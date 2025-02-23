Augusto Fernández to Replace Injured Jonathan Rea in Portimão

Yamaha has confirmed that Augusto Fernández will step in for the injured Jonathan Rea in the second round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

Rea was ruled unfit for the opening round of the championship in Australia after a crash in the traditional pre-season test at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit left him with multiple fractures to his left foot. The Northern Irishman returned home to Belfast in the days following the crash and successfully underwent surgery on Friday 21 February. The exact timeframe for rehabilitation has yet to be determined, but Rea will miss the upcoming Portimão test (14-15 March) and Round 2 between 28-30 March.

Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernández will stand in for the six-time world champion, joining the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team for both the test and race in Portimão.

27-year-old Fernández, 2022 Moto2 World Champion, joined Yamaha as MotoGP test rider after two years racing in the premier class, so has ample race experience at the Portimão circuit. While he is less familiar with the R1 WorldSBK and Pirelli tyres, the two-day test ahead of the second round will provide the Spaniard with the opportunity to get used to the bike.

Augusto Fernández – Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider

“First of all I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to Jonathan Rea and to thank Yamaha for this opportunity. This will be my first experience of racing with the R1 but also of racing in WorldSBK. I can’t wait to get to the Portimão test to spend some time on the bike and to see how it feels.”

Niccolò Canepa – Road Racing Sporting Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Jonathan has been sorely missed here in Phillip Island, but we are happy that the surgery on his injuries was successful and that he has now started the recovery process. We hope to see him fully fit and back on the bike as soon as possible. In the meantime, we spoke with Augusto and Yamaha Motor Racing about the possibility he could stand in for Jonathan in Portimão and he was keen to do so. He is familiar with the circuit, and with the test scheduled ahead of the race we can give him track time with the R1 WorldSBK ahead of the event. We must thank Yamaha Motor Racing and the MotoGP team for their support, and we are looking forward to welcoming Augusto to the team and to the WorldSBK paddock.”

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar