At the end of an epic four days and 90 heats of racing, and the first SON of a new era for FIM Speedway under new global promoter Discovery Sports Events, the Aussies topped the podium ahead of runners-up Great Britain and third-placed Sweden.

Team Manager Mark Lemon took the decision to make Speedway GP duo Jack Holder and Max Fricke his starting pair throughout the Final and the young duo repaid him spectacularly, with Holder piling up 19 points and Fricke 11 as they totalled 30 points.

This earned the Roos third place in the scorechart after 21 heats, booking their spot in the Grand Final Qualifier along with Sweden, who also scored 30.

Holder led Fricke to a 6-3 victory over Fredrik Lindgren and Oliver Berntzon to set up a Grand Final showdown with 2021 champions Great Britain, who topped the scoring on 32.

A fine start from Holder and Fricke left the Lions pair trailing, delivering Australia’s first team triumph since they won the 2002 FIM Speedway World Cup Final at British track Peterborough.

Lemon has been managing the side since 2012 and was ecstatic to end his decade-long wait for Aussie gold.

Mark Lemon – Australia Team Manager

“I do this job to help our riders perform at their best and highest level. Success is just an absolute bonus. We have worked hard for a number of years and there have been some guys who have been chipping away and not got to appreciate this feeling. I really feel for them. But it is a real honour to be leading our country and to win the World Championship for all those fans who get up in the early hours of the morning back home to watch us and support the boys. It’s just a fantastic feeling.

“Working with these riders is a privilege for me. We have been trying for so long and came so close for so many years. We have had riders who have been capable and because of one thing or another, it hasn’t happened. It’s world championship racing and anything can happen. These boys have done the country proud and done themselves proud. Now they can call themselves world champions and it’s a fantastic achievement.”

Great Britain star Robert Lambert was pleased with a second straight top-two finish for the Lions – just hours after skipper Tai Woffinden was forced out of the FIM SON Final due to a back injury sustained in a training accident.

Lambert starred on 18 points, with GB No.3 Bewley taking all of Woffinden’s rides and racking up 14 points. While losing Woffinden was a blow to the side, Lambert admits knowing he and Bewley would be partners for every race helped them focus on the task of chasing a second straight FIM SON gold medal.

Robert Lambert – GB

“When I saw him (Tai Woffinden) walking around the hotel like an old man with a bad back, it wasn’t the best news. But we had to move on from that. The way it went was that Dan and I knew we would be taking all the races. When you don’t know who is going to be racing where, it does put some pressure on the riders. We just went out to do a job and try to get straight through to the Grand Final. We managed to do that. It just didn’t happen in the Grand Final, but it’s cool what we are doing with GB. That’s two medals in two years – that’s a good return and we have to be happy with that.”

Swedish star Oliver Berntzon endured a tough Speedway GP season in 2021, but he has roared into sensational form this summer, winning the Swedish Championship for the first time last month. He scored 40 points over the Semi-Final and Final of the FIM SON in Vojens – the best individual performance of all 15 teams.

Berntzon crashed as he battled for third place with Fricke on the last lap of the Grand Final Qualifier, but hopes he can look back and enjoy a successful week after leading the Swedes to FIM SON bronze.

The FIM Speedway action now heads to Welsh capital Cardiff as the city hosts its 20th FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain on Saturday, August 13, with the FIM SGP2 of Great Britain for the sport’s under-21 stars on August 14.

