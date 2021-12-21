ENTRIES CLOSE DECEMBER 24

Entries for the 2021 MotoStars NATIONALS featuring the Australian Supermoto Championships and the Australian Junior Road Racing Championships in the Whitsundays are still available for booking HERE.

Entry fees for Senior classes: $350.00

*ASMC SUPERMOTO PRO

*ASMC SUPERMOTO PRO 250

*ASMC SUPERMOTO WOMENS

*ASMC SUPERMOTO OPEN

*SUPERMOTOSTARS CUP

*SUPERMOTO ROAD RACE OPEN

*MINI MOTO CUP

*MINIGP OPEN

*MOTOSTARS SENIOR CUP

Entry fees for Junior classes: $300.00

*AJRC 85GP

*AJRC 150 PRODUCTION

*MOTOSTARS JUNIOR CUP

*ASMC SUPERMOTO LITES

ADDITIONAL CLASS FEE: $50.00 per class

There is also an optional MotoStars Training event on the Friday 7th of January for the cost of $200. On-site Camping is also available this year, at a cost of $10 per person, per night.

We expect an oversubscription to some classes- and entries will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis OR where the number of entries is greater than the track capacity for practice and qualifying, acceptance of entries will be in accordance with the following:

1. Riders who gained points in previous rounds in the respective class.

2. Riders who gained points in the previous year in the respective class.

Closing date for entries is 24th of December. In the event of over subscription, MotoStars, in consultation with Motorcycling Australia, reserve the right to close entries prior to the nominated closing date.

“We’ve been eager to go racing for ages now, as are our competitors, so we can’t wait to kick things off again at Proserpine. There will be more exciting announcements in the coming weeks, regarding sponsors, guest riders and spectators, so make sure you clear your calendar for most of January as you won’t want to miss it!” MotoStars Director, Damian Cudlin.