2024 Husqvarna Trek

South Coast

The 2024 Husqvarna Trek: South Coast took in incredible weather, breathtaking scenery and unforgettable riding for the 80 Husqvarna adventure riders and 30 support staff.

The fifth annual Husqvarna Trek was held from September 1-6 and offered 701 Enduro, Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition riders five-days and over 1500 kilometres exploring fantastic adventure country from the Illawarra Coast down through Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and Sapphire Coast regions.

Riders were treated to a vast array of terrain, with the majority of each day’s routes focused on as much offroad riding as possible. Weather conditions proved challenging in the lead-up to the event, with extreme winds causing fallen trees to become a challenge throughout the week. This just showcased the pioneering spirit of the crew, with lead riders and support staff ensuring each day’s route was checked prior to the riders traversing each section.

Along with the outstanding route, riders were able to immerse themselves in the adventure experience with full support offered by the Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia team – including luggage, technical and medical support, as well as lead riders clearing the track (literally!) and sweep riders bringing up the rear to ensure all got through to the nightly home base with a smile on their face.

The thrills of the trail were then shared at each nights’ group dinner, with the Bermagui evenings hosted by an American BBQ catering duo that was a huge hit with riders. Reliving the days adventures over good food, with a like-minded group of riders, provided a rare and distinctive sense of camaraderie that is a key part of the Husqvarna Trek experience.

The Australian Husqvarna Trek embodies the brands motto of ‘For Pioneers’ by being the first Husqvarna-only adventure ride in the world. This unique concept has since been adapted in New Zealand, and for the first time this year it will be hosted in Europe, with the Husqvarna Trek Spain taking place mid-November 2024.

One of the key factors for the Husqvarna Trek concept going global, is world-adventure traveller and Husqvarna Motorcycles ambassador Lyndon Poskitt, who returned for his third Husqvarna Trek in Australia. Lyndon will be the Route Coordinator for the Husqvarna Trek Spain, and being based in the Spanish region where the event takes place, cannot wait to show Husqvarna riders his backyard!

Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia thanked all riders for attending the event, as well as the support crew who made it possible. For more information on Husqvarna Motorcycles and joining the Husqvarna Trek community, visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.

2024 Husqvarna Trek: South Coast