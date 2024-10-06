MXoN 2024

Australia on top of the world

After five decades of trying, Team Australia has scaled the motocross summit with a sensational landmark victory at the 2024 FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in England.

With a host of former Team Australia MXoN legends watching on, the Honda-riding trio of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence and Kyle Webster prevailed after three pressure-cooker motos around the Matterley Basin track.

The intensity in the final moto went to another level as the Lawrences hit the track in the MXGP/Open battle with America and The Netherlands, which were still capable of wrestling the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy.

But any doubts were quickly dispelled with the Lawrence brothers circulating at the front of the pack, with Jett finishing second and Hunter fourth – more than enough to win the MXoN for the first time.

The MXstore-backed Team Australia finished on 26pts, ahead of America (29), The Netherlands (36), Spain (45) and 2023 champions France (50).

Jett rode in the Open category at the Hampshire track, with Hunter in MXGP and Webster in MX2 as all the classes competed against each other once across the three 16-lap motos.

Jett was the lynchpin of the Team Australia victory with a 1-2 scorecard, while Hunter (8-4) and Webster (11-19) were superb running mates. Each team is also allowed to drop its worst result in the final scoring.

Hunter Lawrence

“Good weekend, I couldn’t care less about my own weekend right now, I can’t help but think of all the Australians back home, all the people following us, supporting us, staying up late, I think it’s late there, thank you to everyone who fundraised and got us here, we appreciate it, and we’re just so frigging pumped to get a gold plate for Australia for the first time ever.”

Jett Lawrence

“The first one was nice and cruisy, the second one I didn’t get as good a start, made it exciting I had to get a really good flow going, reel the first boys in, but I got around Tim. But then he got payback from last year on the last lap, I got him on the last lap last year, he got me this time for a better position. But no, it was good, I’m more excited and happy for Australia man, as a first timer and I’m pumped we’re able to do that with these other guys. It’s just unreal.”

Kyle Webster

“Well these two boys did something else in that second moto, that was something unreal, 100% big shout out to everyone at home, everyone who made it possible, the fundraisers, those who made it over here to show support, and to be part of it for the first time for Australia, that’s something else, I’m stoked.”

After finishing third and second for Team Australia over the last two years, victory for the Lawrences has now completed the full suite of positions on the MXoN dais, while for Webster, it was the best possible return to MXoN action for the first time since 2029 – and a rich reward after his spectacular MX1 victory in the 2024 ProMX Championship.

In the individual standings, Tim Gasjer was the overall winner after two brilliant victories, ahead of Jett (1-2) and American Eli Tomac (Yamaha, 2-3).

Jett’s final moto scrap with his fellow Honda factory rider Gasjer was brilliant, with the Slovenian pipping the Aussie by just 0.4 seconds.

The winning margins in the other two motos were much more comfortable, with Jett winning the second by nearly eight seconds.

Team Australia’s defence of the 2025 Motocross of Nations will take it to Ironman Raceway in Indiana on October 4-5.

Race One – MXGP & MX2 Results

Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS Honda 35:11.182 Tomac, Eli USA AMA Yamaha 35:17.992 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM Kawasaki 35:20.160 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GASGAS 35:29.220 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 35:39.553 de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV Husqvarna 35:41.341 Seewer, Jeremy SUI SWISSMOTO Kawasaki 35:42.627 Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA Honda 35:53.214 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI Honda 36:02.335 Roczen, Ken GER AMA Suzuki 36:09.762 Webster, Kyle AUS MA Honda 36:17.328 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT LAMSF Yamaha 36:27.265 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU Triumph 36:28.908 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB Honda 36:32.744 Lopes, Enzo BRA CBM Yamaha 36:39.527 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA MSA Triumph 36:47.459 Webb, Cooper USA AMA Yamaha 36:47.837 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GASGAS 36:53.162 Stauffer, Marcel AUT AMF KTM 36:53.647 Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF Honda 37:00.202

Race Two – MX2 & Open Results

Lawrence, Jett AUS MA Honda 36:14.723 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME Honda 36:22.642 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GASGAS 36:25.161 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM Yamaha 36:26.885 de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV Husqvarna 36:43.752 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 36:50.259 Plessinger, Aaron USA AMA KTM 36:51.730 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT LAMSF Yamaha 36:56.295 Webb, Cooper USA AMA Yamaha 36:58.009 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU Triumph 36:58.048 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB Yamaha 37:05.606 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 37:12.495 Oliver, Oriol ESP RFME KTM 37:14.371 Toendel, Cornelius NOR NMF KTM 37:16.205 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 37:23.615 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FMI Yamaha 37:26.353 Mikula, Julius CZE ACCR KTM 37:28.037 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV Fantic 37:35.989 Webster, Kyle AUS MA Honda 37:38.377 Adamo, Andrea ITA FMI KTM 37:44.196

Race Three – MXGP & Open Results

Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS Honda 35:51.888 Lawrence, Jett AUS MA Honda 35:52.347 Tomac, Eli USA AMA Yamaha 36:09.060 Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA Honda 36:10.017 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 36:12.322 Seewer, Jeremy SUI SWISSMOTO Kawasaki 36:52.876 Forato, Alberto ITA FMI Honda 37:01.108 Plessinger, Aaron USA AMA KTM 37:04.278 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM Yamaha 37:08.910 Roczen, Ken GER AMA Suzuki 37:12.149 Lopes, Enzo BRA CBM Yamaha 37:22.890 Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME Honda 37:23.117 Wright, Dylan CAN CMA Honda 37:43.224 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GASGAS 37:45.539 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV Fantic 37:47.006 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 37:50.755 Guillod, Valentin SUI SWISSMOTO Honda 37:53.113 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FMI Yamaha 37:59.398 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 38:04.477 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB Yamaha 38:15.094

MXoN Results 2024