2024 Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge

The final round of the 2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) at The Bend (SA) from November 8-10 will include a simultaneous battle for national pride in the form of the FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge.

The newest chapter in the celebrated sporting rivalry between Australia and New Zealand will see five riders from each nation accumulate points across the three OJC races at The Bend. The nation with the most points on Sunday afternoon will be declared the inaugural FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge winner.

The Australian team for the FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge is:

Hunter Corney

Ethan Johnson

Nikolas Lazos

Rossi McAdam

Jed Louis

The riders are the top five Australians in the current 2024 OJC standings, with New Zealander Hunter Charlett breaking up the local domination in third overall. The 2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup will come to an exciting conclusion at The Bend with Corney on track to win the championship with his massive 71-point lead.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is Alvin Wu, Nixon Frost, Ryder Chamberlain, Charlett and Haydn Fordyce – the latter joining the New Zealand campaign after finishing third overall in the 2023 OJC behind Archie Schmidt and Bodie Paige.

The 10 bikes in the FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge will be clearly identifiable by country-specific liveries, with green and gold on the lower half of the Yamaha YZF-R15 fairings for the Aussies and silver with black for the Kiwis.

The Trans-Tasman Challenge is a key pillar in FIM Oceania’s strategy for more riders in the region to participate in international and continental motorcycle competition. Earlier this year, the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup was another successful FIM Oceania project.

Now the Trans-Tasman rivalry switches to circuit racing, in what will be part of a huge three days at The Bend for the Grand Finale of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul.

As well as the OJC and FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge, the other classes in action will be Pirelli Superbike, Michelin Supersport, Race and Road Supersport 300, Yamaha R3 Cup, Nolan Superbike Masters and the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“Promoting junior talent across all the motorcycle disciplines, at both the competition and recreational level, is a key remit of FIM Oceania, so I’m delighted the FIM Oceania Trans-Tasman Challenge will be held at The Bend. Sporting rivalry will be at stake, of course, but just seeing the riders push to the very limit will be a joy in itself – and we already know the intensity in the OJC is a superb grounding for those seeking further international opportunities.”