ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park

Supersport Race One Report

Broc Pearson was the early leader from Max Stauffer, Tom Edwards and Jack Passfield, that quartet immediately started to break away from Dallas Skeer and Luke Power.

Pearson and Stauffer dipped into the 58s on lap three, Pearson’s 58.783 the new Supersport race lap record, but Stauffer was trying to hang on to the 20-year-old Queenslander and put in another 58, 58.850 on the following lap to prevent Pearson getting away.

Tom Edwards took a little longer to get into the 58s, a 58.864 on lap five though showed he was still in the game, albeit 1.5-seconds behind the leading duo, but there was still plenty of laps still to run…

Max Stauffer then set a new lap record on the following lap, a 58.661 to close right back up on to the tail of Pearson.

Joel Taylor then had a big one entering the fish-hook with both the rider and his motorcycle were in a precarious position so the red flag was produced and the race halted.

Race One Results (Red Flag)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 6m57.848 2 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.398 3 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.776 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.308 5 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +8.921 6 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +9.065 7 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +11.448 8 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.566 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.753 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.508 11 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.306 12 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.426 13 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.991 14 Ryan SELLEN Yamaha YZF-R6 +33.548 15 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R / NC Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 5 Laps

Race One (Restart) Report

Some riders returned to pit-lane while others formed back up on the grid. Team personnel were running up and down pit lane and scrambling over the pit wall with generators to get tyre warmers on the tyres as there was some delay before they would get on track for another warm-up lap ahead of a re-start for six laps.

Max Stauffer scored the holeshot at the re-start ahead of Tom Edwards with Pearson back in third. That trio cleared out from the rest of the field in a matter of corners as they stamped their authority on the category once again.

Pearson got up the inside of the Bikebiz Yamaha of Tommy Edwards just before the end of lap three to move up to second place but nothing separated that leading trio as they started the final three laps of the bout.

The rear tyres of both Pearson and Stauffer then started to complain as they screwed the throttles on hard and wag the tails of those YZF-R6 machines. Pearson up the inside at the final turn to move through to the lead ahead of the last lap board. Pearson, Stauffer and Edwards the order at the last lap board.

Max Stauffer then had a huge rear slide trying to stay with Pearson which allowed Edwards through to second place while giving Pearson plenty of breathing space. I don’t think Pearson needed it though as on that last lap he put in a 58.643 to set a new outright benchmark for the Supersport class here at Wakefield Park on his way to the chequered flag.

Jack Passfield the best of the rest in fourth place ahead of Luke Power and Dallas Skeer.

Race One Restart Results

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 5m59.531 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.182 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.263 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.342 5 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +5.039 6 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +5.444 7 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +9.903 8 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +10.373 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.744 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.658 11 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.773 12 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.290 13 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +24.019 14 Ryan SELLEN

Supersport Race Two Report

Broc Pearson led the field away from Max Stauffer and Tom Edwards while Jack Passfield was again with that leading trio for the opening stages of the race. That leading triumvirate all did 63s from a standing start and 58s on their first flying lap.

Both Pearson and Stauffer under the lap record Pearson had set on the final lap of race one, a 58.433 the new benchmark set by Pearson which he then followed with a 58.500. Max Stauffer was not being left out of the party though and did a 58.6 followed by 58.444 to stick with Pearson. Tom Edwards could not match their pace and with 12 laps to run was two-seconds behind that leading duo.

Pearson and Stauffer then dropped in 58.6s to pull away further. Max was all over Broc and looked so smooth on the bike, just like his championship winning father Jamie. The pair reeled off lap after lap in the 58s. Many of those laps would have qualified them on the fifth row of the Superbike grid here this weekend…

Just as Broc Pearson had finally managed to eke out a few bike lengths over Max Stauffer the Queenslander had a couple of slides, one of which was h-u-g-e and about a millimetre away from sending him into orbit. That allowed Max to close right back on his tail and he shadowed Broc for the next couple of laps before sneaking past at turn one with three laps to go.

Once past, Stauffer immediately pulled away from Pearson and with two laps to go he had half-a-second over the championship leader. At the last lap board that buffer had stretched to eight-tenths and it looked as though Pearson was now letting him go rather than put at risk what was looking like a safe 20-points for second.

The race win to Max Stauffer who looked smooth as silk for that entire 16-lap distance. That was a hard-earned victory and one that he can be proud of. They were a bit off the pace on Friday and had some bike problems but worked hard throughout the weekend to find enough speed to fight for the win.

Tom Edwards would be disappointed to have finished almost seven-seconds behind that duo but still bagged 18-points for third place.

Jack Passfield and Dallas Skeer battled over fourth place but it was Passfield that took those 17-points.

Broc Pearson the round winner from Max Stauffer and now leads the championship on 91-points to Edwards 84 and Stauffer’s 78.

The Australian Supersport class now has a four-month break as only the Superbikes head to Darwin in June. Supersport and the other support categories have to wait until the weekend of August 22 at Morgan Park.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 15m46.419 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.276 3 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.720 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.334 5 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +13.946 6 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +20.519 7 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +27.188 8 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +28.240 9 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +28.270 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +38.873 11 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +42.494 12 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +43.769 13 Ryan SELLEN Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 14 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +1 Lap DNF Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Rnd2 Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Broc PEARSON 45 1 25 20 91 2 Tom EDWARDS 46 20 18 84 3 Max STAUFFER 35 18 25 78 4 Luke POWER 32 16 15 63 5 Dallas SKEER 31 15 16 62 6 Jack PASSFIELD 24 17 17 58 7 Scott NICHOLSON 32 14 12 58 8 Aidan HAYES 21 13 13 47 9 Rhys BELLING 20 11 11 42 10 Tom BRAMICH 15 12 14 41 11 Mitch KUHNE 12 8 10 30 12 John LYTRAS 28 28 13 Timothy LARGE 7 9 9 25 14 Luke MITCHELL 14 10 24 15 Matthew LONG 8 7 8 23 16 Jack HYDE 23 23 17 Noel MAHON 10 7 17 18 Joel TAYLOR 17 17

