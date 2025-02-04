2025 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK)

The Australian Superbike Championship has rolled out updated rules for 2025, including a new one-bike protocol, where only a single complete motorcycle can be presented to technical control at the start of the race weekend.

In the event the motorcycle is declared unrepairable or inoperable, the spare machine may be presented for inspection at the next session.

A similar system has been used successfully in BSB.

-Many riders competing in ASBK have only had one bike in recent seasons, including regular front runner Cam Dunker.

There will be a significant adjustment period for some, no doubt, and perhaps some extra challenges for Motorcycling Australia staff in managing this transition.

For the full run down and how that will effect wet races, see the official ASBK release below:

MAIN FRAME AND SPARE MOTORCYCLE

During the entire duration of the event, each rider may only use one (1) complete motorcycle, as presented for Technical Control, with the frame clearly identified with a seal. In case the frame needs to be replaced, the rider or the team must request the use of a spare frame to the ASBK Chief Technical Officer. One (1) Spare complete motorcycle is allowed per rider. A team may opt to have one (1) spare machine shared by two or more riders. In this case, the fitted engine must be sealed but not allocated to a rider.

EXPLANATION OF THE PROCEDURES:

Only one (1) complete motorcycle may be presented for the preliminary technical checks, and it will be the only motorcycle allowed on the track and in the pit box during the practices, qualifying and races. The frame of this motorcycle will be officially sealed with by the ASBK Chief technical officer or by his appointed staff. The seal will bear a serial number, which will be recorded. Any attempt made to remove the seal will result in a penalty being applied. At any time during the event the technical officers, under the direction of the ASBK Chief Technical Officer, may check the seal and verify that it conforms to the motorcycle and rider it was assigned to. For cross reference, every frame should have a unique number punched on it, on the steering-head. If the primary or active motorcycle is damaged in a crash or in any other incident and is declared unrepairable or inoperable (safely and in the available time) by the ASBK Chief Technical Officer or his appointed staff, then the seal on the damaged motorcycle will be destroyed by the technical staff and the chassis of this motorcycle must not be used for the remainder of the event. The new serial number will be recorded by the ASBK Chief Technical Officer. The spare machine may then be presented for Technical Inspection before the next session. The spare bike will not be allowed in front of the pit box until the rider, or the team has received authorization from The ASBK Chief Technical Officer or Race Direction. Riders changing motorcycles must use the tyres that they have had marked unless the respective class rules applied allow for tyre changing. Penalties for using unmarked or non-homologated tyres will apply. The replacement motorcycle may be used on the track only after the end of the practice, qualifying or race in which the damage occurred. The damaged motorcycle must be removed from the front of the pit box as soon as possible and put in storage at the back of the pit box out of view of pit lane. Once a rider exits the pitlane for any session, including the race, the spare machine can no longer be used. Any actions contrary to these procedures will result in a penalty as described in the ASBK Sporting Regulations. The damaged frame may be impounded by the ASBK Chief Technical Officer for later examination.

WET RACE PROCEDURE:

After Sighting Lap (Including Race Stoppages Due To Wet)

All races will be categorized as either wet or dry. A board may be displayed on the grid to indicate the status of the race. If no board is displayed, the race is automatically dry. The purpose of this classification is to indicate to riders the consequence of varying climatic conditions during a race.

The Race Director may, at this stage, choose to declare a race as “wet” or “dry” and the starter will indicate this to the riders on the grid and those who may still be in the pit lane by the display of a board. If no board is displayed the race will automatically be “dry”. Riders must stay in their grid position; engines must be switched off. If the race is declared wet, riders on the grid may, at this stage, make adjustments to the motorcycle or change tyres to suit the track conditions. A maximum of 4 crew per rider plus one promotional person are allowed on the grid and work on the bike is allowed. The start procedure will re-commenced with the 5-minute board which the Starter will order to be displayed as soon as possible (normally as soon as all riders on the grid are attended by their team). All adjustments must be completed by the display of the 3-minute board. After this board is displayed, riders who still wish to make adjustments must push their motorcycle to the pit lane. Such riders and their motorcycles must be clear of the grid and in the pit lane before the display of the 1-minute board, where they may continue to make adjustments. Such riders will start the warmup lap from the pit lane and will start the race from the back of the grid.

Working on the machine on the grid after the 3-minute board is presented may result in the rider being penalised.

The rest of the start procedure remains unchanged.

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar