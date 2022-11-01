Australian Postie Bike GP Preview

The seventh staging of the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix around the streets of the Cessnock CBD in the Hunter Valley will entertain thousands of onlookers this weekend.

Where else can fans rock up and see big names from most disciplines of motorcycle racing competing against each other this Sunday, November 6, in an event in which the classy line-up of motorcycling talent will try to do things with Postie bikes that 99.99 per cent of postmen have surely never attempted.

Cessnock can proudly boast that this event is the only street bike GP race in the country and the only street bike GP race on Postie bikes anywhere in the world.

After being held for six years in a row, the last time in 2019, the event was just one of many motorcycle events that fell victim to a Covid-ravaged world for the past two years, but it is back with a bang this year.

Among the entries is the usual mix of regulars from various disciplines of the sport through to weekend racers, with plenty of family combinations among the teams of two riders, manager and mechanic.

All previous winners have not got the event out of their system despite the three year hiatus since the last staging.

Luke Richards and Marty McNamara won in the first two years and are reunited this Sunday , while the combination of Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering who were victorious in the last three stagings will be out to make it No. 4 this Sunday.

The only other rider to claim a victory is Chris Watson who is this time around partnered by Simon Galloway.

Watson has continued his great support of the event preparing four machines – his own, the Richards / McNamara mount, one for a yet to be named team and another that is certain to attract plenty of attention – a pairing of two of Australia’s greatest ever motocross exponents Craig Anderson and Jeff Leisk.

So far the history of the event has been dominated by riders from a dirt track background and as well as the previous winners among the 2022 entries there are another two big name dirt track duos.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

A previous place-getter Daniel Wicks is joined by teenage sensation Tom Drane, while James Sawdy pairs up with Grant Charnock.

Inaugurated back in 2014 the event only become a reality after the Cessnock Motor Cycle Club convinced police, local council, politicians, residents and local businesses of its merits.

The support from various local businesses continues in 2022, and along with other fund raising, enables the club to cover the costs of turning the CBD streets in to a race track, and keeping it free for fans to watch.

The race goes past private houses, into the TAFE College grounds and interferes with Coles’ car park.

Off –track there will be plenty to see as well with market stalls, food trucks, jumping castles etc. and merchandise stalls.

On Saturday teams can gather the between Peden’s Hotel and the CPA centre in Cessnock for rider sign on and machine scrutineering which includes that vital dyno testing to ensure no bike has more than 6.2 hp.

Australian Postie Bike GP – Sunday Program