grip. I tried to stay with the group for a long time but then I made a mistake. So I pushed to stay with the other group but for some reason there was no performance in the bike in the afternoon. So we have to find out what we can do, because we need to change this.”

Dominique Aegerter – 11th in championship – 38 points

“Not the Sunday we were hoping for, but we’ll take the positives—especially the top-10 in Race 2. Unfortunately, our tyre strategy didn’t work in the Superpole Race, as the track dried too late. That left me starting from 15th, which made Race 2 harder. I fought my way up and found decent pace, but it took time to get into a rhythm. We’ll keep working and aim for more next time. Congrats to Remy on the podium—it was a great result for the team.”

Xavi Vierge – 12th in championship – 37 points

“It was a challenging Sunday for us. Starting Race 2 from eighteenth on the grid and with a long lap penalty to serve certainly didn’t make things easy. We had a good opportunity in the Superpole race in mixed conditions. I pushed from the start to try and overtake as many riders as possible, but I made a small mistake, touching Iker’s rear tyre, which caused me to crash. Unfortunately, while sliding across the track, I hit Tito. I’m really sorry for that, and I apologise to him. Race Direction gave me a penalty and, as if starting from the sixth row wasn’t bad enough, the long lap here in Assen is really long, so basically, I lost my race there. Still, I got a good start, completed the long lap on lap two, and worked to recover as much as possible. Lap by lap, I climbed back up the field, aiming to reach the group fighting for the top six or seven. I got quite close, but the stress I put on the tyres early on caused a significant drop in performance during the final laps and in the end, I finished twelfth. Even so, I want to focus on the positives: our race pace was strong and we made a step forward, showing good speed. Now we need to learn from what happened—we must improve in qualifying and avoid mistakes during the races, though these can happen if you’re always on the limit. Apologies to the team for the crash, but I believe we did a solid job overall, and now we look ahead to the next one.”

Iker Lecuona – 13th in championship – 34 points

“Overall, I’m really happy. We woke up to rain and the warm-up was fully wet, but honestly, I felt good. It was my first time riding in the wet with the Öhlins suspension, and I had a positive feeling. Conditions in the Superpole race were very tricky though, and I struggled a lot with the bike—I had zero feeling and finished far back. Still, it was a learning opportunity and I’m sure it will be better next time. Ahead of Race 2, which was dry, we made a small change to the setup to try and improve front tyre life, something I struggled with in the second half of yesterday’s race. Despite starting sixteenth on the grid, I was able to complete a race I’m really pleased with. I made many passes and managed the situation lap by lap. Even when Danilo and Alex passed Van der Mark and pulled away, I stayed calm because I knew I had the pace to catch them. After passing Michael, I got by Danilo and battled with Lowes. I lost that fight, but we were able to catch Toprak and close in a solid seventh place, considering where we started. I’m happy with that and with the work we’ve done in the garage—improving day by day, reacting to setbacks, learning more about the bike and the suspension, and avoiding crashes or big mistakes. That’s the path I want to follow. Thanks to the team for their hard work and support.”

Remy Gardner – 15th in championship – 33 points

“What a relief! The Superpole Race wasn’t too bad in the wet, though the last laps were tough to manage. Still, I held on to secure a decent spot on the Race 2 grid. In the final race, I got a great start and was able to battle for the win early on, staying up front until the end. We did get a bit lucky with Nicolò’s retirement, but it was still a strong race and a big improvement over Saturday. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going into the next rounds.”

Yari Montella – 16th in championship – 20 points

“This morning in the Superpole Race we managed a solid performance, despite the tough conditions. In Race 2, we had a great opportunity starting from eighth, but unfortunately, due to a collision at the first braking zone, I went off-track. I came back on in 20th and had to fight my way up from there. The final result doesn’t reflect our real potential, because once I had a clear track, I started catching the group ahead. We lacked a bit of early race pace, but the rhythm was good and I’m happy to have finished strong.”

Garrett Gerloff – 17th in championship – 14 points

“At the end of the Assen weekend I can honestly say that it was better in the second race. At least in the beginning we were there fighting with around six guys in front of me. It was nice to be there for half the race but I have been struggling with front tyres all weekend. We used the harder compound SC2 and still destroyed it. In one lap I went from being there with them to being passed left and right. That is frustrating but it was nice to not have a lonely race and I am doing my best. I appreciate all the support and we will try again at the team’s home round in Cremona.”

Tarran Mackenzie – 18th in championship – 9 points

“Probably my best day and weekend to date in WorldSBK, qualifying under a second off pole, scoring points in race 1 despite some drama, finishing ninth in the Superpole race and then starting row three for Race 2 and again scoring points. In the last race I felt quite good once I got into a rhythm. I was quite close to the group in front but couldn’t quite get on to the back of them. I struggled a little in the final laps but was able to bring it home and score points. I’m over the moon with this weekend and want to say a big thank you to the team for all their help and hard work. I’m looking forward to Cremona.”

Jason O’Halloran – 0 points

“Another weekend done, I enjoyed Assen and really enjoyed my time with Pata Maxus Yamaha – thanks to the guys for all their help! Glad I could come and fill in while Jonathan has been injured – now I move on to Le Mans next weekend and my “day job” with YART in the EWC, and I’m looking forward to that. Congratulations to Loka and to the whole team, amazing to see them win today and have a couple of podiums. He’s riding fantastic at the minute and I’m sure he’s going to keep doing that at the next few rounds.”

Team Managers

Paul Denning – Pata Maxus Yamaha Team Principal

“What a day for Pata Maxus Yamaha, for everybody involved in the project, but mainly for Andrea Locatelli! He’s clearly taken a big step this season in his confidence and race craft, and all weekend here in Assen has been absolutely on the pace. This long-awaited first victory was completely deserved – he’s had luck run against him in the past – today we had a bit of luck rolling our way, but he deserved every piece of that because with his speed and consistency he had forced himself into a clear position to take advantage. Congratulations to Loka and to the whole team. Thank you also to Jason for supporting us in these two events – it’s been a tough transition but he’s given his best at all times and helped us a lot with some excellent technical feedback. It’s Loka’s home round next at Cremona and of course, we very much hope that Jonathan will be rejoining us there to take the first step towards two Pata Maxus Yamaha’s battling at the front of the field.”

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was a weekend of great highs, but also of tough setbacks. I think we need to stay positive and look ahead. We’re still at the beginning of the season. We showed in the Superpole Race that we are fundamentally capable of winning, but our overall package isn’t yet at the level where we can perform consistently. Toprak and Mickey both did a great job, especially under mixed conditions. The sprint race was really impressive, and I believe it gave us a real energy boost. On the other hand, the second main race in particular showed us that there’s still a lot of work to do. We now need to use the time until Cremona to take the next step. I’m confident that although the team had a tough afternoon today, we’ll push hard again tomorrow to prepare for Cremona.”

Marco Barnabò – Barni Ducati Team Principal

“Today was a tough day, especially due to the weather conditions that made everything more complicated. Despite that, we still brought home some points with both riders. Tire wear heavily impacted Danilo’s performance, especially in the second half of the race. Yari was forced to stage a comeback after an early contact but showed solid pace. We’ll keep working hard looking ahead to the next race.”

Denis Sacchetti – GoEleven Team Manager

“Assen turned out to be more bitter than expected, today in the Superpole Race Andrea had a great pace, he was even third, but a problem with the rear brake forced us to retire; we are very angry on these occasions, because we could have completely changed our weekend, but unfortunately in this rounds things are not going the right way. In the Race Andrea was the author of a masterful first lap, he practically overtook a rider in a corner, gaining nine positions; then in the first phase of the race we suffered a bit with the new tyre and the full tank of fuel, but after that we recovered with great enthusiasm. A couple more laps and he could have finished sixth. In any case we take home a ninth position, a starting point to get back to the front!”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Rainfall overnight left the Assen circuit saturated on Sunday morning, and although the sun broke through the clouds by the start of the 10-lap Superpole Race, the track remained wet.

Starting from second on the grid behind polesitter Sam Lowes, Nicolò Bulega wasted no time taking the lead after Lowes ran wide and dropped back to tenth. Bulega maintained control at the front until Toprak Razgatlioglu made a decisive move to take over the lead.

Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) capitalised on a technical issue that forced Bulega to retire, working his way back through the field to salvage a solid result.

Alvaro Bautista helped recover some pride for the Ducati Lenovo squad following Bulega’s misfortune, claiming his 112th career podium and 12th rostrum appearance at Assen.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) was once again in the mix at the front, finishing fourth after a close battle with Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), the pair swapping positions throughout the race.

Scott Redding (MGM BONOVO Racing) charged through the field from 16th to finish sixth in the challenging conditions, just ahead of Remy Gardner.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) secured ninth, while Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team) delivered a standout performance to claim his best-ever WorldSBK result — and the top Honda honours for the first time this season.

Rookie Ryan Vickers (Motocorsa Racing) rounded out the top ten, notching his best result to date after an impressive climb from 21st on the grid.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 1m44.096 276.2 2 S. Lowes Duc +3.798 278.4 3 A. Bautista Duc +6.865 285.7 4 A. Locatelli Yam +9.907 277.6 5 M. van der Mark BMW +10.147 276.9 6 S. Redding Duc +11.621 281.3 7 R. Gardner Yam +12.093 279.8 8 Y. Montella Duc +13.099 281.3 9 T. Mackenzie Hon +14.860 277.6 10 R. Vickers Duc +16.834 276.9 11 A. Lowes Bim +17.059 278.4 12 A. Bassani Bim +17.500 280.5 13 D. Petrucci Duc +24.164 280.5 14 I. Lecuona Hon +29.765 277.6 15 J. O’Halloran Yam +30.203 272.7 16 G. Gerloff Kaw +32.048 279.8 17 D. Aegerter Yam +35.812 280.5 18 B. Sofuoglu Yam +50.329 276.2 19 Z. Zaidi Hon +57.519 270.7 Not Classified DNF N. Bulega Duc DNF 283.5 DNF A. Iannone Duc DNF 276.2 DNF X. Vierge Hon DNF 236.8 DNF T. Rabat Yam DNF 286.5

WorldSBK Race Two

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) started a race for the first time outside of the top five in his two years competing in WorldSBK due to the mechanical failure of his bike in the Superpole Race. The Championship leader worked his way forward to take the lead by lap 16, only to again be robbed, his Lenovo Ducati spluttering to a stop.

Seizing the opportunity, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) took over up front to claim his first-ever race win in WorldSBK in his 153rd race start for Yamaha.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) made his rostrum return in P2.

Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) rounded out the rostrum for his first podium since Assen 2024 in Race 2; showcasing the progress made by him and his Yamaha factory team with their Yamaha R1.

Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) fell behind from having started in the first two grid positions.

They were each overtaken quickly by Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who took an early lead. From there Lowes battled for the podium positions before falling out of the podium fight, finishing in a still-strong fourth, half-a-second behind Gardner at the flag.

Razgatlioglu fell farther back and continued to lose positions which he was unable to make back before eventually finishing eighth.

Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) once again carried the flag forward for his new Bimota team, charging up the grid from his P11 start to claim fifth, crossing the line 2.5-seconds clear of Bimota team-mate Alex Lowes.

Iker Lecuona (Honda HRC) continued his string of strong results after recovering from injury, earning P7.

Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) had a middling result in P9, capping off a weekend to forget for the Italian star.

Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) made it three Yamahas in the top 10, his second top 10 of the weekend as he finished P10.

Behind him, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) had a similarly disappointing Race 2 to Iannone, finishing P11.

Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) was obligated to take a Long Lap Penalty for Irresponsible riding after his incident with Tito Rabat (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) in the Superpole Race, finishing the Race in P12.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) Finished in P13, ahead of Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) to round out the point-scoring positions.

Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki WorldSBK Team) missed out on the points by a mere two tenths of a second.

Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) had a disappointing result in 17th.

Rookie Ryan Vickers (Motocorsa Racing) took 18th ahead of Scott Redding (MGM BONOVO Racing) and Tito Rabat (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) who rounded out the top 20.

Jason O’Halloran (Pata Maxus Yamaha) crossed the finish line in P21. Zaqhwan Zaidi (PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team) the final finisher in 22nd.

Despite his multiple mechanical misfortunes at Assen, Nicolo Bulega remains in the championship lead, but his buffer over Toprak Razgatlioglu has been trimmed to 21-points. Next stop Cremona, on the first weekend in May.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Locatelli Yam / 285.0 2 A. Bautista Duc +2.968 292.7 3 R. Gardner Yam +4.396 285.0 4 S. Lowes Duc +4.803 289.5 5 A. Bassani Bim +7.380 288.0 6 A. Lowes Bim +12.109 287.2 7 I. Lecuona Hon +12.928 291.1 8 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +13.110 289.5 9 A. Iannone Duc +13.273 295.1 10 D. Aegerter Yam +13.534 289.5 11 D. Petrucci Duc +14.558 294.3 12 X. Vierge Hon +15.258 292.7 13 Y. Montella Duc +17.158 291.1 14 T. Mackenzie Hon +21.036 285.0 15 B. Sofuoglu Yam +26.370 287.2 16 G. Gerloff Kaw +26.568 291.1 17 M. van der Mark BMW +27.226 285.7 18 R. Vickers Duc +29.876 286.5 19 S. Redding Duc +38.539 287.2 20 T. Rabat Yam +39.370 282.0 21 J. O’Halloran Yam +1m01.777 279.1 22 Z. Zaidi Hon +1m26.905 275.5 Not Classified DNF N. Bulega Duc DNF 296.7

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 N. Bulega 136 2 T. Razgatlioglu 115 3 A. Locatelli 107 4 A. Bautista 86 5 D. Petrucci 81 6 S. Lowes 52 7 A. Iannone 51 8 S. Redding 41 9 A. Bassani 41 10 M. van der Mark 38 11 D. Aegerter 38 12 X. Vierge 37 13 I. Lecuona 34 14 A. Lowes 34 15 R. Gardner 33 16 Y. Montella 20 17 G. Gerloff 14 18 T. Mackenzie 9 19 B. Sofuoglu 8 20 R. Vickers 7 21 T. Rabat 3 22 T. Nagashima 2

WorldSSP Race Two

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) led the majority of the race, fending off relentless pressure from Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) and Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing). The decisive moment came at the final chicane, where Öncü passed Manzi, only for Manzi to retake the lead on the exit — but by cutting the corner and running onto the green. As a result, he was handed a one-position penalty for exceeding track limits, giving Öncü the win.

Öncü had launched an aggressive charge from fifth on the grid, quickly climbing into contention and staying glued to Manzi’s rear wheel for most of the race before executing his late-race move.

Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) didn’t quite have the pace to challenge the leading duo but led the second group to claim his second podium at his home round. Tom Booth-Amos, meanwhile, was a podium threat until a crash at Turn 10 late in the race relegated him to 15th, salvaging a single point.

Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) emerged on top of a fierce scrap for fourth, holding off Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) and Marcel Schrötter (WRP Racing). Masia had launched well from P3 but slipped down the order before recovering to finish P5. Schrötter delivered a standout performance, climbing from 14th to 6th and gaining valuable championship points.

Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) secured seventh, the best result of the weekend for Kawasaki. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) impressed again, mixing it with the lead group early on before running wide at Turn 15 and dropping to P8, matching his best WorldSSP finish from Race 1.

Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME Air Racing) made the charge of the race, storming from 29th on the grid to finish ninth. Corentin Perolari (Honda Racing World Supersport) rounded out the top ten, just 0.25s behind Caricasulo, earning Honda their best result of the weekend.

Luke Power just missed out on the points after crossing the line in 17th.

Glenn van Straalen (D34G Racing) crashed out on Lap 6. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) had surged to fifth by Lap 2 from P11 before a collision with Philipp Öttl ended his race in the gravel. Öttl was handed a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding.

Leonardo Taccini (Ecosantagata Althea Racing) crashed at Turn 10 on Lap 8. A lap later, Oli Bayliss (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) retired with a technical issue.

Dutch duo Loris Veneman (EAB Racing Team) and Melvin van der Voort (Track and Trade Wixx Racing) also retired due to separate mechanical issues on Laps 10 and 12. Kaito Toba (PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team) crashed on the final lap at Turn 16, ending his race prematurely.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Oncu Yam / 247.1 2 S. Manzi Yam +0.012 251.2 3 B. Bendsneyder MV +3.150 254.7 4 V. Debise Duc +3.422 254.7 5 J. Masia Duc +5.131 257.1 6 M. Schroetter Duc +5.997 256.5 7 J. Alcoba Kaw +9.478 254.7 8 A. Mahendra Yam +15.909 249.4 9 F. Caricasulo MV +18.119 250.0 10 C. Perolari Hon +18.380 247.7 11 S. Jespersen Duc +18.618 257.1 12 M. Rinaldi Yam +19.402 246.0 13 P. Oettl Duc +19.416 254.7 14 X. Cardelus Duc +20.672 254.7 15 T. Booth-Amos Tri +29.097 255.3 16 Y. Okamoto Yam +29.160 251.2 17 L. Power MV +30.664 249.4 18 O. Vostatek Duc +30.716 252.3 19 N. Antonelli Yam +35.361 251.2 20 L. de Vleeschauwer Duc +35.524 252.3 21 F. Farioli MV +39.168 250.0 22 N. Tuuli QJM +39.511 247.7 23 A. Carrasco Hon +1m02.786 252.3 Not Classified DNF K. Toba Hon DNF 248.8 DNF L. Veneman Duc DNF 254.7 DNF M. van der Voort Duc DNF 246.6 DNF O. Bayliss Tri DNF 252.3 DNF L. Taccini Duc DNF 257.1 DNF L. Mahias Yam DNF 249.4 DNF G. van Straalen Duc DNF 247.7

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 125 2 B. Bendsneyder 111 3 T. Booth-Amos 84 4 C. Oncu 77 5 J. Masia 52 6 L. Mahias 50 7 J. Alcoba 49 8 M. Schroetter 44 9 V. Debise 40 10 P. Oettl 23 11 L. Taccini 22 12 A. Mahendra 20 13 O. Bayliss 18 14 C. Perolari 18 15 M. Rinaldi 17 16 F. Caricasulo 16 17 X. Cardelus 15 18 S. Jespersen 13 19 F. Farioli 10 20 K. Toba 9 21 O. Vostatek 9 22 L. Power 9 23 N. Antonelli 5 24 G. van Straalen 2 25 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Race Two

The fight for victory came down to the final chicane, with just one second covering the top 10 riders across the line—before post-race penalties for track limits violations reshuffled the order. Jeffrey Buis led into the final chicane and held his line through the three-turn complex, narrowly fending off Julio Salvador by just 0.001s at the flag — the closest finish in WorldSSP300 history.

Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motosport Italika Racing) was promoted to third after Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) and Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) were handed two-place penalties for shortcutting the course on the final lap. As a result, Fernandez and Thompson were reclassified in fourth and fifth, respectively. Fernandez had also served a double Long Lap Penalty stemming from a Race 1 infraction.

Brazilian talent Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) capped off a strong weekend with a sixth-place finish, while Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) climbed through the field to take seventh.

Post-race penalties continued to affect the order, with Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) demoted from eighth to ninth for exceeding track limits, promoting Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) to eighth. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) had originally finished 10th but received a last-lap track limits penalty, dropping him behind Kevin Sabatucci (Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR), who inherited 10th place despite crossing the line 11th.

Outside the lead group, Kevin Fontainha (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) took 12th ahead of Juan Risueno (MS Racing), with Emiliano Ercolani (Kawasaki GP Project) and Pepe Osuna (ZAPPAS-DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) rounding out the points in Race 2.

Cameron Swain was the final classified finisher in 23rd.

The race saw several incidents, including a Lap 3 crash at Turn 10 for Tomas Alonso (Pons Motosport Italika Racing), who dropped out of the points and was later taken to the medical centre for evaluation.

Alessandro di Persio (ARCO Sash MotoR University Team) crashed at Turn 7 on Lap 5 and retired from his debut outing, while Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) recorded his third DNF of the season after a Lap 7 crash at Turn 5. His fall appeared to be the result of a chain reaction initiated by a wild moment for rookie Felix Mulya (ProGP NitiRacing) exiting the hairpin. Mulya was also taken to the medical centre for assessment.

Giacomo Zannini (Kawasaki GP Project) returned to the pits and retired, while on Lap 10, Filip Novotny (Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR) and Roberto Fernandez (Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM) both crashed at Turn 8 to end their races prematurely.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Buis KTM / 187.2 2 D. Salvador Kaw +0.001 183.1 3 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.656 188.5 4 M. Gaggi Yam +0.890 192.2 5 B. Fernandez Kov +0.910 187.5 6 C. Thompson Kaw +0.930 189.5 7 H. Maier Yam +0.950 187.5 8 M. Vannucci Yam +0.980 190.1 9 A. Torres Kaw +1.000 190.5 10 K. Sabatucci Kaw +7.134 191.5 11 J. Garcia Kaw +7.150 190.5 12 K. Fontainha Yam +7.164 191.2 13 J. Risueno Yam +7.237 189.5 14 E. Ercolani Kaw +7.406 191.2 15 E. Bartolini Yam +7.524 190.8 16 J. Osuna Kaw +7.530 191.5 17 P. Svoboda Kaw +7.543 184.6 18 F. Mulya Yam +7.585 192.2 19 E. Cazzaniga Yam +7.733 188.8 20 M. Vich Yam +8.221 188.8 21 V. Folger Yam +27.611 190.1 22 U. Hidalgo Kaw +27.686 188.2 23 C. Swain Yam +27.796 191.2 Not Classified DNF R. Fernandez Kaw DNF 191.2 DNF F. Novotny Kaw DNF 192.2 DNF G. Zannini Kaw DNF 175.3 DNF M. Gennai Kaw DNF 189.5 DNF A. Di Persio Yam DNF 187.2 DNF T. Alonso Kaw DNF 192.2

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Buis 75 2 J. Garcia 61 3 B. Fernandez 60 4 D. Salvador 44 5 C. Thompson 43 6 H. Maier 40 7 A. Torres 39 8 M. Vannucci 30 9 D. Mogeda 25 10 F. Mulya 20 11 P. Tonn 18 12 K. Fontainha 18 13 J. Osuna 14 14 K. Sabatucci 14 15 M. Gaggi 13 16 E. Bartolini 12 17 T. Alonso 12 18 M. Gennai 6 19 J. Risueno 6 20 F. Toreqottullah 4 21 P. Svoboda 3 22 E. Ercolani 2 23 A. Di Persio 1

WorldWCR Race Two

The final event of the weekend for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship wrapped up a memorable season-opening round. Unlike previous sessions, Sunday’s Race 2 was impacted by overnight rain, leaving the circuit soaked for morning warm-up. By the time WorldWCR Race 2 got underway, the track had largely dried, allowing riders to push harder — and Maria Herrera took early advantage, grabbing the lead before a dramatic last-lap overtake handed Beatriz Neila her first WorldWCR victory. Sara Sanchez completed the podium in third.

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) had launched well from P2, edging out Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) to take an early lead. Closely behind, Neila, Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team), and Avalon Biddle (Carl Cox Motorsport) formed a tight lead group, steadily closing in on Herrera.

The pressure remained constant until the final lap, when Madrid native Neila made her move in the last chicane, defending expertly to cross the line first and claim her maiden WorldWCR win. Herrera followed in second, with Sanchez securing third.

Rookie Avalon Biddle was on course for a strong fourth-place finish before a lowside crash at the final chicane ended her race, despite having kept pace with the lead trio throughout.

Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) had a disastrous start from P4, dropping to 18th by Turn 6 of Lap 1, but staged a remarkable comeback to finish fourth.

Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) also impressed, climbing from 15th on the grid to finish fifth.

Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) improved on her Saturday performance, finishing one place better in sixth and taking solid points from a consistent opening round.

British rider Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) finished just 0.086s behind Relph in seventh. Both riders are now tied for fifth in the championship standings.

Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) scored her second-best career result in eighth, followed by French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha), who claimed a personal best with ninth. Isis Carreño (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) rounded out the top ten, matching her result from Race 1.

Beatriz Neila – P1

“My first WorldWCR victory feels amazing and means a lot to me as I’ve been working really hard all winter. Today’s race was a bit harder as the wind was so strong, and it was particularly tough out front. I was thinking about the last lap all race long, and today I was able to get it right, staying on track and avoiding the mistake I made yesterday. So, I’m really proud of myself and super happy. I want to thank everybody for their support, especially Johnny (Rea). He’s been giving me great advice and yesterday he sent me a message of encouragement, which gave me what I needed to win today. So, thanks Johnny and you can be sure that I plan to fight hard to achieve more pole positions and victories this season.”

Maria Herrera – P2

“Honestly, I’m happy because I almost crashed at one point; the grip was different after the rain. I think I managed the race the best I could, also considering that the front group was bigger than yesterday. There were points where I could build a tiny gap, but the wind was very strong, which made the slipstream even more important. I did my best anyway. I knew Assen would be a difficult one, with the straights making it hard to build a gap, and Bea was very fast through the final sector, so for me this is a good result. As for the next Cremona round, I felt good in the test there and set a lap record, so I feel confident for round two.”

Sara Sanchez – P3

“I’m a bit happier than I was after Race 1, because I was able to stick closer to Neila and Herrera. At the start it was a bit crazy as we needed to understand if the track was actually wet or not. I want to say a big thank you to my team for all their hard work, also on the grid. I’m happy to be back on the podium and now we’ll focus on Cremona, where we’ll do our best to finish top three again.”

WorldWCR Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 B. Neila Yam / 192.2 2 M. Herrera Yam +0.173 194.9 3 S. Sanchez Yam +0.423 195.3 4 R. Ponziani Yam +19.732 201.5 5 P. Ruiz Yam +19.919 199.6 6 T. Relph Yam +20.203 193.9 7 C. Jones Yam +20.289 196.0 8 A. Madrigal Yam +22.560 197.8 9 L. Boudesseul Yam +24.211 197.4 10 I. Carreno Yam +25.404 193.5 11 E. Bondi Yam +41.225 196.4 12 O. Ongaro Yam +41.232 199.3 13 M. Dobbs Yam +41.561 195.7 14 J. Howden Yam +41.872 200.7 15 N. Rivera Yam +42.301 195.7 16 A. Ourednickova Yam +42.399 197.4 17 L. Michel Yam +42.579 199.3 18 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +1m01.004 199.3 19 C. Liu Yam +1m08.187 193.2 20 S. Lloyd Yam +1m12.950 201.1 21 B. Fuller Yam +1m43.558 197.8 22 B. Barbera Yam +1m43.797 190.1 23 M. Simoes Yam +1m51.270 196.0 Not Classified DNF A. Lewis Yam DNF 196.4

WorldWCR Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Neila Yam 45 2 M. Herrera Yam 45 3 S. Sanchez Yam 32 4 R. Ponziani Yam 24 5 T. Relph Yam 19 6 C. Jones Yam 19 7 A. Madrigal Yam 16 8 P. Ruiz Yam 15 9 A. Lewis Yam 13 10 E. Bondi Yam 12 11 I. Carreno Yam 12 12 L. Boudesseul Yam 7 13 J. Howden Yam 7 14 O. Ongaro Yam 7 15 M. Dobbs Yam 4 16 A. Ourednickova Yam 2 17 N. Rivera Yam 1

