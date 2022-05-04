Aussie Ducati dealers join in on the World Ducati Week spirit

On 7 May 2022, Ducatisti will gather at dealers around the world for #WeRideAsOne, a new format designed to allow communities of enthusiasts in every city to meet, get to know each other and celebrate together their passion for Ducati in all its shades.

Ducati dealerships on the five continents have customised the event, creating a unique program for each city. Thanks also go to the help of the 322 Ducati Official Clubs, many initiatives and activities will give life to a memorable experience under the banner of the Rosse of Borgo Panigale.

The key moment of the day will be the parade, which will see Ducati bikes ride through and colour in red the streets of the cities of the world. Every Ducatista and passionate motorcyclist will have the opportunity to feel like a protagonist and part of a community that shares the same passion.

From those who love to travel to those who prefer the thrill of the track, from those who venture into the most exciting off-road trails to those who opt for more relaxing routes between villages and towns.

The day will also be an opportunity to warm up the engines together in view of the World Ducati Week, scheduled from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit.

Participating Australian Ducati Dealers

Fraser Motorcyces – 153 – 165 Parramatta Road, Concord NSW 2137

Brisbane Motorcycles – 205 Lutwyche Road, Windsor QLD 4030

Mornington Motorcycles – 185 Mornington-Tyabb Road, Mornington VIC 3931

Adelaide Motorcycle Centre – 29/31 Magill Road, Stepney SA 5069

Corse Motorcycles – 520A Guidford Road, Bayswater WA 6053

Cyclespot – 55 Barry’s Point Road, Takapuna AKL 0622

MotoMart – 7 Rutherford Street, Lower Hutt WLG 5010

Casbolts – 39 Manchester Street, Christchurch STL 8011

North Coast VTwin – 191 Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

Wayne Patterson Motorcycles – 1 Cornwall Street, Bunbury WA 6230

To take part in #WeRideAsOne, enthusiasts can simply contact the nearest Ducati dealer, which has all the information and details on the event.