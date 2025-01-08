Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through December 31, 2024

Australian Motorcycle Sales Data

FCAI figures for all affiliated brands

During 2024 a total of 94,224 motorcycles and OHVs (Off Highway Vehicles) were delivered to Australian customers, a decrease of 1.8 per cent on the 2023 result.

Off-road motorcycles recorded 41,178 units, experiencing a 2.6 per cent increase, and road motorcycles recorded a 2.4 per cent fall to 34,266. Scooters declined 22.5 per cent to 4,752.

In the OHV segment, 14,028 units were sold, a decrease of 3.8 per cent compared with 2023 figures.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries Chief Executive Tony Weber said that while the overall result was similar to 2023, there was no doubt that economic factors were contributing to the result.

“With motorcycles often considered as a discretionary purchase for many people, cost of living pressures and interest rates were matters that influenced the decision to purchase a new bike for commuting, recreation or off-road purposes. A point to note is that 429 electric units were delivered, making up only 0.45% of the market. The year ahead will continue to present challenges however customers can expect to see a continuation of new models with new features appearing in showrooms that can ignite the enthusiasm of committed and passionate riders.”

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

All FCAI Brands

Total Sales

2024 – 94,224

2023 – 95,980

2022 – 99,030

2021 – 123,530

2024 – 34,266

2023 – 35,122

2022 – 36,208

2021 – 37,270

2024 – 41,178

2023 – 40,138

2022 – 41,681

2021 – 53,118

2024 – 4752

2023 – 6135

2002 – 5316

2021 – 4821

2024 – 14,028

2023 – 14,585

2022 – 15,825

2021 – 28,321

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit.

Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au in previous year.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco and Sherco that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 94,224 total sales in the Australian market from FCAI brands not including sales from those aforementioned brand, the real figure is quite likely somewhere in the region of 110,000 to 115,000.