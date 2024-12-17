Augusto Fernández

Yamaha Official MotoGP Test Rider in 2025

Experienced MotoGP rider Augusto Fernandez will join the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team programme, taking on the role of Official MotoGP Test Rider for the 2025 season.

Fernández has two years of experience in MotoGP (2023-2024) and six years in Moto2 (2017-2022), including a Moto2 World Championship title achieved in 2022, making him a well-established name amongst motorsports fans and someone very familiar with the MotoGP paddock.

Lin Jarvis – Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director

“I am delighted to confirm that Augusto Fernández is officially joining Yamaha for the 2025 season as a Yamaha Factory MotoGP Test Rider. Bike development is a priority for Yamaha as we challenge to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity. We have signed Augusto to be our second Yamaha Test Rider alongside Cal Crutchlow. Cal was unfortunately unable to fulfil all his testing duties in 2024 and it became obvious that we needed to recruit a second rider to assist us with completing all essential activities for 2025. “We believe Augusto will be a good fit for both the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team and the YZR-M1 bike. Augusto is young and is fast, and he can test alongside Cal and learn the special methodology required from a full-time test rider. “Our current performance ranking permits us to take full advantage of the maximum limit for the testing programme. In addition to the tests, we have the idea to participate at up to six wild-card rides, and Augusto will also be the go-to replacement rider in case any one of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team riders or Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP riders are unable to race at any time in 2025. The many riding opportunities should allow Augusto to maintain his racing speed while he proceeds with the intensive testing obligations. “Augusto has already started to work with us off track and his first real test participation will be at the shakedown test in Sepang at the end of January 2025. “In the meantime, we are following closely Cal’s improving physical condition after his arm issues this year, and we hope he will be able to return as soon as possible to resume his testing duties.”

Starting from the upcoming MotoGP shakedown test (scheduled in Sepang, Malaysia from 31 January – 2 February), Fernández will start his new testing job, riding the YZR-M1.

Throughout 2025, he will take part in Official IRTA Tests and private Yamaha tests as well as various wildcard events with the aim of helping Yamaha’s engineers with their MotoGP bike development programme.

Augusto Fernández – Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider