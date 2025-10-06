2025 FIM Motocross of Nations
Team Australia has secured a second consecutive Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) victory, taking the win at Ironman Raceway in the United States.
The Honda-mounted trio of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence, and Kyle Webster delivered another composed team performance to retain the Chamberlain Trophy, becoming the first nation since France a decade ago to win back-to-back MXoN titles.
Australia’s final tally of 19 points put them 14 clear of host nation America (33), with France (33) third on countback from Belgium (43) and Slovenia (57).
“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Hunter Lawrence. “I’m so proud of the team. Kyle rode his heart out after getting caught up in both starts, and Jett was unreal in his first moto. Australia – we did it again.”
The result capped off a strong weekend for Australian motorcycle racing on the world stage, following Australia’s Speedway of Nations win and bronze medal in SON2 the previous day in Poland.
Jett Lawrence set the tone early with a dominant win in the opening MXGP/MX2 moto, while Hunter Lawrence followed with victories in both the Open/MX2 and MXGP/Open races. Despite being taken down in both of his starts, Kyle Webster fought back to record 13-15 finishes, scoring valuable points that helped secure the title.
Hunter and Jett also claimed the individual honours in their respective classes, with Webster finishing fifth overall in MX2.
Jett had to come through the field in the final moto after an early mishap to secure a podium.
Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said the result was another milestone moment for Australian motocross.
“To see Australia win the Motocross of Nations again, and on American soil, is a fantastic achievement,” Doyle said. “It reflects the talent, work ethic and professionalism of everyone involved. Combined with our Speedway success, it’s a great time for Australian motorcycle sport.”
Often described as the “Olympics of Motocross”, the MXoN is an annual team event where riders from each country compete across three classes, MXGP, MX2, and Open, for the Chamberlain Trophy.
Race One – MXGP and MX2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
34m51.650
|
2
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+7.012
|
3
|
T. Gajser
|
Hon
|
+17.417
|
4
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+19.361
|
5
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
+37.927
|
6
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
+55.921
|
7
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
+59.758
|
8
|
K. De Wolf
|
Hus
|
+1m00.895
|
9
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
+1m01.052
|
10
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+1m24.233
|
11
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
+1m27.241
|
12
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
+1m30.718
|
13
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+1m34.175
|
14
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
+1m45.758
|
15
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
+1m51.319
|
16
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+1m54.228
|
17
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
+1m54.802
|
18
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+2m00.121
|
19
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+2m08.120
|
20
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
-1 Lap
|
21
|
J. Talviku
|
Yam
|
+1m02.255
|
22
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
+1m28.671
|
23
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+1m30.708
|
24
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
+1m31.965
|
25
|
A. Cairoli
|
Duc
|
+1m46.246
|
26
|
B. Tiburcio
|
Hon
|
+1m50.992
|
27
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+2m02.462
|
28
|
A. Gerhardsson
|
Hus
|
+2m11.252
|
29
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
+2m36.850
|
30
|
J. Parn
|
Gas
|
+2m51.619
|
31
|
Y. Okura
|
Hon
|
+3m03.700
|
32
|
H. Osterhagen
|
KTM
|
-2 Laps
|
33
|
J. Peklaj
|
Hus
|
+5.980
|
34
|
C. Badiali
|
Yam
|
+9.438
|
35
|
S. Smith
|
Hon
|
+11.114
|
36
|
S. Nakajima
|
Yam
|
+21.378
|
37
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
+1m31.841
|
38
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
-16 Laps
|
DNF
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
–
|
DNF
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
–
Race Two – MX2 & Open
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
18m10.620
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+9.479
|
3
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
+14.927
|
4
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+16.474
|
5
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
+20.396
|
6
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
+22.240
|
7
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+24.706
|
8
|
K. De Wolf
|
Hus
|
+34.174
|
9
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
+39.584
|
10
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+45.153
|
11
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
+46.840
|
12
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
+52.275
|
13
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
+1m08.285
|
14
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
+1m11.243
|
15
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
+1m14.525
|
16
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+1m17.703
|
17
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+1m23.613
|
18
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+1m27.075
|
19
|
H. Kullas
|
Yam
|
+1m28.870
|
20
|
A. Östlund
|
Tri
|
+1m29.056
|
21
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+1m43.157
|
22
|
M. Spies
|
KTM
|
+1m47.435
|
23
|
C. Mewse
|
Hon
|
+1m48.549
|
24
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
+1m57.740
|
25
|
B. Tiburcio
|
Hon
|
+2m09.063
|
26
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+1m07.080
|
27
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
+2m11.847
|
28
|
F. Santos
|
Yam
|
-1 Lap
|
29
|
A. Gerhardsson
|
Hus
|
-1 Lap
|
30
|
J. Parn
|
Gas
|
-1 Lap
|
31
|
S. Nakajima
|
Yam
|
-1 Lap
|
32
|
C. Badiali
|
Yam
|
-1 Lap
|
33
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
-4 Laps
|
34
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
-7 Laps
|
35
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
-9 Laps
|
36
|
H. Fredriksen
|
Yam
|
-13 Laps
|
37
|
J. Peklaj
|
Hus
|
-1 Lap
|
38
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
-16 Laps
|
39
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
–
Race Three – Open & MXGP
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
35m33.482
|
2
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+5.730
|
3
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+14.058
|
4
|
T. Gajser
|
Hon
|
+18.301
|
5
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
+24.503
|
6
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+26.668
|
7
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+29.318
|
8
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
+31.171
|
9
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
+35.237
|
10
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+47.099
|
11
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+48.465
|
12
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+1m04.930
|
13
|
A. Cairoli
|
Duc
|
+1m07.678
|
14
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
+1m10.506
|
15
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
+1m11.577
|
16
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
+1m12.398
|
17
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
+1m26.057
|
18
|
C. Mewse
|
Hon
|
+1m34.481
|
19
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
+1m45.997
|
20
|
H. Kullas
|
Yam
|
+1m48.669
|
21
|
A. Östlund
|
Tri
|
+1m50.124
|
22
|
J. Talviku
|
Yam
|
+1m51.282
|
23
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
+1m58.373
|
24
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+2m02.616
|
25
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
-1 Lap
|
26
|
F. Santos
|
Yam
|
-1 Lap
|
27
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
-1 Lap
|
28
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
-1 Lap
|
29
|
Y. Okura
|
Hon
|
-1 Lap
|
30
|
M. Spies
|
KTM
|
-1 Lap
|
31
|
S. Smith
|
Hon
|
-1 Lap
|
32
|
H. Osterhagen
|
KTM
|
-1 Lap
|
33
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
-7 Laps
|
34
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
-12 Laps
|
35
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
-14 Laps
|
36
|
H. Fredriksen
|
Yam
|
-16 Laps
|
37
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
-16 Laps
|
DNF
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
–
|
DNF
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
–
|
DNF
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
–
2025 FIM Motocross of Nations Country Rankings
|
Pos
|
Country
|
Points
|
Race
|
Rider
|
Bike
|1
|
AUS
|
19
|
R1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
R2
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
R3
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
R3
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
R2
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
R1
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
2
|
USA
|
33
|
R3
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
R1
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
R2
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
R2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
R1
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
R3
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
3
|
FRA
|
33
|
R2
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
R3
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
R1
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
R3
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
R1
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
R2
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
4
|
BEL
|
43
|
R1
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
R2
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
R3
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
R3
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
R1
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
R2
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
5
|
SVN
|
57
|
R2
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
R1
|
T. Gajser
|
Hon
|
R3
|
T. Gajser
|
Hon
|
R3
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
R1
|
J. Peklaj
|
Hus
|
R2
|
J. Peklaj
|
Hus
|
6
|
ITA
|
58
|
R2
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
R2
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
R1
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
R3
|
A. Cairoli
|
Duc
|
R3
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
R1
|
A. Cairoli
|
Duc
|
7
|
SWE
|
84
|
R1
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
R3
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
R2
|
A. Östlund
|
Tri
|
R3
|
A. Östlund
|
Tri
|
R1
|
A. Gerhardsson
|
Hus
|
R2
|
A. Gerhardsson
|
Hus
|
8
|
CHE
|
86
|
R3
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
R1
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
R3
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
R2
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
R1
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
R2
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
9
|
LVA
|
88
|
R2
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
R3
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
R2
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
R1
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
R3
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
R1
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
10
|
ESP
|
89
|
R1
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
R2
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
R1
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
R3
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
R2
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
R3
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
11
|
JPN
|
99
|
R2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
R3
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
R3
|
Y. Okura
|
Hon
|
R2
|
S. Nakajima
|
Yam
|
R1
|
Y. Okura
|
Hon
|
R1
|
S. Nakajima
|
Yam
|
12
|
BRA
|
110
|
R1
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
R3
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
R2
|
B. Tiburcio
|
Hon
|
R3
|
F. Santos
|
Yam
|
R1
|
B. Tiburcio
|
Hon
|
R2
|
F. Santos
|
Yam
|
13
|
EST
|
112
|
R2
|
H. Kullas
|
Yam
|
R3
|
H. Kullas
|
Yam
|
R1
|
J. Talviku
|
Yam
|
R3
|
J. Talviku
|
Yam
|
R2
|
J. Parn
|
Gas
|
R1
|
J. Parn
|
Gas
|
14
|
ZAF
|
116
|
R1
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
R2
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
R3
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
R2
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
R3
|
S. Smith
|
Hon
|
R1
|
S. Smith
|
Hon
|
15
|
DEU
|
120
|
R3
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
R1
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
R2
|
M. Spies
|
KTM
|
R3
|
M. Spies
|
KTM
|
R1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
16
|
GBR
|
123
|
R3
|
C. Mewse
|
Hon
|
R1
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
R2
|
C. Mewse
|
Hon
|
R3
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
R1
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
R2
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
17
|
VEN
|
151
|
R1
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
R3
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
R2
|
C. Badiali
|
Yam
|
R2
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
R1
|
C. Badiali
|
Yam
|
18
|
NOR
|
162
|
R1
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
R3
|
H. Osterhagen
|
KTM
|
R1
|
H. Osterhagen
|
KTM
|
R2
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
R3
|
H. Fredriksen
|
Yam
|
R2
|
H. Fredriksen
|
Yam
|
19
|
NLD
|
60
|
R2
|
K. De Wolf
|
Hus
|
R1
|
K. De Wolf
|
Hus
|
R2
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
R3
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
20
|
DNK
|
107
|
R2
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
R1
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
R3
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
R2
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
2025 FIM Motocross of Nations Rider Rankings
Nations Classification MXGP
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
R1
|
R2
|
Total
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
4
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
T. Gajser
|
Hon
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
4
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
2
|
10
|
12
|
6
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
7
|
8
|
15
|
7
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
11
|
16
|
27
|
8
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
18
|
12
|
30
|
9
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
14
|
19
|
33
|
10
|
A. Cairoli
|
Duc
|
25
|
13
|
38
|
11
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
6
|
34
|
40
|
12
|
J. Talviku
|
Yam
|
21
|
22
|
43
|
13
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
19
|
24
|
43
|
14
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
22
|
23
|
45
|
15
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
23
|
28
|
51
|
16
|
Y. Okura
|
Hon
|
31
|
29
|
60
|
17
|
H. Osterhagen
|
KTM
|
32
|
32
|
64
|
18
|
S. Smith
|
Hon
|
35
|
31
|
66
Nations Classification MX2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|R1
|R2
|
Total
|
1
|
K. De Wolf
|
Hus
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
10
|
10
|
20
|
3
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
9
|
14
|
23
|
4
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
12
|
12
|
24
|
5
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
15
|
13
|
28
|
6
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
13
|
18
|
31
|
7
|
M. Haarup
|
Tri
|
17
|
15
|
32
|
8
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
16
|
16
|
32
|
9
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
20
|
21
|
41
|
10
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
27
|
17
|
44
|
11
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
24
|
24
|
48
|
12
|
B. Tiburcio
|
Hon
|
26
|
25
|
51
|
13
|
A. Gerhardsson
|
Hus
|
28
|
29
|
57
|
14
|
J. Parn
|
Gas
|
30
|
30
|
60
|
15
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
29
|
33
|
62
|
16
|
C. Badiali
|
Yam
|
34
|
32
|
66
|
17
|
S. Nakajima
|
Yam
|
36
|
31
|
67
|
18
|
J. Peklaj
|
Hus
|
33
|
37
|
70
|
19
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
37
|
39
|
76
|
20
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
38
|
–
|
38
Nations Classification Open
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|R1
|R2
|
Total
|
1
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
2
|
6
|
8
|
3
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
4
|
7
|
11
|
4
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
5
|
9
|
14
|
5
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
3
|
14
|
17
|
6
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
6
|
15
|
21
|
7
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
11
|
17
|
28
|
8
|
H. Kullas
|
Yam
|
19
|
20
|
39
|
9
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
7
|
33
|
40
|
10
|
C. Mewse
|
Hon
|
23
|
18
|
41
|
11
|
A. Östlund
|
Tri
|
20
|
21
|
41
|
12
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
9
|
35
|
44
|
13
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
35
|
11
|
46
|
14
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
26
|
25
|
51
|
15
|
M. Spies
|
KTM
|
22
|
30
|
52
|
16
|
F. Santos
|
Yam
|
28
|
26
|
54
|
17
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
27
|
27
|
54
|
18
|
H. Fredriksen
|
Yam
|
36
|
36
|
72
|
19
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
38
|
37
|
75
|
20
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
34
|
–
|
34