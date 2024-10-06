MXoN 2024
Australia on top of the world
After five decades of trying, Team Australia has scaled the motocross summit with a sensational landmark victory at the 2024 FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in England.
With a host of former Team Australia MXoN legends watching on, the Honda-riding trio of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence and Kyle Webster prevailed after three pressure-cooker motos around the Matterley Basin track.
The intensity in the final moto went to another level as the Lawrences hit the track in the MXGP/Open battle with America and The Netherlands, which were still capable of wrestling the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy.
But any doubts were quickly dispelled with the Lawrence brothers circulating at the front of the pack, with Jett finishing second and Hunter fourth – more than enough to win the MXoN for the first time.
The MXstore-backed Team Australia finished on 26pts, ahead of America (29), The Netherlands (36), Spain (45) and 2023 champions France (50).
Jett rode in the Open category at the Hampshire track, with Hunter in MXGP and Webster in MX2 as all the classes competed against each other once across the three 16-lap motos.
Jett was the lynchpin of the Team Australia victory with a 1-2 scorecard, while Hunter (8-4) and Webster (11-19) were superb running mates. Each team is also allowed to drop its worst result in the final scoring.
Hunter Lawrence
“Good weekend, I couldn’t care less about my own weekend right now, I can’t help but think of all the Australians back home, all the people following us, supporting us, staying up late, I think it’s late there, thank you to everyone who fundraised and got us here, we appreciate it, and we’re just so frigging pumped to get a gold plate for Australia for the first time ever.”
Jett Lawrence
“The first one was nice and cruisy, the second one I didn’t get as good a start, made it exciting I had to get a really good flow going, reel the first boys in, but I got around Tim. But then he got payback from last year on the last lap, I got him on the last lap last year, he got me this time for a better position. But no, it was good, I’m more excited and happy for Australia man, as a first timer and I’m pumped we’re able to do that with these other guys. It’s just unreal.”
Kyle Webster
“Well these two boys did something else in that second moto, that was something unreal, 100% big shout out to everyone at home, everyone who made it possible, the fundraisers, those who made it over here to show support, and to be part of it for the first time for Australia, that’s something else, I’m stoked.”
After finishing third and second for Team Australia over the last two years, victory for the Lawrences has now completed the full suite of positions on the MXoN dais, while for Webster, it was the best possible return to MXoN action for the first time since 2029 – and a rich reward after his spectacular MX1 victory in the 2024 ProMX Championship.
In the individual standings, Tim Gasjer was the overall winner after two brilliant victories, ahead of Jett (1-2) and American Eli Tomac (Yamaha, 2-3).
Jett’s final moto scrap with his fellow Honda factory rider Gasjer was brilliant, with the Slovenian pipping the Aussie by just 0.4 seconds.
The winning margins in the other two motos were much more comfortable, with Jett winning the second by nearly eight seconds.
Team Australia’s defence of the 2025 Motocross of Nations will take it to Ironman Raceway in Indiana on October 4-5.
Race One – MXGP & MX2 Results
- Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS Honda 35:11.182
- Tomac, Eli USA AMA Yamaha 35:17.992
- Febvre, Romain FRA FFM Kawasaki 35:20.160
- Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GASGAS 35:29.220
- Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 35:39.553
- de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV Husqvarna 35:41.341
- Seewer, Jeremy SUI SWISSMOTO Kawasaki 35:42.627
- Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA Honda 35:53.214
- Forato, Alberto ITA FMI Honda 36:02.335
- Roczen, Ken GER AMA Suzuki 36:09.762
- Webster, Kyle AUS MA Honda 36:17.328
- Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT LAMSF Yamaha 36:27.265
- Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU Triumph 36:28.908
- Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB Honda 36:32.744
- Lopes, Enzo BRA CBM Yamaha 36:39.527
- Mc Lellan, Camden RSA MSA Triumph 36:47.459
- Webb, Cooper USA AMA Yamaha 36:47.837
- Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GASGAS 36:53.162
- Stauffer, Marcel AUT AMF KTM 36:53.647
- Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF Honda 37:00.202
Race Two – MX2 & Open Results
- Lawrence, Jett AUS MA Honda 36:14.723
- Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME Honda 36:22.642
- Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GASGAS 36:25.161
- Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM Yamaha 36:26.885
- de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV Husqvarna 36:43.752
- Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 36:50.259
- Plessinger, Aaron USA AMA KTM 36:51.730
- Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT LAMSF Yamaha 36:56.295
- Webb, Cooper USA AMA Yamaha 36:58.009
- Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU Triumph 36:58.048
- Geerts, Jago BEL FMB Yamaha 37:05.606
- Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 37:12.495
- Oliver, Oriol ESP RFME KTM 37:14.371
- Toendel, Cornelius NOR NMF KTM 37:16.205
- Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 37:23.615
- Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FMI Yamaha 37:26.353
- Mikula, Julius CZE ACCR KTM 37:28.037
- Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV Fantic 37:35.989
- Webster, Kyle AUS MA Honda 37:38.377
- Adamo, Andrea ITA FMI KTM 37:44.196
Race Three – MXGP & Open Results
- Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS Honda 35:51.888
- Lawrence, Jett AUS MA Honda 35:52.347
- Tomac, Eli USA AMA Yamaha 36:09.060
- Lawrence, Hunter AUS MA Honda 36:10.017
- Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 36:12.322
- Seewer, Jeremy SUI SWISSMOTO Kawasaki 36:52.876
- Forato, Alberto ITA FMI Honda 37:01.108
- Plessinger, Aaron USA AMA KTM 37:04.278
- Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM Yamaha 37:08.910
- Roczen, Ken GER AMA Suzuki 37:12.149
- Lopes, Enzo BRA CBM Yamaha 37:22.890
- Fernandez, Ruben ESP RFME Honda 37:23.117
- Wright, Dylan CAN CMA Honda 37:43.224
- Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GASGAS 37:45.539
- Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV Fantic 37:47.006
- Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 37:50.755
- Guillod, Valentin SUI SWISSMOTO Honda 37:53.113
- Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FMI Yamaha 37:59.398
- Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 38:04.477
- Geerts, Jago BEL FMB Yamaha 38:15.094
MXoN Results 2024
- Australia 26
- USA 29
- The Netherlands 36
- Spain 45
- France 50
- Germany 62
- Slovenia 67
- Italy 70
- Switzerland 86
- Latvia 103
- Denmark 109
- GB 113
- Brazil 114
- Czech Republic 115
- Canada 117