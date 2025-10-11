AUSX Boost Mobile Supercross 2025

Round One – Redcliffe, QLD

It was a dramatic start to the new 2025 Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship season with Dean Wilson once again proving why he’s the man to beat in SX1.

SX1 – Wilson Dominant

The SX1 final had chaos written all over it from the drop of the gate. After an eventful opening lap, Wilson charged through from outside the top five to overtake Luke Clout (Penrite Empire Kawasaki) on lap four and never looked back. Once in front, the defending champion controlled the pace, cruising to a comfortable win that underlined his class and composure.

“It’s special tonight,” said Wilson post-race. “It’s been a tough year, and I want to dedicate this to my mum — she’s fighting a hard battle, and I wanted her to hear some good news. It didn’t come easy; I went off the track in race one but fought back to take the win. The second moto felt great; I felt great on the bike.”

Kawasaki’s Luke Clout showed the best race pace of the Australian riders contesting the opening round and also had to come from behind in the opening bout. Clout took second for the night and looks the most likely of the locals to be able to take the battle to Wilson for the crown this year.

Cedric Soubeyras (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) impressed on his Australian Championship debut. The Frenchman took a heat race win before going 2–4 in the mains to secure third overall and complete a double podium for Honda.

Aaron Tanti also showed good speed at times to finish fourth on the opening night.

SX2 – Yamaha’s Lux Turner on top

In SX2, the drama started immediately when Shane McElrath (Quad Lock Honda Racing) and Olander tangled in the first corner, ending McElrath’s early charge. That opened the door for Lux Turner (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha), who delivered a brilliant ride through the pack to take the win ahead of Alex Larwood and Wilson Todd.

McElrath reestablished the pecking order in race two with a dominant victory, but his poor score after that early clash in the opening contest of the night saw Turner take the round victory and early lead in the championship.

SX3 – Kingsford dominates

Kayd Kingsford (Quad Lock Honda) delivered a flawless performance in the SX3 class, leading every lap to take a commanding win.

Teammate Jett Alsop (Pro Honda) joined him on the podium in third, while Yamaha Ryder Malanovski claimed second after an intense three-way battle that had fans on their feet.

“It was about being patient and not doing anything silly,” Kingsford said. “The bike felt amazing, and everything came together. As Yarrive always says, the rider who makes the fewest mistakes will win this championship, so we’ll stay smart and patient.”

KTM 85cc Futures – Bohannan steals the spotlight

The next generation of Australian Supercross talent lit up Kayo Stadium in the KTM 85cc Futures race, with young gun Blake Bohannan — fresh out of the 65cc ranks — taking an emotional victory. Showing poise and speed beyond his years, Bohannan’s win was one of the most popular moments of the night.

The series returns to Kayo Stadium on Sunday night for Round Two.

Australian Supercross Results

Round One – Redcliffe

SX1 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Wilson Hon 4m51.579 2 D. Walsh KTM +16.579 3 L. Zielinski Yam +19.105 4 L. Jackson Hon +21.803 5 Z. Watson KTM +23.517 6 A. Tanti Yam +26.218 7 J. Campbell KTM +27.954 8 J. Bishop Yam +40.888 9 J. Cigliano Kaw +52.292 10 S. Jackson Tri +1 Lap DNF D. Wood Hon –

SX1 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Soubeyras Hon 4m58.636 2 H. Mellross KTM +2.396 3 D. Wills Hus +4.619 4 M. Harrison Yam +6.352 5 L. Clout Kaw +7.392 6 B. West Kaw +14.540 7 R. Marshall Yam +20.906 8 P. Nicoletti Yam +25.494 9 C. O’Loan Yam +26.644 10 E. Wiese Kaw +43.280 11 B. Cherrett KTM +1 Lap

SX1 LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 P. Nicoletti Yam 3m21.217 2 R. Marshall Yam +0m05.400 3 J. Campbell KTM +0m07.503 4 D. Wood Hon +0m11.545 5 C. O’Loan Yam +0m15.592 6 J. Cigliano Kaw +0m15.982 7 J. Bishop Yam +0m22.764 8 E. Wiese Kaw +0m27.744 9 S. Jackson Tri +0m31.448 10 B. Cherrett KTM +1 Lap

SX1 Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Wilson Hon 8m12.348 2 C. Soubeyras Hon +0m07.834 3 L. Clout Kaw +0m09.880 4 D. Walsh KTM +0m13.832 5 H. Mellross KTM +0m15.873 6 L. Zielinski Yam +0m20.249 7 P. Nicoletti Yam +0m22.163 8 A. Tanti Yam +0m24.132 9 M. Harrison Yam +0m25.793 10 B. West Kaw +0m27.231 11 L. Jackson Hon +0m32.991 12 J. Campbell KTM +0m42.096 13 D. Wood Hon +0m42.737 14 C. O’Loan Yam +0m49.420 15 R. Marshall Yam +1 Lap 16 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 17 D. Wills Hus +1 Lap DNF Z. Watson KTM –

SX1 Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Wilson Hon 8m06.316 2 L. Clout Kaw +3.905 3 A. Tanti Yam +6.136 4 C. Soubeyras Hon +10.005 5 M. Harrison Yam +16.241 6 H. Mellross KTM +19.562 7 P. Nicoletti Yam +23.622 8 L. Zielinski Yam +28.493 9 D. Wills Hus +35.980 10 D. Walsh KTM +39.267 11 L. Jackson Hon +42.428 12 D. Wood Hon +46.570 13 R. Marshall Yam +47.368 14 B. West Kaw +1 Lap 15 J. Campbell KTM +1 Lap 16 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 17 C. O’Loan Yam +1 Lap

SX1 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 25 25 50 2 L. Clout Kaw 20 22 42 3 C. Soubeyras Hon 22 18 40 4 A. Tanti Yam 13 20 33 5 H. Mellross KTM 16 15 31 6 D. Walsh KTM 18 11 29 7 M. Harrison Yam 12 16 28 8 P. Nicoletti Yam 14 14 28 9 L. Zielinski Yam 15 13 28 10 L. Jackson Hon 10 10 20 11 B. West Kaw 11 7 18 12 D. Wood Hon 8 9 17 13 D. Wills Hus 4 12 16 14 J. Campbell KTM 9 6 15 15 R. Marshall Yam 6 8 14 16 C. O’Loan Yam 7 4 11 17 J. Cigliano Kaw 5 5 10

SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 50 2 L. Clout Kaw 42 3 C. Soubeyras Hon 40 4 A. Tanti Yam 33 5 H. Mellross KTM 31 6 D. Walsh KTM 29 7 M. Harrison Yam 28 8 P. Nicoletti Yam 28 9 L. Zielinski Yam 28 10 L. Jackson Hon 20 11 B. West Kaw 18 12 D. Wood Hon 17 13 D. Wills Hus 16 14 J. Campbell KTM 15 15 R. Marshall Yam 14 16 C. O’Loan Yam 11 17 J. Cigliano Kaw 10

SX2 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Wood Hon 4m16.082 2 A. Larwood Hon +0.821 3 J. Cosford Yam +2.103 4 R. Kingsford Yam +3.082 5 S. Burchell Yam +8.935 6 J. Cannon Kaw +13.207 7 W. Todd Hon +14.943 8 J. Byrne Hus +16.652 9 C. Goullet Gas +29.063 10 K. Orchard Kaw +35.394 11 R. Kohlenberg Yam +36.877 12 S. Larsen Yam +44.833 13 Z. Mackintosh Kaw +46.730

SX2 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Turner Yam 4m09.912 2 S. McElrath Hon +0.272 3 M. O’Bree KTM +13.966 4 R. Budd Kaw +17.686 5 J. Constantinou Yam +24.343 6 N. Ferguson KTM +26.834 7 R. Taylor Hus +27.588 8 B. Steel Yam +34.881 9 T. Olander Hus +35.832 10 C. Adams Tri +42.636 11 R. Lehrer KTM +54.139 12 R. Clements KTM +57.575 DNF B. Dennis KTM – DNF K. Barham Kaw –

SX2 LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Taylor Hus 3m19.474 2 K. Barham Kaw +3.527 3 W. Todd Hon +11.594 4 T. Olander Hus +13.706 5 J. Byrne Hus +14.806 6 S. Larsen Yam +17.853 7 B. Steel Yam +19.406 8 C. Goullet Gas +22.176 9 C. Adams Tri +24.290 10 K. Orchard Kaw +27.150 11 R. Lehrer KTM +28.009 12 Z. Mackintosh Kaw +35.332 13 R. Kohlenberg Yam +35.749 14 R. Clements KTM +45.316 DNF B. Dennis KTM –

SX2 Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Turner Yam 6m35.114 2 W. Todd Hon +2.479 3 A. Larwood Hon +2.842 4 R. Taylor Hus +5.948 5 R. Kingsford Yam +6.665 6 T. Wood Hon +13.034 7 K. Barham Kaw +15.562 8 R. Budd Kaw +18.361 9 J. Cosford Yam +18.735 10 J. Constantinou Yam +23.311 11 S. Burchell Yam +27.064 12 M. O’Bree KTM +27.490 13 J. Cannon Kaw +30.496 14 N. Ferguson KTM +31.416 15 J. Byrne Hus +38.075 16 S. Larsen Yam +41.329 17 S. McElrath Hon +46.587 DNF T. Olander Hus –

SX2 Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. McElrath Hon 6m37.797 2 A. Larwood Hon +4.786 3 T. Wood Hon +6.780 4 L. Turner Yam +7.168 5 R. Kingsford Yam +7.253 6 K. Barham Kaw +12.495 7 J. Cosford Yam +12.933 8 W. Todd Hon +14.228 9 R. Budd Kaw +16.861 10 S. Burchell Yam +21.219 11 J. Constantinou Yam +32.806 12 J. Byrne Hus +33.144 13 T. Olander Hus +34.405 14 M. O’Bree KTM +35.642 15 J. Cannon Kaw +36.046 16 N. Ferguson KTM +36.311 17 S. Larsen Yam +1 Lap DNF R. Taylor Hus –

SX2 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 L. Turner Yam 25 18 43 2 A. Larwood Hon 20 22 42 3 T. Wood Hon 15 20 35 4 W. Todd Hon 22 13 35 5 R. Kingsford Yam 16 16 32 6 S. McElrath Hon 4 25 29 7 K. Barham Kaw 14 15 29 8 J. Cosford Yam 12 14 26 9 R. Budd Kaw 13 12 25 10 S. Burchell Yam 10 11 21 11 J. Constantinou Yam 11 10 21 12 R. Taylor Hus 18 – 18 13 M. O’Bree KTM 9 7 16 14 J. Byrne Hus 6 9 15 15 J. Cannon Kaw 8 6 14 16 N. Ferguson KTM 7 5 12 17 S. Larsen Yam 5 4 9 18 T. Olander Hus – 8 8

SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Turner Yam 43 2 A. Larwood Hon 42 3 T. Wood Hon 35 4 W. Todd Hon 35 5 R. Kingsford Yam 32 6 S. McElrath Hon 29 7 K. Barham Kaw 29 8 J. Cosford Yam 26 9 R. Budd Kaw 25 10 S. Burchell Yam 21 11 J. Constantinou Yam 21 12 R. Taylor Hus 18 13 M. O’Bree KTM 16 14 J. Byrne Hus 15 15 J. Cannon Kaw 14 16 N. Ferguson KTM 12 17 S. Larsen Yam 9 18 T. Olander Hus 8

SX3 Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Kingsford Hon 8m29.530 2 R. Malinoski Yam +11.635 3 J. Alsop Hon +13.408 4 D. Rose Hus +19.300 5 K. Hantis Yam +20.788 6 J. Deveson Hus +22.104 7 L. Allen Yam +30.937 8 J. Nunn Hon +31.488 9 M. Compton Hon +34.270 10 H. Davy Yam +38.675 11 J. West Yam +43.527 12 H. Downie Yam +50.622 13 J. Rumens Hus +52.194 14 S. Shackleton KTM +1 Lap 15 C. Shaw KTM +1 Lap 16 R. Burgess KTM +1 Lap 17 K. Woods Yam +1 Lap 18 A. Boyd Gas +2 Laps

85 Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Bohannon Yam 7m29.202 2 N. Perrett KTM +2.140 3 O. Birkitt KTM +12.694 4 K. Farrell KTM +12.909 5 T. Williams KTM +13.721 6 D. Smart Gas +18.218 7 J. Townley Yam +20.170 8 L. Cannon KTM +20.731 9 D. Gromball Gas +25.949 10 Z. Kruik KTM +30.529 11 D. Fort Yam +33.581 12 O. Rex Hus +38.645 13 J. Birch Yam +42.101 14 C. Thomas KTM +48.360 15 L. Millard Hus +49.585 16 C. Feather Hus +52.242 17 M. Harris Hus +1 Lap 18 B. Bahnisch Gas +1 Lap

2025 Australian Supercross Championship schedule