Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship

Round Seven – MX Farm, Gympie

Honda Racing had a weekend to remember at the seventh and penultimate round of the Australian ProMX Motocross Championship held at MX Farm in Gympie. Brodie Connolly wrapped up the Pirelli MX2 series with a round to spare, while Thor MX1 championship leader Kyle Webster extended his lead to a more comfortable 14 points.

Completing the trifecta for the team, Jake Cannon snatched the MAXXIS MX3 red plate after a day of tight racing around the Queensland circuit.

In the junior ranks Yamaha’s Blake Bohannon edged out Sidney Stephenson in the KTM Group MX65 Futures.

Thor MX1

Jed Beaton continued his perfect streak of collecting Top 10 Pole Shootout AMX cheques by logging a laptime of 1m 51.805s, besting second-fastest Gibbs by almost 0.75s.

Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout finished the session third-quickest, half a second ahead of Kiwi Maximus Purvis (Yamaha), and Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team).

Kyle Webster’s title chances received a huge shot in the arm after he looked a 2.8-second win in the opening MX1 moto. Jed Beaton had to scramble to sixth after going down in a first-turn crash and remounting in last position.

Clout beat the field to the first turn, but crashed before a lap was done, allowing Gibbs to take control of the race. Gibbs too slid out, Webster then snatched the lead and went on to take the moto win.

Clout recovered from his early mistake to claim runner-up, while Crawford put in a great performance to come from 15th early on right through the pack to finish third.

Gibbs also bounced back from his crash to cross the line in fourth, ahead of seasoned legend Brett Metcalfe (GO24 Penrite Racing Team).

Purvis was awarded the holeshot and led the opening laps of race two, but an unforced error saw him go off-track which allowed Beaton – who’d already worked his way past Webster early on – to take control of the race.

Beaton went on to win by 3.7 seconds over Webster. Gibbs was forced to settle for third after piling the pressure on Webster for most of the moto. Purvis and Clout completed the last race of the day in P4 and P5 respectively.

A 1-2 result was more than enough for Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster to take the round win and extend his championship points lead.

Jed Beaton (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) was second overall for the round, while the experienced Kirk Gibbs (GASGAS Racing Team) earned another round podium finish.

A moto two victory from Beaton ensured he minimised the championship points loss from the first race, and gets to carry plenty of confidence into the next weekend’s final round.

In the points chase, Webster now holds a 14-point lead over Beaton (346 to 332), while Crawford remains third (275). It all goes down to the wire next weekend at QLD Moto Park.

Kyle Webster – P1

“The weekend was solid—we extended our points gap, but we need to be mindful that there are still 50 points up for grabs next weekend. I’m happy with my ride in both motos and I’m looking forward to the final round.”

Kirk Gibbs – P3

“It feels good to be on the podium again, but to be honest, I wanted to take the win. It’s been five years since I’ve won an overall and I wanted to put everything into today. Unfortunately, the first moto cost me – I was out front and threw it away. When I got in the lead, I thought I’d ride at 90 percent because it was so slick… I didn’t even push into the turn, but the front-end was gone before I could save it. The second moto, I was battling with both championship contenders and putting the heat on the red plate-holder, but didn’t want to make it aggressive, so I settled for P3. I feel my riding was good, but the track was quite hard to race on. I’m happy with the podium, although at the same time, I feel it could’ve been more.”

Todd Waters – P7

“What a day that was. It was slick out there, especially for our opening moto when they put a lot of water on the track. I got into a good position early, but when I tried to make a pass back on a rider, he stalled it in the corner and I went down. It was a really disappointing moment for me. In the second moto I got an average start and just rode around in that position. It was frustrating, as I know I’ve got a lot more to give.”

Nathan Crawford – P9

“I don’t have a lot to say, really. I had high expectations for today and the day started well – I was able to make a lot of passes to finish third in the opening moto. The second race was one of those ones where nothing goes right. I crashed twice, hurt my wrist and had to work hard just to earn some points. It was a really disappointing result in the end.”

Wilson Todd – P10

“I’ve had two weeks on the bike in four months, and I just wanted to get back to racing. I knew it would be tough, but we’ll keep building towards Supercross.”

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Webster Hon 27m54.456 2 L Clout Kaw +3.502 3 N Crawford KTM +9.154 4 K Gibbs Gas +11.135 5 B Metcalfe Kaw +13.917 6 J Beaton Yam +20.203 7 Z Watson Hus +20.954 8 C Ward Hus +28.578 9 T Waters Hus +39.727 10 W Todd Hon +40.528 11 M Purvis Yam +41.438 12 L Zielinski Hus +1m21.058 13 H Mellross KTM +1m25.211 14 S Larsen Yam +1m33.128 15 A Wilksch Bet +1m33.842 16 L Atkinson KTM +1m37.021 17 C O’loan Hon +1m38.020 18 J Sweet Yam +1m40.558 19 L Jackson Gas +1m44.416 20 L Latimer Yam +1m57.203 21 C Holroyd Yam +2m00.385 22 S Ward Hon +2m02.550 23 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 24 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 25 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 26 J Bishop Hon 1 Lap 27 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 28 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 29 R Stephens Hon 1 Lap 30 H Foster Kaw 1 Lap 31 K Novak KTM 2 Laps DNF J Kipps KTM 6 Laps DNF T Corvasce Hon 7 Laps DNF J Davison Kaw 7 Laps DNF L Rogers Bet 10 Laps DNF L Sayer Yam 11 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Beaton Yam 27m28.346 2 K Webster Hon +3.709 3 K Gibbs Gas +5.114 4 M Purvis Yam +20.033 5 L Clout Kaw +30.074 6 Z Watson Hus +31.075 7 T Waters Hus +34.933 8 W Todd Hon +1m01.211 9 C Ward Hus +1m08.913 10 H Mellross KTM +1m37.961 11 C Holroyd Yam +1m43.883 12 L Jackson Gas +1m46.728 13 L Zielinski Hus +1m51.821 14 C O’loan Hon +1m54.452 15 L Atkinson KTM +2m14.529 16 N Crawford KTM 1 Lap 17 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 18 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 19 B Metcalfe Kaw 1 Lap 20 A Wilksch Bet 1 Lap 21 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 22 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 23 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 24 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 25 L Sayer Yam 1 Lap 26 R Stephens Hon 1 Lap 27 J Bishop Hon 1 Lap 28 K Novak KTM 2 Laps DNF S Larsen Yam 12 Laps

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K Webster Hon 25 22 47 2 J Beaton Yam 15 25 40 3 K Gibbs Gas 18 20 38 4 L Clout Kaw 22 16 38 5 Z Watson Hus 14 15 29 6 M Purvis Yam 10 18 28 7 T Waters Hus 12 14 26 8 C Ward Hus 13 12 25 9 N Crawford KTM 20 5 25 10 W Todd Hon 11 13 24 11 H Mellross KTM 8 11 19 12 B Metcalfe Kaw 16 2 18 13 L Zielinski Hus 9 8 17 14 L Jackson Gas 2 9 11 15 C O’loan Hon 4 7 11 16 L Atkinson KTM 5 6 11 17 C Holroyd Yam 10 10 18 A Wilksch Bet 6 1 7 19 S Larsen Yam 7 7 20 S Ward Hon 4 4 21 B Novak Hon 3 3 22 J Sweet Yam 3 3 23 L Latimer Yam 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 K Webster Hon 346 2 J Beaton Yam 332 3 N Crawford KTM 275 4 K Gibbs Gas 257 5 T Waters Hus 219 6 L Clout Kaw 210 7 B Metcalfe Kaw 195 8 Z Watson Hus 181 9 J Evans Yam 140 10 D Ferris Yam 104 11 L Zielinski Hus 93 12 W Todd Hon 88 13 C Holroyd Yam 76 14 L Rogers Bet 65 15 C O’loan Hon 64 16 B Ognenis KTM 62 17 C Ward Hus 58 18 S Ward Hon 56 19 S Larsen Yam 53 20 L Jackson Gas 49 21 D Wood Hon 37 22 J Darroch Yam 34 23 L Berkel Hon 30 24 M Purvis Yam 28 25 L Atkinson KTM 28 26 C Rossandich KTM 26 27 R Marshall Hus 25 28 B Novak Hon 24 29 B Malkiewicz Yam 24 30 B Fox KTM 20 31 M Moss Gas 20 32 H Mellross KTM 19 33 J Campbell Hus 19 34 C Schat KTM 16 35 R Latimer Yam 13 36 A Wilksch Bet 7 37 K Orchard Yam 5 38 L Latimer Yam 4 39 B Krebs Yam 4 40 J Sweet Yam 3 41 Z Dunlop KTM 2 42 H Foster Kaw 1 43 J Phillips Hus 1 44 N Grothues Yam 1 45 R Fucsko KTM 1

Pirelli MX2

Brodie Connolly made a statement early by putting in a searing qualifying time to take pole position and his choice of the gate-picks. Connolly’s time of 1m56.603 around a heavy track was almost 0.8s quicker than second-placed Cambell Williams (MotoGo Yamaha). Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) was third quickest. Rhy Budd and Kayden Minear (KTM Racing Team) completed the top five qualifying spots.

A leaderboard shake-up in the opening MX2 moto saw Connolly land a killer blow to his rivals, and all but secure the 2024 championship.

It was Williams who jumped into early lead by grabbing the holeshot, but two laps later he bobbled in a rutted turn and allowed Connolly to take the lead and walk away with a 3.363-second victory.

MX Farm regulars Williams and Jack Kukas (Husqvarna) put in the rides of their careers to stay within sight of Connolly and finish on the moto podium. Behind them, Jack Mather (Raceline Husqvarna Racing) also chalked up his best MX2 result with a hard-fought P4, ahead of Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Jayce Cosford.

Championship hopefuls Kingsford and Noah Ferguson (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) had a torrid time of it, finishing the opening moto 11th and 12th respectively.

It was Husqvarna-mounted Brock Flynn who snatched the holeshot in race two, but he was quickly shuffled back by Connolly and Budd, who then went on to finish the moto first and second.

Larwood put in a gritty performance to move from 15th to third on a track that was difficult to pass on, beating Ferguson and Minear to the line.

Connolly claimed the 2024 MX2 championship by winning moto two, and was crowned at the rolling MX Farm circuit, extending Honda’s domination of the class for another year. Rounding out the podium for the day were Rhys Budd (Raceline Husqvarna Racing) and Froth Honda Racing’s Alex Larwood.

With 319 points, Connolly has an unsurmountable 78-point lead over Minear (214) but Ferguson is just one point further back, with Kingsford also potentially in the running for an overall podium in the championship.

Brodie Connolly – 2024 MX2 Champion

“It’s just awesome; people don’t see what goes into this. Two years ago, I didn’t even have a full-time ride. Thanks to everyone at Honda, Polyflor, and all our sponsors for believing in me. Last year was a learning experience—I didn’t know how to eat or train properly, and I made a lot of errors. This year has been different. I moved in with the Townsend family, who provided the stability I needed to focus solely on racing. Ross Beaton has been a great trainer, and Yarrive and the team share the same goals I have. I’m pumped and proud to represent my country. It’s going to be a busy few months with MXGP in China, MXON, Australian Supercross, and possibly other international races. I’m just loving riding my Polyflor Honda CRF250R.”

Rhys Budd – P2

“It’s been a long time, but it feels amazing to be back on the box in P2. I’m really happy with the way I rode in moto two. I was really close to getting my first career win in ProMX, and it was great to stick it to the championship leader for 25 minutes. I’ve struggled with arm strength and arm-pump a lot this year, but we’ve been able to get on top of that now, and it feels good to almost land a moto win.”

Alex Larwood – P3

“It’s been a tough year—broken leg, setbacks—but these results are reassuring that we’re doing the right thing and moving forward.”

Jack Mather – P5

“My day started well and I had a decent qualifying. In the first moto, I had a good start, which was nice. I put myself in a good position and finished fourth, just shy of the podium. The second moto I got another good start but went down with another rider, and had to fight my way back from 15th to seventh. Finishing one point off the podium today has started to fuel the fire. The past few rounds have been up and down, so it’s great to have a decent result and something to build off for the final round.”

Kayden Minear – P6

“Today was up and down. It was a very tricky track to pass on, but I felt really good on the bike all day. I’m not stoked with my end result, as I don’t believe it showed how good I was riding. Taking the positives, I’ve moved into second in the championship and I’m excited to get down to business next weekend at QMP.”

Noah Ferguson – P7

“Seventh overall today isn’t where I need to be. I have the speed to run up front, but bad starts and mistakes hurt my chances. I’m one point off second overall, and I’ll go all out in the final round to take second in this championship.”

Charli Cannon, despite battling the flu, rode in preparation for next weekend, where she aims to wrap up the women’s championship.

Charli Cannon

“It’s always tough racing against the men; it’s even harder when you’re sick, but I wasn’t going to waste this chance to race and be better prepared for next weekend.”

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connolly Hon 27m52.811 2 C Williams Yam +3.363 3 J Kukas Hus +4.350 4 J Mather Hus +5.155 5 J Cosford Yam +7.818 6 K Minear KTM +19.734 7 R Budd Hus +20.688 8 A Larwood Hon +21.717 9 H Yokoyama Hon +25.929 10 T Olander Hus +26.676 11 R Kingsford Yam +27.094 12 N Ferguson Hon +27.539 13 K Barham Yam +58.926 14 M O’bree Gas +1m02.781 15 W Greiner-Daish Gas +1m11.704 16 R Fitzpatrick Kaw +1m17.582 17 B Flynn Hus +1m20.698 18 R King Hon +1m21.219 19 J Sweet Yam +1m21.946 20 M Norris Kaw +1m24.596 21 C Cannon Hon 1 Lap 22 L Heaphy KTM 1 Lap 23 T Kean Gas 1 Lap 24 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap 25 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 26 E Milesevic Hon 1 Lap 27 S Adams Yam 2 Laps 28 T Egan KTM 2 Laps 29 T Webber KTM 2 Laps DNF J Scott Yam 4 Laps DNF C King Hon 6 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connolly Hon 28m11.100 2 R Budd Hus +1.717 3 A Larwood Hon +2.290 4 N Ferguson Hon +30.841 5 K Minear KTM +31.730 6 H Yokoyama Hon +35.985 7 J Mather Hus +38.959 8 J Kukas Hus +39.820 9 B Flynn Hus +42.274 10 K Barham Yam +42.791 11 T Olander Hus +48.515 12 R Kingsford Yam +49.777 13 R King Hon +50.732 14 M Norris Kaw +57.159 15 J Cosford Yam +1m03.794 16 T Kean Gas +1m14.709 17 J Scott Yam +1m18.723 18 R Fitzpatrick Kaw +1m19.717 19 M O’bree Gas +1m20.175 20 W Greiner-Daish Gas +1m31.426 21 J Sweet Yam +1m41.247 22 C Cannon Hon +1m49.640 23 L Heaphy KTM +1m58.928 24 C King Hon +2m05.189 25 C Williams Yam 1 Lap 26 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 27 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap 28 E Milesevic Hon 1 Lap 29 T Webber KTM 1 Lap 30 T Egan KTM 1 Lap DNF S Adams Yam 7 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 B Connolly Hon 25 25 50 2 R Budd Hus 14 22 36 3 A Larwood Hon 13 20 33 4 J Kukas Hus 20 13 33 5 J Mather Hus 18 14 32 6 K Minear KTM 15 16 31 7 N Ferguson Hon 9 18 27 8 H Yokoyama Hon 12 15 27 9 J Cosford Yam 16 6 22 10 C Williams Yam 22 22 11 T Olander Hus 11 10 21 12 K Barham Yam 8 11 19 13 R Kingsford Yam 10 9 19 14 B Flynn Hus 4 12 16 15 R King Hon 3 8 11 16 M O’bree Gas 7 2 9 17 M Norris Kaw 1 7 8 18 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 5 3 8 19 W Daish Gas 6 1 7 20 T Kean Gas 5 5 21 J Scott Yam 4 4 22 J Sweet Yam 2 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Hon 319 2 K Minear KTM 241 3 N Ferguson Hon 240 4 R Kingsford Yam 234 5 R Budd Hus 211 6 A Larwood Hon 209 7 J Cosford Yam 204 8 K Barham Yam 172 9 H Yokoyama Hon 155 10 J Mather Hus 145 11 C Williams Yam 144 12 R Taylor Kaw 109 13 B Flynn Hus 107 14 J Kukas Hus 97 15 B Malkiewicz Yam 92 16 R King Hon 88 17 T Olander Hus 87 18 B Dennis Gas 79 19 W Daish Gas 72 20 M O’bree Gas 53 21 J Constantinou Gas 46 22 T Kean Oth 40 23 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 32 24 B Novak Hon 23 25 M Norris Kaw 21 26 C King Hon 21 27 J Sweet Yam 17 28 J Scott Yam 15 29 G Knight Gas 14 30 T Kean Gas 11 31 C Burns Hon 10 32 C Adams KTM 3 33 Z Mackintosh Kaw 3 34 A Bloom Yam 1

Maxxis MX3

Cannon topped the qualifying session, with his 1m58.707s lap almost 0.45s faster than that of second-placed Kingsford. GASGAS-supported rider Ky Woods claimed third-quickest time, ahead of Seth Burchell (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha), and KTM rider Finley Manson.

It was Kingsford who claimed the holeshot in race one, but Cannon applied the blowtorch and made a good early pass to take the lead. Kingsford stayed close all race, but despite a desperate last-corner attempt at the lead, he crossed the line 0.54s behind Cannon.

Jackson Fuller (KTM) finished with an impressive third, ahead of Hantis and his team-mate, Burchell, who had put in a late charge to work his way into the top five.

When it came to race two, KTM rider Deacon Paice hit the front before Cannon and Hantis quickly relegated him to second as the two contenders went toe-to-toe for the win and series lead.

Cannon would end up taking the victory by 1.9s. Burchell made a late pass on Paice to finish a distant third, while Ky Woods crossed the line in fifth.

The result meant the MAXXIS MX3 class has a new championship leader, with Mongrel Boots Honda Racing’s Cannon taking another round win with a perfect 1-1 score. Previous series leader Koby Hantis and his WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha team-mate Kayd Kingsford took the remaining round podium spots.

In the championship points, Cannon now has a three-point lead over Hantis, with Kobe Drew (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha) third, a further 18 points back.

Jake Cannon – P1

“More lessons were learned this weekend, and I feel my riding continues to improve. I really like QMP and can’t wait to chase hard for this championship for Honda and our sponsors.”

Maxxis MX3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cannon Hon 22m09.559 2 K Kingsford Yam +0.542 3 J Fuller KTM +13.653 4 K Hantis Yam +18.914 5 S Burchell Yam +47.822 6 K Drew Yam +51.342 7 C Rowe Hus +52.959 8 S Shackleton Hon +54.762 9 C Wilmington Hus +56.841 10 P Van Dusschoten Hon +1m01.654 11 M Compton Gas +1m02.996 12 J Alsop KTM +1m04.267 13 D Rose Hus +1m09.520 14 K Woods Gas +1m15.308 15 Z O’loan KTM +1m17.860 16 K Strode Hon +1m20.077 17 P Wolfe Hus +1m22.125 18 D Paice KTM +1m22.995 19 H Groundwater Hon +1m25.336 20 H Downie Gas +1m26.097 21 J Deveson Hus +1m33.974 22 P Martin Hus +1m35.973 23 C Phillips KTM +1m44.050 24 A Widdon KTM +1m48.203 25 J Kenney Gas +1m51.027 26 O Kimber KTM +1m57.671 27 W Harvey Yam +1m59.608 28 N Parkes Yam +2m01.713 29 B Tate Gas +2m05.874 30 B Townsend KTM +2m39.143 31 I Turello KTM 1 Lap 32 J Freiberg Kaw 1 Lap 33 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 34 C Rewse Yam 1 Lap DNF S Antonio KTM 3 Laps DNF J Burton KTM 5 Laps DNF S Morrow KTM 5 Laps DNF T Lindsay Hus 8 Laps DNF W Delangen KTM 8 Laps DNF F Manson KTM 9 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cannon Hon 22m01.901 2 K Hantis Yam +1.894 3 S Burchell Yam +30.241 4 D Paice KTM +30.738 5 K Woods Gas +43.979 6 K Kingsford Yam +46.714 7 K Drew Yam +52.813 8 S Shackleton Hon +53.780 9 S Morrow KTM +55.545 10 J Deveson Hus +56.122 11 J Fuller KTM +56.513 12 P Van Dusschoten Hon +1m01.271 13 C Phillips KTM +1:m5.760 14 M Compton Gas +1m17.081 15 P Wolfe Hus +1m18.882 16 A Widdon KTM +1m19.324 17 T Lindsay Hus +1m19.803 18 C Wilmington Hus +1m21.813 19 D Rose Hus +1m27.891 20 K Strode Hon +1m30.546 21 H Downie Gas +1m31.967 22 N Parkes Yam +1m33.425 23 J Alsop KTM +1m36.018 24 P Martin Hus +1m37.789 25 W Harvey Yam +1m46.523 26 H Groundwater Hon +1m48.614 27 J Kenney Gas +1m49.995 28 Z O’loan KTM +1m50.820 29 C Rowe Hus +1m56.893 30 O Kimber KTM +1m59.361 31 S Antonio KTM 1 Lap 32 J Freiberg Kaw 1 Lap 33 J Walsh Hus 1 Lap 34 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 35 B Tate Gas 1 Lap 36 B Townsend KTM 1 Lap 37 C Rewse Yam 1 Lap DNF C Eisel KTM 1 Lap DNF J Burton KTM 10 Laps DSQ I Turello KTM 1 Lap

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Cannon Hon 25 25 50 2 K Hantis Yam 18 22 40 3 K Kingsford Yam 22 15 37 4 S Burchell Yam 16 20 36 5 J Fuller KTM 20 10 30 6 K Drew Yam 15 14 29 7 S Shackleton Hon 13 13 26 8 K Woods Gas 7 16 23 9 D Paice KTM 3 18 21 10 P Dusschoten Hon 11 9 20 11 M Compton Gas 10 7 17 12 C Wilmington Hus 12 3 15 13 C Rowe Hus 14 14 14 S Morrow KTM 12 12 15 J Deveson Hus 11 11 16 P Wolfe Hus 4 6 10 17 D Rose Hus 8 2 10 18 J Alsop KTM 9 9 19 C Phillips KTM 8 8 20 K Strode Hon 5 1 6 21 Z O’loan KTM 6 6 22 A Widdon Yam 5 5 23 T Lindsay Hus 4 4 24 H Groundwater Hon 2 2 25 H Downie Gas 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Cannon Hon 289 2 K Hantis Yam 286 3 K Drew Yam 264 4 K Kingsford Yam 251 5 D Paice KTM 223 6 S Burchell Yam 197 7 S Shackleton Hon 176 8 K Woods Gas 170 9 J Alsop KTM 155 10 J Deveson Hus 154 11 J Fuller KTM 144 12 K Strode Hon 101 13 M Compton Gas 96 14 P Dusschoten Hon 81 15 C Wilmington Hus 68 16 D Rose Hus 63 17 P Martin Hus 63 18 Z O’loan KTM 58 19 F Manson KTM 52 20 T Lindsay Hus 43 21 P Wolfe Hus 41 22 R Smith KTM 41 23 C Rowe Hus 34 24 J Kenney Gas 31 25 S Morrow KTM 29 26 S Pellicano Yam 26 27 B Townsend KTM 25 28 J Byrne KTM 24 29 W Carpenter Yam 20 30 A Pearce Hon 14 31 A Widdon Yam 11 32 R Burgess Hus 11 33 F Taylor Yam 10 34 C Phillips KTM 8 35 J Salih Hon 7 36 H Groundwater Hon 6 37 D Kremer Gas 6 38 J Rumens Yam 6 39 W Delangen KTM 6 40 H Downie Gas 5 41 A Boyd Gas 4 42 J Dunne Yam 4 43 O Kimber KTM 4 44 J Burton KTM 3 45 N Parkes Yam 3 46 C Shaw KTM 2

KTM Group MX65 Futures

Yamaha rider Blake Bohannon grabbed a second-round win on countback after an entertaining day of racing in the KTM Group MX65 Futures class.

Sidney Stephenson (GASGAS) stole with the holeshot, but Victorian Lewis-Jay Carafa inherited the lead on the opening lap. Stephenson didn’t back down and again took control of the race a lap later, and went on to win by 3.72s.

Bohannon set the quickest lap of the race on his way to a runner-up result, with KTM rider Mason Ezergailis third. KTM riders Kye Sproule and Archie Black came home fourth and fifth, with Carafa fading the early lead to finish sixth.

In the second moto, Stephenson again got a great start. It was short-lived though, as Bohannon capitalised on an early mistake by the leader to take the lead and a 2.5s winning margin. Behind Stephenson finished Sproule, Ezergailis and Black.

Heading into the final round at QMP next weekend, Bohannon leads Ezergailis (94 points to 76), with Sproule just two points further back.

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Stephenson Gas 13m40.791 2 B Bohannon Yam +3.717 3 M Ezergailis KTM +22.477 4 K Sproule KTM +26.933 5 A Black KTM +39.811 6 L Jay Carafa Hus +42.720 7 C Worthington KTM +1m04.098 8 M Harris KTM +1m04.983 9 N Grove Gas +1m25.334 10 R James Freeman Yam +2m04.509 11 W Orders KTM +2m12.416 12 K Nugent Gas 1 Lap 13 L Smith KTM 1 Lap 14 C Francis KTM 1 Lap 15 B Flanders Hus 2 Laps

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Bohannon Yam 13m32.907 2 S Stephenson Gas +2.581 3 K Sproule KTM +24.612 4 M Ezergailis KTM +28.713 5 A Black KTM +36.277 6 C Worthington KTM +51.871 7 N Grove Gas +1m09.617 8 M Harris KTM +1m11.544 9 K Nugent Gas +2m02.966 10 R James Freeman Yam +2m04.048 11 C Francis KTM 1 Lap 12 L Smith KTM 1 Lap 13 W Orders KTM 1 Lap 14 B Flanders Hus 1 Lap DNF L Jay Carafa Hus 21.914

KTM Group MX65 Futures Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 B Bohannon Yam 22 25 47 2 S Stephenson Gas 25 22 47 3 K Sproule KTM 18 20 38 4 M Ezergailis KTM 20 18 38 5 A Black KTM 16 16 32 6 C Worthington KTM 14 15 29 7 N Grove Gas 12 14 26 8 M Harris KTM 13 13 26 9 R Freeman Yam 11 11 22 10 K Nugent Gas 9 12 21 11 W Orders KTM 10 8 18 12 C Francis KTM 7 10 17 13 L Smith KTM 8 9 17 14 L Carafa KTM 15 15 15 B Flanders Hus 6 7 13

