2025 Australian Vespa Days

Hundreds of Vespa motor scooters from around Australia are about to converge on the Sunshine Coast during the weekend of March 27-30. Organized by Vespa Club Brisbane and Vespa Club of Australia, riders from around Australia will meet to celebrate the history of the iconic Italian brand (meaning ‘Wasp’ in Italian) and enjoy rides through the local area.

A highlight will be the large Friday evening Festa with food and stalls at the Nambour showgrounds, and the local community is invited to freely join in to see Vespas represented from 1946 right through to the modern era.

The President of Vespa Club Brisbane, Mr. Mario Chetcuti, promises a spectacular event combining celebration with some awesome Vespa rides around the beautiful Sunshine Coast region. “We’re proud to bring this event to Queensland,” he said. “There’s a huge interest in Vespa here, and we’re hoping that this event also sees the formation of another, new Vespa Club right here on the Sunshine Coast.”

Piaggio began manufacturing the Vespa in 1946 as a cheap form of transport in post-war Italy and it quickly became popular around the world. It famously featured in the 1953 film ‘Roman Holiday’, and the first clubs began forming here in the mid-1950s. In the 1960s the scooter became closely associated with the mod subculture, and sales have remained strong in Australia to this day.

The National Club President, Ms. Julie Pond said that the club works to bring back the large national Vespa rallies held in Australia during the 1950’s and 60’s. “We also try to bring the European style and tradition of the Vespa World Days over to Australia,” she said. “Thousands attend the annual World Days event in Europe, and each club there also holds its own national Vespa Days like this one.”

The Vespa Club of Australia is affiliated to the official Vespa World Club. Many Vespa riders from around the world will also be travelling to attend the Australian Vespa Days.

The event has been fully supported by the Sunshine Coast Council, and the streets and hills around the coast are sure to be really buzzing with the sounds of Vespa engines.

For all information and ticketing head to https://www.vespaclubbrisbane.com/ (link)