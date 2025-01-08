Motorcycle Sales Figures
January 1 through December 31, 2024
Australian Motorcycle Sales Data
FCAI figures for all affiliated brands
During 2024 a total of 94,224 motorcycles and OHVs (Off Highway Vehicles) were delivered to Australian customers, a decrease of 1.8 per cent on the 2023 result.
Off-road motorcycles recorded 41,178 units, experiencing a 2.6 per cent increase, and road motorcycles recorded a 2.4 per cent fall to 34,266. Scooters declined 22.5 per cent to 4,752.
In the OHV segment, 14,028 units were sold, a decrease of 3.8 per cent compared with 2023 figures.
The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries Chief Executive Tony Weber said that while the overall result was similar to 2023, there was no doubt that economic factors were contributing to the result.
“With motorcycles often considered as a discretionary purchase for many people, cost of living pressures and interest rates were matters that influenced the decision to purchase a new bike for commuting, recreation or off-road purposes. A point to note is that 429 electric units were delivered, making up only 0.45% of the market. The year ahead will continue to present challenges however customers can expect to see a continuation of new models with new features appearing in showrooms that can ignite the enthusiasm of committed and passionate riders.”
FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures
All FCAI Brands
- Total Sales
2024 – 94,224
2023 – 95,980
2022 – 99,030
2021 – 123,530
- Total Road Sales
2024 – 34,266
2023 – 35,122
2022 – 36,208
2021 – 37,270
- Total Off-Road Sales
2024 – 41,178
2023 – 40,138
2022 – 41,681
2021 – 53,118
- Total Scooter Sales
2024 – 4752
2023 – 6135
2002 – 5316
2021 – 4821
- Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales
2024 – 14,028
2023 – 14,585
2022 – 15,825
2021 – 28,321
This is not the full picture
Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit.
Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au in previous year.
New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.
It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.
Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.
Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco and Sherco that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.
With the quoted 94,224 total sales in the Australian market from FCAI brands not including sales from those aforementioned brand, the real figure is quite likely somewhere in the region of 110,000 to 115,000.