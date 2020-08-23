Australian National Championships Calendar Update

With a number of National Championships having been recently rescheduled, postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 as State Government border restrictions have tightened, Motorcycling Australia, event promoters and clubs have put in a significant amount of work to try and make these events happen, so here’s the latest update on the Australian racing calendar as of August 24, 2020.

2020 Australian Superbike Championship

The 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, has been rescheduled with remaining remaining rounds to be held in 2020.

Round 2 – Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn, NSW, October 16-18

Round 3 – Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC, November 6–8

Round 4 – International MotoFest, The Bend, SA, November 20-22

2020 Australian Off-Road Championship

The 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, has made changes to its calendar following recent Government announcements, and there is now one final weekend scheduled for AORC on November 14-15. The final venue is yet to be confirmed although will be announced in the coming weeks.

2020 Australian Motocross Championship

MA is currently in discussions with motocross clubs to explore venue availability and dates for a 2020 Australian Motocross Championship calendar, but this will obviously depend on Government imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

MA have announced they are confident that with their experience and success promoting the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) and Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), that the Australian Motocross Championships can prosper moving forward.

Recent cancellations

Unfortunately recent Government announcements around extending border closures has forced the cancellation of the following national rounds and championships:

Victorian and Tasmanian rounds 7-10 of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by Mxstore.

2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships in Queensland;

2020 Australian Junior Track Championship and Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championships in NSW;

2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships in South Australia;

NEXDEM 2020 ATV MX Nationals, Queensland Queensland.

Motorcycling Australia and the State Controlling Bodies continue to monitor closely all Federal and State Government changes to regulations and restrictions, with an aim to get the various disciplines back on track as soon as possible. Stay tuned for further updates.