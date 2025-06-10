Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025

Aussies raise over half a million USD

Australia’s top fundraiser for the 2025 DGR has been revealed. Johnny Barron from Toowoomba, QLD, raised a whopping $11,940. Since 2022, Triumph Bonneville rider Barron has raised a total of $37,295.

Rounding out Australia’s top-three fundraisers was Miles Kennedy from Bunbury, WA, and Malcolm Duff from Brisbane who raised $11,165 and $9254 respectively.

Australia’s top-five fundraising cities were Sydney ($131,897) thanks to 584 riders, followed by Perth ($110,731) in second place with 483 riders; Brisbane ($99,953) with 553 riders; Melbourne ($77,290) with 492 riders and Adelaide ($48,103) with 470 riders.

On a global scale, Australia’s 5152 riders raised $879,109 for a ranking of third behind the US and England, which raised $3,928,948 and $2,358,148 respectively.

Mark Hawwa – The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Founder

“Our 14th Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride did not disappoint. 2025 was our most successful yet – not just in funds raised, but in lives reached and conversations started. Together with Triumph Motorcycles, we are driving a movement that saves lives and reminds folks around the world that men’s health matters everywhere. The support of Triumph Motorcycles has made this year even more special with the incredible craftsmanship in the custom hand-painted tank to commemorate 10 years of partnership with Movember. Thank you to the global Triumph family, every rider, donor, and volunteer who made 2025 our biggest year yet.”

The overall winner, who is rewarded with a Bonneville Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition, is Canadian Joseph Mancinelli. He raised $US62,624.75 ($A96,084) this year riding in Hamilton, Ontario, bringing his total raised since his first ride in 2017, to an incredible $US550,000 ($A844,000).

Also winning their choice of a Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle, are Andrew Cook from Idaho, US, who raised $US56,640 ($A86,906), and Nick Politis from Florida, US, who raised $US46,999.20 ($A72,114).

The winner of the Gentlefolk Prize, a prize draw open to everyone who completes the DGR badges for participating and fundraising, is Joseph Mannion from and participated in Manchester, UK. He will receive a brand-new Bonneville Bobber.

Representing Triumph’s global community, 491 riders joined Team Triumph, a dedicated rider’s group that raised awareness and $US130,000 ($A199,480) for Movember this year. The top-five fundraisers in this team have won exclusive clothing prizes from the DGR & Triumph Collection.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles Chief Commercial Officer

“Thank you to these incredible fundraisers who raise such large sums for Movember at the DGR year after year. We’re delighted to reward the top four with iconic models from our Modern Classic range. Also, welcome to everyone who, for the first time, has donned their best dapper outfits, raised money and joined the ride. It was fantastic to see so many riders showing how much our community cares about men’s health, by taking part on Triumph motorcycles, with some glorious examples of new Modern Classic motorcycles, special editions, vintage models and customs on display.”

This year marks the 10th year that all funds raised are donated to Movember, the world’s leading charity changing the face of men’s health, funding health projects, research and transforming services for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

To mark the occasion, Director of Global Innovations from Movember Dan Cooper presented Ramsey Sayed, from The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, with a bespoke, hand-painted Triumph tank at the London event.

In Stockholm, the bassist for industrial metal band Deathstars, Skinny Kangur, rode a Bonneville T120 Icon Edition.

Skinny Kangur

“What a great day we had. A fantastic event made possible by the DGR Stockholm hosts and their sponsors. An extra big thanks to those of you who contributed to the fundraiser. We managed to raise about 110,000 SEK ($US11,480/$A17,600) that will be used to fight prostate cancer and mental illness.”

Among Team Triumph, 007 Stunt Co-ordinator Lee Morrison rode a Bonneville Bobber, and four-time World Enduro Champion and 007 Stunt Rider Paul Edmondson rode a Scrambler 400 X in Warwickshire, UK.

Paul Edmondson

“What an event! It’s great to see so many Triumphs and classic bikes all in one place – and it’s a brilliant showcase for our biker community. Lots of money raised too, for a cause that means a lot to me and so many others.”

Bassist for pop rock band McFly Dougie Poynter rode a Speed Twin 900 at the London DGR.

Dougie Poynter

“This was my first DGR and I loved it! Having bikers all unite and connect for a good cause feels incredible and personally for me it felt like Christmas! I love group rides anyway and, essentially, it’s the ultimate group ride that you could ever be part of. Usually, motorcycles are in the minority in London, so it was awesome to see a huge turnout of all the riders supporting each other and I can’t wait for the next one!”

World Champion MMA fighter Impa Kasanganay rode a Speed Twin 1200 RS in Los Angeles.

Impa Kasanganay

“Participating in this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. As my first DGR, I was struck by the powerful sense of unity, purpose, and community. Riding alongside fellow enthusiasts to raise awareness for men’s mental health and prostate care – it was a privilege to be part of something far greater than ourselves. I’m proud to have been part of a movement that embodies both style and substance. Grateful to ride with Triumph at the heart of it.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will be returning next year, on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Head to the official Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website for more info.