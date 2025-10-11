AUSX Boost Mobile Supercross 2025
Round One – Redcliffe, QLD
It was a dramatic start to the new 2025 Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship season with Dean Wilson once again proving why he’s the man to beat in SX1.
SX1 – Wilson Dominant
The SX1 final had chaos written all over it from the drop of the gate. After an eventful opening lap, Wilson charged through from outside the top five to overtake Luke Clout (Penrite Empire Kawasaki) on lap four and never looked back. Once in front, the defending champion controlled the pace, cruising to a comfortable win that underlined his class and composure.
“It’s special tonight,” said Wilson post-race. “It’s been a tough year, and I want to dedicate this to my mum — she’s fighting a hard battle, and I wanted her to hear some good news. It didn’t come easy; I went off the track in race one but fought back to take the win. The second moto felt great; I felt great on the bike.”
Kawasaki’s Luke Clout showed the best race pace of the Australian riders contesting the opening round and also had to come from behind in the opening bout. Clout took second for the night and looks the most likely of the locals to be able to take the battle to Wilson for the crown this year.
Cedric Soubeyras (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) impressed on his Australian Championship debut. The Frenchman took a heat race win before going 2–4 in the mains to secure third overall and complete a double podium for Honda.
Aaron Tanti also showed good speed at times to finish fourth on the opening night.
SX2 – Yamaha’s Lux Turner on top
In SX2, the drama started immediately when Shane McElrath (Quad Lock Honda Racing) and Olander tangled in the first corner, ending McElrath’s early charge. That opened the door for Lux Turner (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha), who delivered a brilliant ride through the pack to take the win ahead of Alex Larwood and Wilson Todd.
McElrath reestablished the pecking order in race two with a dominant victory, but his poor score after that early clash in the opening contest of the night saw Turner take the round victory and early lead in the championship.
SX3 – Kingsford dominates
Kayd Kingsford (Quad Lock Honda) delivered a flawless performance in the SX3 class, leading every lap to take a commanding win.
Teammate Jett Alsop (Pro Honda) joined him on the podium in third, while Yamaha Ryder Malanovski claimed second after an intense three-way battle that had fans on their feet.
“It was about being patient and not doing anything silly,” Kingsford said. “The bike felt amazing, and everything came together. As Yarrive always says, the rider who makes the fewest mistakes will win this championship, so we’ll stay smart and patient.”
KTM 85cc Futures – Bohannan steals the spotlight
The next generation of Australian Supercross talent lit up Kayo Stadium in the KTM 85cc Futures race, with young gun Blake Bohannan — fresh out of the 65cc ranks — taking an emotional victory. Showing poise and speed beyond his years, Bohannan’s win was one of the most popular moments of the night.
The series returns to Kayo Stadium on Sunday night for Round Two.
Australian Supercross Results
Round One – Redcliffe
SX1 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
4m51.579
|
2
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+16.579
|
3
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
+19.105
|
4
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+21.803
|
5
|
Z. Watson
|
KTM
|
+23.517
|
6
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+26.218
|
7
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+27.954
|
8
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
+40.888
|
9
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+52.292
|
10
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
–
SX1 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
4m58.636
|
2
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+2.396
|
3
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
+4.619
|
4
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+6.352
|
5
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+7.392
|
6
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
+14.540
|
7
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+20.906
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+25.494
|
9
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+26.644
|
10
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
+43.280
|
11
|
B. Cherrett
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
SX1 LCQ
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
3m21.217
|
2
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+0m05.400
|
3
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+0m07.503
|
4
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
+0m11.545
|
5
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+0m15.592
|
6
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+0m15.982
|
7
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
+0m22.764
|
8
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
+0m27.744
|
9
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
+0m31.448
|
10
|
B. Cherrett
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
SX1 Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
8m12.348
|
2
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
+0m07.834
|
3
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+0m09.880
|
4
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+0m13.832
|
5
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+0m15.873
|
6
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
+0m20.249
|
7
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+0m22.163
|
8
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+0m24.132
|
9
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+0m25.793
|
10
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
+0m27.231
|
11
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+0m32.991
|
12
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+0m42.096
|
13
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
+0m42.737
|
14
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+0m49.420
|
15
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
Z. Watson
|
KTM
|
–
SX1 Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
8m06.316
|
2
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+3.905
|
3
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+6.136
|
4
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
+10.005
|
5
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+16.241
|
6
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+19.562
|
7
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+23.622
|
8
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
+28.493
|
9
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
+35.980
|
10
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+39.267
|
11
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+42.428
|
12
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
+46.570
|
13
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+47.368
|
14
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
SX1 Round Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|R1
|R2
|Points
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
25
|
25
|
50
|
2
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
20
|
22
|
42
|
3
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
22
|
18
|
40
|
4
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
13
|
20
|
33
|
5
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
16
|
15
|
31
|
6
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
18
|
11
|
29
|
7
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
12
|
16
|
28
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
14
|
14
|
28
|
9
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
15
|
13
|
28
|
10
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
10
|
10
|
20
|
11
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
11
|
7
|
18
|
12
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
8
|
9
|
17
|
13
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
4
|
12
|
16
|
14
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
9
|
6
|
15
|
15
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
6
|
8
|
14
|
16
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
7
|
4
|
11
|
17
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
5
|
5
|
10
SX1 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Points
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
50
|
2
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
42
|
3
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
40
|
4
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
33
|
5
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
31
|
6
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
29
|
7
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
28
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
28
|
9
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
28
|
10
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
20
|
11
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
18
|
12
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
17
|
13
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
16
|
14
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
15
|
15
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
14
|
16
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
11
|
17
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
10
SX2 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
4m16.082
|
2
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+0.821
|
3
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+2.103
|
4
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+3.082
|
5
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+8.935
|
6
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+13.207
|
7
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+14.943
|
8
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
+16.652
|
9
|
C. Goullet
|
Gas
|
+29.063
|
10
|
K. Orchard
|
Kaw
|
+35.394
|
11
|
R. Kohlenberg
|
Yam
|
+36.877
|
12
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
+44.833
|
13
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
+46.730
SX2 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
4m09.912
|
2
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+0.272
|
3
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+13.966
|
4
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+17.686
|
5
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+24.343
|
6
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+26.834
|
7
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
+27.588
|
8
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
+34.881
|
9
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+35.832
|
10
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+42.636
|
11
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
+54.139
|
12
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
+57.575
|
DNF
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
–
|
DNF
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
–
SX2 LCQ
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
3m19.474
|
2
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+3.527
|
3
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+11.594
|
4
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+13.706
|
5
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
+14.806
|
6
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
+17.853
|
7
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
+19.406
|
8
|
C. Goullet
|
Gas
|
+22.176
|
9
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+24.290
|
10
|
K. Orchard
|
Kaw
|
+27.150
|
11
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
+28.009
|
12
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
+35.332
|
13
|
R. Kohlenberg
|
Yam
|
+35.749
|
14
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
+45.316
|
DNF
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
–
SX2 Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
6m35.114
|
2
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+2.479
|
3
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+2.842
|
4
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
+5.948
|
5
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+6.665
|
6
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+13.034
|
7
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+15.562
|
8
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+18.361
|
9
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+18.735
|
10
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+23.311
|
11
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+27.064
|
12
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+27.490
|
13
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+30.496
|
14
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+31.416
|
15
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
+38.075
|
16
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
+41.329
|
17
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+46.587
|
DNF
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
–
SX2 Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
6m37.797
|
2
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+4.786
|
3
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+6.780
|
4
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
+7.168
|
5
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+7.253
|
6
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+12.495
|
7
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+12.933
|
8
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+14.228
|
9
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+16.861
|
10
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+21.219
|
11
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+32.806
|
12
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
+33.144
|
13
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+34.405
|
14
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+35.642
|
15
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+36.046
|
16
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+36.311
|
17
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
–
SX2 Round Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|R1
|R2
|Points
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
25
|
18
|
43
|
2
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
20
|
22
|
42
|
3
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
15
|
20
|
35
|
4
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
22
|
13
|
35
|
5
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
16
|
16
|
32
|
6
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
4
|
25
|
29
|
7
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
14
|
15
|
29
|
8
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
12
|
14
|
26
|
9
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
13
|
12
|
25
|
10
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
10
|
11
|
21
|
11
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
11
|
10
|
21
|
12
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
18
|
–
|
18
|
13
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
9
|
7
|
16
|
14
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
6
|
9
|
15
|
15
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
8
|
6
|
14
|
16
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
7
|
5
|
12
|
17
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
18
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
–
|
8
|
8
SX2 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Points
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
43
|
2
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
42
|
3
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
35
|
4
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
35
|
5
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
32
|
6
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
29
|
7
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
29
|
8
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
26
|
9
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
25
|
10
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
21
|
11
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
21
|
12
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
18
|
13
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
16
|
14
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
15
|
15
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
14
|
16
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
12
|
17
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
9
|
18
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
8
SX3 Final
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Kingsford
|
Hon
|
8m29.530
|
2
|
R. Malinoski
|
Yam
|
+11.635
|
3
|
J. Alsop
|
Hon
|
+13.408
|
4
|
D. Rose
|
Hus
|
+19.300
|
5
|
K. Hantis
|
Yam
|
+20.788
|
6
|
J. Deveson
|
Hus
|
+22.104
|
7
|
L. Allen
|
Yam
|
+30.937
|
8
|
J. Nunn
|
Hon
|
+31.488
|
9
|
M. Compton
|
Hon
|
+34.270
|
10
|
H. Davy
|
Yam
|
+38.675
|
11
|
J. West
|
Yam
|
+43.527
|
12
|
H. Downie
|
Yam
|
+50.622
|
13
|
J. Rumens
|
Hus
|
+52.194
|
14
|
S. Shackleton
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
C. Shaw
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
R. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
K. Woods
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
A. Boyd
|
Gas
|
+2 Laps
85 Final
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Bohannon
|
Yam
|
7m29.202
|
2
|
N. Perrett
|
KTM
|
+2.140
|
3
|
O. Birkitt
|
KTM
|
+12.694
|
4
|
K. Farrell
|
KTM
|
+12.909
|
5
|
T. Williams
|
KTM
|
+13.721
|
6
|
D. Smart
|
Gas
|
+18.218
|
7
|
J. Townley
|
Yam
|
+20.170
|
8
|
L. Cannon
|
KTM
|
+20.731
|
9
|
D. Gromball
|
Gas
|
+25.949
|
10
|
Z. Kruik
|
KTM
|
+30.529
|
11
|
D. Fort
|
Yam
|
+33.581
|
12
|
O. Rex
|
Hus
|
+38.645
|
13
|
J. Birch
|
Yam
|
+42.101
|
14
|
C. Thomas
|
KTM
|
+48.360
|
15
|
L. Millard
|
Hus
|
+49.585
|
16
|
C. Feather
|
Hus
|
+52.242
|
17
|
M. Harris
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
B. Bahnisch
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
2025 Australian Supercross Championship schedule
Round 1: October 11, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD
- Round 2: October 12, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD
- Round 3: October 25, Sharks Stadium, Cronulla, NSW
- Round 4: November 22, Melbourne, VIC (AUSX Open at Marvel Stadium)
- Round 5: November 28–30, Adelaide Street Circuit, SA