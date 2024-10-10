Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

2024 First nine months – Q1/2/3

January 1 through September 30, 2024

A total of 65,399 Motorcycles and Off Highway Vehicles (OHVs) were sold from January to September 2024, representing a 4.9 per cent decrease compared with the same period in 2023.

Off Road Motorcycles, as the largest segment, represented 40.6 per cent of sales with 26,521 units sold during the period. This was a decrease of 2.5 per cent on 2023.

Road Motorcycles made up 25,127 units sold YTD, representing 38.4 per cent of overall sales for the period, down 3.2 per cent compared with last year.

OHVs contributed 10,272 units sold YTD, representing 15.7 per cent of sales for the period, a decrease of 8.1 per cent compared with 2023.

Scooters contributed 3,479 units sold YTD, representing 5.3 per cent of sales for the period, down 21.2 per cent compared with 2023.

Yamaha remains the number one selling brand, followed by Honda, Kawasaki and KTM.

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through September 30, 2024

YTD Total Sales 2024 Q1/2/3 – 65,399 (2023 Q1/2/3 was 68,752)

YTD Total Road Sales 2024 Q1/2/3 – 25,127 (2023 Q1/2/3 was 25,952)

YTD Total Off-Road Sales 2024 Q1/2/3 – 26,521 (2023 Q1/2/3 was 27,212)

YTD Total Scooter Sales 2024 Q1/2/3 – 3479 (2023 Q1/2/3 was 4413)

YTD Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales 2024 Q1/2/3 – 10,272 (2023 Q1/2/3 was 11,175)

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au. New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 65,399 total sales in the Australian market not including sales from those brands the real figure is quite likely somewhere in the region of 80,000.