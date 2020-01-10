Fricke wins Rnd 4 at Mildura

Victorian Max Fricke last night scored a major win at round 4 of the Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championships at Olympic Park Speedway, Mildura, gaining a stronger grip on the championship.

In front of a strong crowd under warm conditions, fans were treated to some amazing riding by some of the world’s best riders.

With close racing all night with very little passing opportunities, it was Mansfield’s Max Fricke who pulled off the move of the night in the final, sweeping around the outside of former World Champion Chris Holder on lap two to take the lead.

Holder fought back but was unable to match the speed of Fricke, while his brother Jack Holder and Brady Kurtz battled it out for third and fourth.

Max Fricke

“I was kind of struggling all night fighting it and we made a couple of changes for the last couple of heats and that made a big difference. The gap opened up on the outside in the final in the final and coming from gate four I just went for it and it worked in my favour. Fair play to Chris, he gave me enough room, he’s a really food rider and very fair.”

Chris Holder said he was unable to get up on the inside of Fricke in the final but was happy with second for the night and actually took the most points on the night. Holder also praised track promoters Mildura Speedway and work crews for their track preparation and set-up.

Max Fricke now moves to 55 points, 11 points ahead of Chris Holder (44), Jaimon Lidsey and Rohan Tungate are tied on 43, while Jack Holder sits on 42.

The final round will be staged at Gillman Speedway this Saturday night, January 11.

Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championships

Round Four – Olympic Park Speedway, Mildura

Pos Name Kurri K Albury Undera Mildura Gillman Total 1 M Fricke DNR 18 19 18 0 55 2 C Holder DNR 11 14 19 0 44 3 R Tungate DNR 14 17 12 0 43 4 J Lidsey DNR 19 12 12 0 43 5 J Holder DNR 13 12 17 0 42 6 B Kurtz DNR 10 15 12 0 37 7 S Masters DNR 12 9 8 0 29 8 J Pickering DNR 9 7 9 0 25 9 R Douglas DNR 6 7 9 0 22 10 J Stewart DNR 6 5 4 0 15 11 Z Cook DNR 4 8 3 0 15 12 R Medson DNR 7 2 5 0 14 13 J Sedgeman DNR 4 5 5 0 14 14 B Cook DNR 3 4 3 0 10 15 J Morrison DNR 2 2 1 0 5 16 Z Keleher DNR 0 DNR 0 0 0 17 D Knowles DNR 0 0 DNR 0 0 18 B Mcguiness DNR DNR DNR 0 0 0

DNR