2025 FIM Motocross of Nations

Team Australia has secured a second consecutive Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) victory, taking the win at Ironman Raceway in the United States.

The Honda-mounted trio of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence, and Kyle Webster delivered another composed team performance to retain the Chamberlain Trophy, becoming the first nation since France a decade ago to win back-to-back MXoN titles.

Australia’s final tally of 19 points put them 14 clear of host nation America (33), with France (33) third on countback from Belgium (43) and Slovenia (57).

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Hunter Lawrence. “I’m so proud of the team. Kyle rode his heart out after getting caught up in both starts, and Jett was unreal in his first moto. Australia – we did it again.”

The result capped off a strong weekend for Australian motorcycle racing on the world stage, following Australia’s Speedway of Nations win and bronze medal in SON2 the previous day in Poland.

Jett Lawrence set the tone early with a dominant win in the opening MXGP/MX2 moto, while Hunter Lawrence followed with victories in both the Open/MX2 and MXGP/Open races. Despite being taken down in both of his starts, Kyle Webster fought back to record 13-15 finishes, scoring valuable points that helped secure the title.

Hunter and Jett also claimed the individual honours in their respective classes, with Webster finishing fifth overall in MX2.

Jett had to come through the field in the final moto after an early mishap to secure a podium.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said the result was another milestone moment for Australian motocross.

“To see Australia win the Motocross of Nations again, and on American soil, is a fantastic achievement,” Doyle said. “It reflects the talent, work ethic and professionalism of everyone involved. Combined with our Speedway success, it’s a great time for Australian motorcycle sport.”

Often described as the “Olympics of Motocross”, the MXoN is an annual team event where riders from each country compete across three classes, MXGP, MX2, and Open, for the Chamberlain Trophy.

Race One – MXGP and MX2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 34m51.650 2 L. Coenen KTM +7.012 3 T. Gajser Hon +17.417 4 E. Tomac Yam +19.361 5 R. Febvre Kaw +37.927 6 R. Fernandez Hon +55.921 7 I. Gifting Yam +59.758 8 K. De Wolf Hus +1m00.895 9 M. Valin Kaw +1m01.052 10 J. Cooper Yam +1m24.233 11 J. Seewer Duc +1m27.241 12 A. Adamo KTM +1m30.718 13 C. Mc Lellan Tri +1m34.175 14 E. Lopes Yam +1m45.758 15 K. Webster Hon +1m51.319 16 G. Farres Tri +1m54.228 17 M. Haarup Tri +1m54.802 18 K. Roczen Suz +2m00.121 19 K. Reisulis Yam +2m08.120 20 S. Coenen KTM -1 Lap 21 J. Talviku Yam +1m02.255 22 J. Gilbert Hon +1m28.671 23 A. Rodriguez KTM +1m30.708 24 N. Greutmann Hus +1m31.965 25 A. Cairoli Duc +1m46.246 26 B. Tiburcio Hon +1m50.992 27 J. Reisulis Yam +2m02.462 28 A. Gerhardsson Hus +2m11.252 29 P. Gundersen Hus +2m36.850 30 J. Parn Gas +2m51.619 31 Y. Okura Hon +3m03.700 32 H. Osterhagen KTM -2 Laps 33 J. Peklaj Hus +5.980 34 C. Badiali Yam +9.438 35 S. Smith Hon +11.114 36 S. Nakajima Yam +21.378 37 D. Walsh Kaw +1m31.841 38 S. Längenfelder KTM -16 Laps DNF G. Coldenhoff Fan – DNF M. Smith KTM –

Race Two – MX2 & Open

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Lawrence Hon 18m10.620 2 J. Shimoda Hon +9.479 3 J. Pancar KTM +14.927 4 L. Everts Hus +16.474 5 M. Renaux Yam +20.396 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan +22.240 7 R. Hampshire Hus +24.706 8 K. De Wolf Hus +34.174 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam +39.584 10 J. Cooper Yam +45.153 11 P. Jonass Kaw +46.840 12 A. Adamo KTM +52.275 13 K. Webster Hon +1m08.285 14 M. Valin Kaw +1m11.243 15 M. Haarup Tri +1m14.525 16 G. Farres Tri +1m17.703 17 J. Reisulis Yam +1m23.613 18 C. Mc Lellan Tri +1m27.075 19 H. Kullas Yam +1m28.870 20 A. Östlund Tri +1m29.056 21 S. Coenen KTM +1m43.157 22 M. Spies KTM +1m47.435 23 C. Mewse Hon +1m48.549 24 N. Greutmann Hus +1m57.740 25 B. Tiburcio Hon +2m09.063 26 F. Garcia Kaw +1m07.080 27 C. Durow KTM +2m11.847 28 F. Santos Yam -1 Lap 29 A. Gerhardsson Hus -1 Lap 30 J. Parn Gas -1 Lap 31 S. Nakajima Yam -1 Lap 32 C. Badiali Yam -1 Lap 33 P. Gundersen Hus -4 Laps 34 L. Locurcio Gas -7 Laps 35 V. Guillod Yam -9 Laps 36 H. Fredriksen Yam -13 Laps 37 J. Peklaj Hus -1 Lap 38 M. Fredsoe Hus -16 Laps 39 D. Walsh Kaw –

Race Three – Open & MXGP

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Lawrence Hon 35m33.482 2 E. Tomac Yam +5.730 3 J. Lawrence Hon +14.058 4 T. Gajser Hon +18.301 5 R. Febvre Kaw +24.503 6 J. Shimoda Hon +26.668 7 L. Everts Hus +29.318 8 I. Gifting Yam +31.171 9 M. Renaux Yam +35.237 10 L. Coenen KTM +47.099 11 V. Guillod Yam +48.465 12 K. Roczen Suz +1m04.930 13 A. Cairoli Duc +1m07.678 14 J. Pancar KTM +1m10.506 15 A. Bonacorsi Fan +1m11.577 16 J. Seewer Duc +1m12.398 17 P. Jonass Kaw +1m26.057 18 C. Mewse Hon +1m34.481 19 E. Lopes Yam +1m45.997 20 H. Kullas Yam +1m48.669 21 A. Östlund Tri +1m50.124 22 J. Talviku Yam +1m51.282 23 J. Gilbert Hon +1m58.373 24 K. Reisulis Yam +2m02.616 25 F. Garcia Kaw -1 Lap 26 F. Santos Yam -1 Lap 27 C. Durow KTM -1 Lap 28 A. Rodriguez KTM -1 Lap 29 Y. Okura Hon -1 Lap 30 M. Spies KTM -1 Lap 31 S. Smith Hon -1 Lap 32 H. Osterhagen KTM -1 Lap 33 R. Hampshire Hus -7 Laps 34 R. Fernandez Hon -12 Laps 35 C. Vlaanderen Yam -14 Laps 36 H. Fredriksen Yam -16 Laps 37 M. Fredsoe Hus -16 Laps DNF G. Coldenhoff Fan – DNF M. Smith KTM – DNF L. Locurcio Gas –

2025 FIM Motocross of Nations Country Rankings

Pos Country Points Race Rider Bike 1 AUS 19 R1 J. Lawrence Hon R2 H. Lawrence Hon R3 H. Lawrence Hon R3 J. Lawrence Hon R2 K. Webster Hon R1 K. Webster Hon 2 USA 33 R3 E. Tomac Yam R1 E. Tomac Yam R2 R. Hampshire Hus R2 J. Cooper Yam R1 J. Cooper Yam R3 R. Hampshire Hus 3 FRA 33 R2 M. Renaux Yam R3 R. Febvre Kaw R1 R. Febvre Kaw R3 M. Renaux Yam R1 M. Valin Kaw R2 M. Valin Kaw 4 BEL 43 R1 L. Coenen KTM R2 L. Everts Hus R3 L. Everts Hus R3 L. Coenen KTM R1 S. Coenen KTM R2 S. Coenen KTM 5 SVN 57 R2 J. Pancar KTM R1 T. Gajser Hon R3 T. Gajser Hon R3 J. Pancar KTM R1 J. Peklaj Hus R2 J. Peklaj Hus 6 ITA 58 R2 A. Bonacorsi Fan R2 A. Adamo KTM R1 A. Adamo KTM R3 A. Cairoli Duc R3 A. Bonacorsi Fan R1 A. Cairoli Duc 7 SWE 84 R1 I. Gifting Yam R3 I. Gifting Yam R2 A. Östlund Tri R3 A. Östlund Tri R1 A. Gerhardsson Hus R2 A. Gerhardsson Hus 8 CHE 86 R3 V. Guillod Yam R1 J. Seewer Duc R3 J. Seewer Duc R2 N. Greutmann Hus R1 N. Greutmann Hus R2 V. Guillod Yam 9 LVA 88 R2 P. Jonass Kaw R3 P. Jonass Kaw R2 J. Reisulis Yam R1 K. Reisulis Yam R3 K. Reisulis Yam R1 J. Reisulis Yam 10 ESP 89 R1 R. Fernandez Hon R2 G. Farres Tri R1 G. Farres Tri R3 F. Garcia Kaw R2 F. Garcia Kaw R3 R. Fernandez Hon 11 JPN 99 R2 J. Shimoda Hon R3 J. Shimoda Hon R3 Y. Okura Hon R2 S. Nakajima Yam R1 Y. Okura Hon R1 S. Nakajima Yam 12 BRA 110 R1 E. Lopes Yam R3 E. Lopes Yam R2 B. Tiburcio Hon R3 F. Santos Yam R1 B. Tiburcio Hon R2 F. Santos Yam 13 EST 112 R2 H. Kullas Yam R3 H. Kullas Yam R1 J. Talviku Yam R3 J. Talviku Yam R2 J. Parn Gas R1 J. Parn Gas 14 ZAF 116 R1 C. Mc Lellan Tri R2 C. Mc Lellan Tri R3 C. Durow KTM R2 C. Durow KTM R3 S. Smith Hon R1 S. Smith Hon 15 DEU 120 R3 K. Roczen Suz R1 K. Roczen Suz R2 M. Spies KTM R3 M. Spies KTM R1 S. Längenfelder KTM 16 GBR 123 R3 C. Mewse Hon R1 J. Gilbert Hon R2 C. Mewse Hon R3 J. Gilbert Hon R1 D. Walsh Kaw R2 D. Walsh Kaw 17 VEN 151 R1 A. Rodriguez KTM R3 A. Rodriguez KTM R2 C. Badiali Yam R2 L. Locurcio Gas R1 C. Badiali Yam 18 NOR 162 R1 P. Gundersen Hus R3 H. Osterhagen KTM R1 H. Osterhagen KTM R2 P. Gundersen Hus R3 H. Fredriksen Yam R2 H. Fredriksen Yam 19 NLD 60 R2 K. De Wolf Hus R1 K. De Wolf Hus R2 C. Vlaanderen Yam R3 C. Vlaanderen Yam 20 DNK 107 R2 M. Haarup Tri R1 M. Haarup Tri R3 M. Fredsoe Hus R2 M. Fredsoe Hus

2025 FIM Motocross of Nations Rider Rankings

Nations Classification MXGP

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 3 4 2 E. Tomac Yam 4 2 6 3 T. Gajser Hon 3 4 7 4 R. Febvre Kaw 5 5 10 5 L. Coenen KTM 2 10 12 6 I. Gifting Yam 7 8 15 7 J. Seewer Duc 11 16 27 8 K. Roczen Suz 18 12 30 9 E. Lopes Yam 14 19 33 10 A. Cairoli Duc 25 13 38 11 R. Fernandez Hon 6 34 40 12 J. Talviku Yam 21 22 43 13 K. Reisulis Yam 19 24 43 14 J. Gilbert Hon 22 23 45 15 A. Rodriguez KTM 23 28 51 16 Y. Okura Hon 31 29 60 17 H. Osterhagen KTM 32 32 64 18 S. Smith Hon 35 31 66

Nations Classification MX2

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 K. De Wolf Hus 8 8 16 2 J. Cooper Yam 10 10 20 3 M. Valin Kaw 9 14 23 4 A. Adamo KTM 12 12 24 5 K. Webster Hon 15 13 28 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 13 18 31 7 M. Haarup Tri 17 15 32 8 G. Farres Tri 16 16 32 9 S. Coenen KTM 20 21 41 10 J. Reisulis Yam 27 17 44 11 N. Greutmann Hus 24 24 48 12 B. Tiburcio Hon 26 25 51 13 A. Gerhardsson Hus 28 29 57 14 J. Parn Gas 30 30 60 15 P. Gundersen Hus 29 33 62 16 C. Badiali Yam 34 32 66 17 S. Nakajima Yam 36 31 67 18 J. Peklaj Hus 33 37 70 19 D. Walsh Kaw 37 39 76 20 S. Längenfelder KTM 38 – 38