PIERER Mobility AG / KTM

May 21, 2025 update

As we detailed in our very comprehensive feature on the state of KTM finances last month, KTM were required to raise approximately €600 million by May 23 for the next phase of the restructuring plan to be realised, or the company would be declared bankrupt.

Overnight, PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG announced that they have received financing commitments, subject to the conclusion of the necessary contracts, which ensure that the quota payments can be made on time by May 23, 2025.

Ahead of the recent capital increase, Pierer Bajaj AG, a joint venture between Bajaj Auto and Stefan Pierer held 49.9% of KTM AG, with PIERER Mobility AG controlling the remainder.

Following the recent capital increase and the impending €600 million payment to creditors, which Bajaj is set to make this week, the Indian company is likely to seek majority control.

We expect that any changes in the ownership structure will be revealed over the coming days.

Bajaj was already KTM’s key international partner, with their lower-capacity models produced at Bajaj’s Chakan plant.

